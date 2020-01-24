NYC’s 28 Essential Mexican Restaurants

Look back 40 years, and NYC’s Mexican restaurant scene was dominated by sizzling fajitas, cheese enchiladas, and nachos, but the city now boasts restaurants specializing in many regions, rivaled in this country only by Los Angeles. That shift can be credited in part to the severe 10-year drought that plagued the Mexican state of Puebla, forcing residents to relocate here, and immigrants from states like Guerrero, Morelos, and Michoacán followed. New York City is now home to an amazing array of Mexican establishments, from tiny taquerias to full-blown restaurants, featuring regional fare from the Yucatan to Sinaloa — plus higher-end spots where thrilling culinary inventions are occurring.

Here’s our choice collection of New York City Mexican restaurants, including many classics along with new ones that appear on this list for the first time. Two quintessential food trucks are included, along with every size, type, and price point of restaurant.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.