A popular Shanghainese restaurant comes to Flushing, a spot for hot soft tofu stew, and a stellar pizzeria in Ridgewood join the list this month

Eater editors get asked one question more than any other: Where should I eat right now? While many people still consider Manhattan the locus of New York’s dining scene, some neighborhoods in Queens have become dining destinations in their own right. Here, see a map of the latest Queens debuts drawing NYC’s dining obsessives.

New to the list in December: CheLi (an offshoot of a Shanghainese restaurant in the East Village, which opened to favorable reviews this past year); Ziggle Tofu & Grill (a spot for hot soft tofu stew in Sunnyside); and Mano’s Pizzeria (Ridgewood’s newest shop for airy, light pizzas).

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

