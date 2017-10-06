Eater editors get asked one question more than any other: Where should I eat right now? Here, we’ve put together a map of the latest Manhattan debuts drawing NYC’s dining obsessives.
New to the list in December: All’antico Vinaio (a Florentine shop selling square, stuffed sandwiches), Onjium at Genesis House (an acclaimed Korean restaurant inside a luxury car showroom), and Mott Street Eatery (a new food court in Manhattan’s Chinatown).
