Brown Korean pastries sit on a square gray plate atop a black table
Onjium’s yakgwa dessert.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Manhattan, December 2021

Florentine sandwich shop All’antico Vinaio and Korean fine dining spot Onjium at Genesis House join the list this month

by Eater Staff Updated
Onjium’s yakgwa dessert.
| Alex Staniloff/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated

Eater editors get asked one question more than any other: Where should I eat right now? Here, we’ve put together a map of the latest Manhattan debuts drawing NYC’s dining obsessives.

New to the list in December: All’antico Vinaio (a Florentine shop selling square, stuffed sandwiches), Onjium at Genesis House (an acclaimed Korean restaurant inside a luxury car showroom), and Mott Street Eatery (a new food court in Manhattan’s Chinatown).

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

For more New York dining recommendations, check out the new hotspots in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Hamptons.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Contento

88 E 111th St
New York, NY 10029
(646) 410-0111
(646) 410-0111
Wine industry veteran Yannick Benjamin partnered with George Gallego, Oscar Lorenzzi, Mara Rudzinski, and Lorenz Skeeter to open Contento, a welcoming wine bar with a Peruvian-rooted food menu and an eye toward inclusive hospitality and space accessibility. Contento boasts an ambitious range of wines — at varying price points — paired with a menu led by Lorenzzi that has included dishes like octopus with black chimichurri and duck liver mousse with purple corn focaccia. Benjamin and Gallego, who both use wheelchairs, helped design every inch of the dining room with consideration for wheelchair users, including wide aisles, higher tabletops, and lowered bar seating.

A curled leg of grilled octopus laid over a white sauce on a white plate.
Contento’s octopus dish.
Lily Brown/Contento

2. Wau

434 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10024
(917) 261-5926
(917) 261-5926
Wau — from veteran Laut restaurateur Salil Mehta — debuted on the Upper West Side with a bounty of Southeast Asian comfort food, including claypot golden braised tofu, pineapple fried rice, and murtabak, a Malaysian-Indian savory pancake stuffed with minced chicken and laced with jalapeños. The accompanying bar is stocked with Old Fashioned cocktails touched with banana leaf smoke, and wau-lahs, “a Singaporean version of a piña colada,” as Mehta puts it.

Yellowish, breaded pieces of fried young coconut meat on a white plate with chiles.
Coconut calamari.
Protechnyc/Wau

3. All'antico Vinaio

729 8th Ave
New York, NY 10036
(917) 970-0033
(917) 970-0033
Crowds of customers swarmed Italian import All’antico Vinaio from the minute it opened its doors near Times Square, and for good reason: The famed Florentine shop’s square, stuffed sandwiches are creamy, cheesy, meaty delights. Follow Eater critic Robert Sietsema’s recommendation and order the messy triumph known as la favolosa, featuring pungent Tuscan salami, spicy eggplant, and both pecorino and artichoke creams.

Three figures on the sidewalk dressed in autumn clothes eat sandwiches.
Customers digging into their sandwiches outside of All’antico Vinaio.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

4. Ci Siamo

385 9th Ave Suite #100
New York, NY 10001
(212) 219-6559
(212) 219-6559
Chef Hillary Sterling is playing with fire at Ci Siamo, the latest debut from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group. The Italian restaurant, located inside Hudson Yards-adjacent development Manhattan West, is serving up housemade pastas, wood-fired trout, dry-aged ribeye steak, and a must-try blistered, caramelized onion torta. Cool down at the end of the meal with a selection of gelati and sorbettis, included in a dessert program overseen by lauded pastry chef Claudia Fleming.

A lineup of three gelatos scooped into stemmed glassware and resting on white saucers.
Ci Siamo’s gelati.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

5. Shukette

230 9th Ave
New York, NY 10001
(212) 242-1803
(212) 242-1803
At Shukette, a playful spin-off of Mediterranean favorite Shuka in Soho, acclaimed chef Ayesha Nurdjaja has long-awaited access to an open kitchen, a charcoal grill, and a long list of breakout dishes to try. Early hits included the restaurant’s spicy summer cherry salad, and don’t miss the lineup of housemade dips and breads including a smoked salt cod spread and grilled lafa. Aim for a seat at the counter, where the kitchen team might slip in a few off-menu dishes.

