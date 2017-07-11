From Nepalese momos to a restaurant paying homage to the Lone Star State with tacos and vegan queso, here’s where to eat in NYC right now

It’s the simplest and most difficult question to answer whether it’s coming from a lifelong New Yorker or an out-of-town visitor: “Which restaurant should I check out in NYC?” The type of cuisine, price point, outdoor dining options, the neighborhood, and occasion are just few factors to consider. Luckily, there are countless options in the five boroughs — and on Eater New York’s map of 38 stellar restaurants, which we update quarterly. This curated list of venues now includes street carts and even one heralded pizzeria in New Jersey. We’ve also added newly eligible restaurants (Eater 38 venues have to be open for six months, or thereabouts, before they merit inclusion) that aim to capture the diversity of NYC’s offerings.

We also recognize this list is subjective and NYC’s dining scene is constantly changing. If you have a favorite, let us know. For the newest places that food obsessives are checking out, see the heatmaps for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. Removal from the Eater 38 does not mean a restaurant isn’t still awesome and won’t return in the future.

Added in January 2022: Dame, Four Horsemen, Killmeyer’s, L’Industrie, Liebman’s Deli, Nepali Bhanccha Ghar, Soothr, Taqueria Ramirez, and Yellow Rose are joining the list. To make room, Cervo’s, Denino’s, Di An Di, Ernesto’s, Katz’s, Miss Ada, Ops, Thai Diner, and Tong, while all worth visiting, are leaving the list for now.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.