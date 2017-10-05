 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A pistachio and cheese pizza is sliced with a pizza cutter on a metal tray.
A pistachio and cheese pizza from Al Badawi.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

A Palestinian restaurant from the Ayat team and an Eastern European lunch counter join the list this month

by Eater Staff Updated
A pistachio and cheese pizza from Al Badawi.
| Adam Friedlander/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated

Eater editors get asked one question more than any other: Where should I eat right now? While many people still consider Manhattan the locus of New York’s dining scene, some neighborhoods in Brooklyn have become dining destinations in their own right. Here, see a map of the latest Brooklyn debuts drawing NYC’s dining obsessives.

New to the list in December: Nura (a high-ceilinged Greenpoint restaurant built around bread); Al Badawi (serving pistachio pizzas and other Palestinian fare in Brooklyn Heights); and Agi’s Counter (a lunch counter specializing in Eastern European cuisine).

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

For more New York dining recommendations, check out the new hotspots in Manhattan, Queens, and the Hamptons.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Taqueria Ramirez

94 Franklin St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
In a city that seems to have one ear perpetually upturned for Mexican food trends, it’s no surprise that Taqueria Ramirez has been turning heads. This Greenpoint storefront from first-time restaurateurs Giovanni Cervantes and Tania Apolinar serves a game-changing array of Mexican meats. Best of all is the restaurant’s tripa, beef intestine that stews in a bubbling choricera before being finished off with a blowtorch.

A gloved hands hold a sieve of crumbly red meat over a vat of orange fat and oil, also filled with other meats
The meat-filled choricera at Taqueria Ramirez.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

2. Nura

46 Norman Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Did Brooklyn need another high-ceilinged, plant-filled restaurant located in a former auto repair shop? No, we thought for sure, and then came Nura. This restaurant helmed by chef Jackie Carnesi, an alum of Roberta’s pizza in Bushwick, opened in October with an American-ish menu built around bread. Garlic naan and Parker House rolls are served fresh from an open kitchen, then dragged through the sauces left behind by grilled prawns and roast koginut squash.

Inside the plant-filled dining room of Nura, a high-ceilinged restaurant in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
The dining room at Nura.
Catherine Dzilenski/Nura

3. Bar Blondeau

80 Wythe Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249
There’s no shortage of French wine bars in New York City, but Bar Blondeau is proof there’s always room for one more. Located on the sixth floor of the Wythe Hotel, this restaurant and bar comes from partners Aidan O’Neal and Jake Leiber, who also run Le Crocodile downstairs and Chez Ma Tante in Greenpoint. The dining room’s velvet banquettes and floor-to-ceiling windows might call to mind Midtown Manhattan, but O’Neal and Leiber say they’re going for a vibe that’s more casual than a night out in the city.

An overhead photograph of several dishes including oysters, flatbread, and clams in tomato sauce.
Bar Blondeau’s menu consists mostly of seafood and vegetable dishes.
Liz Clayman/Bar Blondeau

4. Aldama

91 S 6th St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Fueled by mezcal and house-made tortillas, Aldama might be the closest thing Brooklyn has to the hip, late-night bars of Mexico City. The Williamsburg newcomer comes from Christopher Reyes, a former bartender at Cosme and the Nomad, and chef Gerardo Alcaraz. The duo is keeping the party going with a weekly lineup of live DJs and regional Mexican dishes — carne cecina, pulpo zarandeado, and al pastor — that are served until 10 p.m. most nights.

Three dishes, including a daikon tostada, a ceviche with octopus, and tacos, are arranged on a wooden table
The daikon tostada, campechana, and tacos dorados at Aldama.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

5. Sobre Masa Tortilleria

52 Harrison Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11237
This Bushwick newcomer has pulled off a rare hat trick by operating a cafe, a taqueria, and a “micro tortilleria” all under one roof. (The high ceilings certainly help.) Its tortillas, made solely from imported heirloom grains, can be purchased at a small retail area at the front of the shop ($8 for a dozen), or ordered in taco form from a restaurant and bar in the back, where chef Zack Wangeman is slinging al pastor costras and griddled gringas.

Alambre tacos, a cousin of the fajita made with bell pepper and onion, rest on a plate coated in Oaxaca cheese.
Tacos de alambre at Sobre Masa Tortilleria.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

6. Cherry on Top

379 Suydam St #3B
Brooklyn, NY 11237
Even as New York’s outdoor dining season starts to cool down, there’s lots of reasons to visit this mostly handmade rooftop bar in Bushwick. Nodding to the all-day wine bars of Paris, France, most of the natural wines here are priced around $15 a glass, and a small ramekin of olives comes free to every table. For something more substantial, there’s a short menu of seasonal plates — beetroot pickled egg, head-on smoked trout — created by the team behind Middle Eastern newcomer Sami and Susu.

A plate of burrata, pesto, and vegetables sits in the middle of a red table with a glass of wine and a side dish filled with olives.
An order of pesto, burrata, and tomatoes.
Jeffrey Schroeder/Cherry On Top

7. Sofreh Cafe

252 Varet St
Brooklyn, NY 11206
From the team behind pioneering Persian restaurant Sofreh comes this follow-up Bushwick cafe, where Yazidi cupcakes and ka’ak bread are served among a half-dozen other Iranian baked goods. One would be wise to order the pirashki, says Eater critic Ryan Sutton, “baseball-sized rounds of soft, doughy bread” that come filled with either mushroom or cumin-packed brisket. Pair one with a cup of cinnamon and rose black tea for a comforting snack rarely seen in Brooklyn.