Three people hold plates and dishes around a yellow table filled with spreads of vegetables, meats, breads, and dips.
A spread of dishes at Shukette.
Kyle Nunez/Shukette

6. Sweetbriar

127 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
(212) 204-0225
(212) 204-0225
In another live-fire addition to this list, former Betony chef Bryce Shuman has returned to his fine dining roots after spending much of past 18 months running an acclaimed barbecue pop-up. At Sweetbriar, Shuman is crisping, charring, and otherwise flaming up meats, fruits, and vegetables with a wood-fired oven, charcoal grill, and smoker at his disposal inside this new, upscale restaurant at the Park South Hotel. For fans of the former barbecue pop-up, Shuman has kept his maple-glazed ribs and cornbread on Sweetbriar’s menu.

A spread of dishes including ribs, radishes, salmon, and vegetables served on plates and shallow bowls resting on a blonde wood table.
A spread of dishes from Sweetbriar.
Rachel Vanni/Eater NY

7. Onjium at Genesis House

40A 10th Ave
New York, NY 10014
(855) 444-0836
(855) 444-0836
Michelin-starred Seoul fine dining restaurant Onjium, known for its modern interpretations of Korean Royal Cuisine, partnered with luxury car company Genesis to open an NYC outpost this fall. The stunning space includes not only a dining room with an ambitious tasting and a la carte menu, but also a teahouse, a library, and an outdoor patio that puts diners eye-level with the nearby High Line. The new location marks the first time that the restaurant has expanded outside of Korea.

The dining room inside of Onjium at Genesis House has a wood paneled ceiling with tables that face a window view of Little Island on the West Side Highway.
The dining room at Onjium.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

8. Comodo

23 Lexington Ave
New York, NY 10010
(212) 475-1924
(212) 475-1924
Restaurateurs Tamy Rofe and Felipe Donnelly, who also run Latin American spot Colonia Verde in Fort Greene, have extended their reach into Manhattan with Comodo inside Gramercy’s Freehand Hotel. The restaurant is actually a revival of sorts for the pair, who opened a former restaurant also named Comodo in downtown Manhattan in 2012. In this new iteration, the menu includes some old favorites like sliders on pao de queijo mixed with brand new additions including wild mushroom al ajillo tacos, made with tortillas sourced from Sobre Masa.

The beef tartare with chicharrón at Comodo.
The beef tartare with chicharron at Comodo.
Comodo

9. Semma

60 Greenwich Ave
New York, NY 10011
(212) 373-8900
(212) 373-8900
It’s been quite a year for restaurateur Roni Mazumdar and chef Chintan Pandya, the hitmaking duo behind runaway success Dhamaka on the Lower East Side — which debuted in early 2021 — and acclaimed Queens restaurant Adda. Now, they’ve turned their focus to Semma, a South Indian restaurant taking over the old location of four-year-old spot Rahi in Greenwich Village. Mazumdar and Pandya tapped chef Vijay Kumar, formerly of Michelin-starred Rasa in Burlingame, California, to lead the kitchen at Semma, where he’s drawing on intimate childhood memories to spotlight regional South Indian fare that is less ubiquitous in NYC.

A serving of lamb set on a circular cut of banana leaf and plated on a round wooden dish.
Attu kari sukka, a lamb dish with black cardamom and tellicherry peppers.
Molly Tavoletti/Eater NY

10. Rebel Restaurant and Bar

29 Clinton St
New York, NY 10002
(973) 861-6618
(973) 861-6618
A rare Manhattan Haitian restaurant, Rebel, joined the Lower East Side dining scene earlier this spring. Must-order dishes from the menu include lambi, or conch fricasseed in a garlic tomato sauce, and griot, with fatty chunks of pork that are boiled in a Seville orange marinade and then fried in a process that produces “flavorful and richly textured” meat, according to Eater critic Robert Sietsema.

