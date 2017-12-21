15 Destination-Worthy Hotel Bars in NYC

New York City is home to plenty of hotel bars but only a select few don’t feel like they’ve been plucked from an airport lounge or a cookie cutter chain hotel. At their best, the city’s top hotel drinking spots feel like a getaway — a destination in their own right, sometimes offering sweeping views of the city or enticing people with a historic venue. These establishments offer New Yorkers and tourists a place for post-work drinks, dates, happy hours, or a midnight nightcap.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.