A hand holding a knife slices into a perfectly brown-on-top bun, revealing a beefy filling.
A steaming beef pirashki at Sofreh Cafe.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

8. Gage and Tollner

372 Fulton St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
A revival close to three years in the making, the historic Gage and Tollner returned to Downtown Brooklyn earlier this year. The restaurant received encouraging reviews from just about everyone shortly after opening, and close to a year later, weekend tables still require some planning in advance. Don’t skip the baked Alaska, a heap of chocolate, cherry, and mint ice creams that’s torched in the kitchen, rather than tableside.

Red velvet banquettes in an ornate dining room with tables set for service
The ornate dining room at Gage and Tollner.
Alex Staniloff/Eater

9. Al Badawi

151 Atlantic Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The owners of Ayat, a Palestinian showstopper and one of the year’s best new restaurants, recently opened this second spot in Cobble Hill, called Al Badawi. Named for the world’s oldest olive tree, said to be in Palestine, this follow-up restaurant is larger than its Bay Ridge predecessor, with seating for nearly 100 people between its indoor and outdoor set-ups. Several items from Ayat — kebabs, shawarma, mansaf — are served here, as are newer items like Palestinian pizzas and ouzi, a rice dish made with beef, chicken, or lamb.

beef, yellow rice, almond slices and a herb garnish are served in a terracotta bowl on a wood table.
A bowl of ouzi with beef from Al Badawi.
Adam Friedlander

10. As You Are

252 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Former Breslin chef Ryan Jordan and Eater Young Gun Danny Alvarez have teamed up at this Ace Hotel restaurant that bills itself as “a celebration of Brooklyn culture and cuisine.” It’s a tall order in a borough ripe with neighborhood businesses and longstanding classics, but the duo is going for it with an all-encompassing menu of pastel de nata (Portuguese egg tarts), black and white doughnuts, and ham, egg, and cheese sandwiches.

Atop a wooden table, a spread of five plates, including doughnuts, egg tarts, toast, and brown rice porridge.
Doughnuts, egg tarts, and other dishes at As You Are.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

11. KIT

657 Washington Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The closure of MeMe’s Diner in Prospect Heights hit hard for the restaurant’s most avid fans, but this neighborhood cafe from a member of the same team has since opened in its place. KIT — part cafe, part “pop-up incubator” — serves wine, sandwiches, jello cakes, and other items from up-and-coming businesses that operate out of the space on temporary contracts. The business is backed by former MeMe’s Diner co-owner Libby Willis, who also sells pastries from the shop.

One person in a red shirt and straw hat leans on a wooden bar while another person behind the counter makes coffee.
KIT serves jello, wine, pastries, and more.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

12. Agi's Counter

818 Franklin Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Jeremy Salamon is the borough’s latest chef to tackle Eastern European cuisine, joining brunch pop-up Dacha 46 and others. His first restaurant — named Agi’s Counter, after his paternal grandmother — draws on his Jewish-American heritage with gerbeaud cake (made with apricot gam and chocolate ganache), Ferdinand buns, and other pastries. Time your visit around lunchtime, when the Ritzy Titzy — a fun-to-say riff on the Waldorf Salad — and other sandwiches are served.

A trio of sanfwiches on white plates sit on a marble table next to a marigold flower in a vase.
A trio of sandwiches from Agi’s Counter.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

13. Runner Up

367 7th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
With the opening of Winner bakery last year, chef Daniel Eddy turned Park Slope’s stroller-packed Fifth Avenue into a dining destination in its own right. Now he’s going for it again with this outdoor restaurant and wine bar next door, where the rye crumbs for the salt cod croquettes and loaves of monkey bread come from his hit bakery. Most dishes cost between $5 and $20, and a wine list that leans French features bottles in both the $30 and triple-digit price ranges.

An overhead photograph of two plates, one with three fish filets and another with a baguette and smear of butter
The baguette at Runner Up comes from Winner bakery next door.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

14. Mockingbird Taco

469 Rogers Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Not to be outdone by Manhattan, Brooklyn is now home to a growing number of restaurants serving breakfast tacos and burritos made with flour tortillas. One of our favorite arrived earlier this year in the form of Mockingbird Taco, a walk-up window from sommelier André Mack and partner Nico Bouter. The duo is serving five breakfast tacos to start, made with potato, egg, refried beans, cheese, and other fillings ($6 and $9 each).

A white flour tortilla filled with cubes of potato, scrambled egg, and green cilantro laid on a foil wrapper.
A potato and egg breakfast taco with chimichurri.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

15. Dog Day Afternoon

266 Prospect Park West
Brooklyn, NY 11215
The topping-laden, notoriously elusive Chicago dog has found a home at this Windsor Terrace takeout counter just walking distance from Prospect Park. The regional franks — made by stuffing a Vienna beef hot dog into a poppy seed bun, then dressing it with mustard, neon relish, raw onions, tomato wedges, a dill pickle, sport peppers, and celery salt — are served for about $6 each, and are “as authentic as any in the Windy City,” writes Eater critic Robert Sietsema.

A charred thick sausage sticking out of the end of the bun.
The Polish sausage with sport peppers and sauteed onions.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps