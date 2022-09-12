Where to Slurp Mexican Mariscos in NYC

At long last, there are enough standout Mexican seafood shops in New York City to assemble a guide to mariscos. The catch-all Spanish word, meaning seafood or shellfish, is used to refer to tostadas, aguachiles, ceviches, fish soups, shrimp cocktails, and other dishes that are often eaten in the mornings and afternoons as makeshift hangover cures. Pair one with a tall glass of Clamato tomato juice and beer, and you’re back on two feet.

Today the majority of the city’s marisquerías specialize in the aguachiles and seafood cocktails found in coastal towns in eastern Mexican states like Baja California and Sinaloa. With luck, more are on the way, but for now, here are a handful of spots specializing in mariscos — and our favorite dishes at each.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.