Chunks of lamb, one being held aloft with a fork over a black plastic container.
Rebel’s griot.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

11. Sixty Three Clinton

63 Clinton St
New York, NY 10002
917-663-6223
917-663-6223

Samuel Clonts and Raymond Trinh have years of experience between the two of them at fine-dining establishments such as Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare and Bar Uchū. At the duo’s first joint restaurant opening, they’ve kept the tasting-menu format but have done away with the break-the-bank-account price tags — a seven-course meal here costs under $100, before tip. In the adjoining bar area, where Trinh oversees the beverage side of the restaurant, the menu can be ordered a la carte at the U-shaped marble bar or others seats overlooking the open kitchen, which is anchored by a wood-fired oven left over from when Speedy Romeo occupied the Lower East Side space.

A tall plate with a single breakfast taco sits at a bar with two glasses of wine in the background.
The breakfast taco with ajitama, salsa verde, and trout roe at Sixty Three Clinton.
Giada Paoloni/Sixty Three Clinton

12. Mott Street Eatery

98 Mott St
New York, NY 10013
Manhattan’s Chinatown recently gained an exciting new dining destination in Mott Street Eatery, a bustling 10-stall food court similar to those found in Flushing, Sunset Park, and Elmhurst. During an early visit, Eater critic Robert Sietsema found an impressive array of roasted meats, well-executed hand rolls from a sushi chef known as Jiro, and duck and lobster pizza, among other offerings.

A food court filled with white tables, about half occupied.
Mott Street Eatery’s food court.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

13. Cha Kee

43 Mott St
New York, NY 10013
“Something new in Chinatown,” was co-owner Jimmy Fong’s vision behind Cha Kee, a Japanese-inflected Chinese diner that opened in the neighborhood in mid-September. In the kitchen, executive chef Akiko Thurnauer is overseeing a lively dinner menu that includes sake-steamed mussels and a sweet-and-sour pork marinated in koji and dehydrated pineapple; while a daytime spread of Hong Kong comfort foods is sold from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ramen noodles in a blue and white ceramic bowl with a person lifting the noodles with chopsticks.
Cha Kee’s dan dan noodles.
An Rong Xu/Eater NY

14. Tagmo

226 Front St
New York, NY 10038
Chef Surbhi Sahni is aiming to create an environment akin to her home kitchen at Tagmo, her jewel-toned restaurant in the Seaport District. Sahni started the business as an online sweets shop, gained a following for her high-end takes on mithai, small Indian confections, and then launched a savory meal delivery service during the pandemic. That work has culminated in a 28-seat restaurant of the same name, where she runs a dinner menu of regional Indian favorites and sells sweets, cookbooks, spices, and sauces in the front of the shop.

A light green round plate with three brown fritters stacked on top of each other with a spoonful of green chutney placed between each fritter.
Tagmo’s sabudana vada, fritters made with tapioca balls and paired with a mint and peanut chutney.
Molly Tavoletti/Eater NY

15. Saga

70 Pine St
New York, NY 10005
Perched on the top of a Financial District skyscraper, Saga is a fine dining experience where customers can wine and dine while waving at passing helicopters. Chef James Kent and general manager Jeff Katz — industry veterans who built up a following with their neighborhood hit Crown Shy located on the ground floor of the same building — are now putting their own, slightly more relaxed spin on the rarified world of NYC fine dining with an intimate restaurant that spills out onto jaw-dropping outdoor terraces. But the views aren’t the only selling point at Saga and its upper-level cocktail bar Overstory. The restaurant offers a $245-per-person tasting menu that nods to “the things that are really important to me, and that I’ve learned over my life,” chef Kent tells Eater, with dishes taking cues from his Moroccan background and his childhood days spent fishing off of a Long Island houseboat.

A white dining terrace with tables, chairs, and green plants, with a background of NYC skyscrapers, buildings, and the waterfront.
One of Saga’s 12 outdoor terraces.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Related Maps