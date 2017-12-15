 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A drummer on the drums.
From the Django in Tribeca’s Roxy Hotel.
Grand Life Hotels

15 NYC Bars and Restaurants With Live Music

Where to eat and drink alongside top-notch entertainment

by Paul Schrodt, Alexandra Ilyashov, and Eater Staff Updated
From the Django in Tribeca’s Roxy Hotel.
| Grand Life Hotels
by Paul Schrodt, Alexandra Ilyashov, and Eater Staff Updated
From Madison Square Garden to the Apollo, there’s no shortage of legendary musicians coming to play sold-out shows in New York City. But for a nice evening out without the hassle of wrangling exclusive tickets to major concert venues, the city is also dotted with more accessible nightlife options showcasing exceptional talent both local and far-flung. And many offer food and drinks that are memorable all on their own. Here are some standout bars and restaurants with live music in New York.

Note: This list is arranged geographically south through Manhattan and north through Brooklyn.

Harlem Nights

It often feels like neighborhood bars with live music excel at one or the other, but somehow, Harlem Nights nails both. The relaxed atmosphere allows for genuine, intimate connections with live bands that seem to be having as much fun as the patrons. The all-night menu of bar snacks, including the popular smoked wings, hits the spot — no matter the time.

2361 7th Ave, New York, NY 10030
(646) 820-4603
(646) 820-4603
Harlem Nights
Harlem Nights
Alonzo D./Yelp

Silvana

Silvana in South Harlem is a testament to the truly unlikely things to be found in New York. It’s a Mediterranean restaurant and gift shop in one, serving superior casual eats like falafel and shawarma, while the downstairs room serves as both speakeasy and charmingly compact venue for world music.

300 W 116th St, New York, NY 10026
(646) 692-4935
(646) 692-4935
Silvana
Silvana
Silvana/Facebook

Birdland

Birdland in the Theater District, started in 1949: a romantic, red-lit bar that books top-notch acts — including jazz icon Freddy Cole, Brazil-born Eliane Elias, and the virtuoso house band — and serves Cajun-influenced dishes worth seeking out. With a $20 food/drink minimum per person, food isn’t necessary, but the crab cake with cherry tomatoes and remoulade or jambalaya loaded with crawfish, chicken, sausage, and bacon are both worth ordering. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.

315 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036
(212) 581-3080
(212) 581-3080
Birdland
Birdland
Birdland

Saint Vitus Bar

Saint Vitus opened in 2011 as a place for metal, punk, post-punk, goth, and industrial bands and related events, like screenings and new wave dance nights. Bands range from local to in-the-know esoteric to surviving members of Nirvana playing with Joan Jett and Kim Gordon. (If you want to make it a lifestyle, there’s the adjacent Sweat Vitus during the day.)

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Village Vanguard

In its original location since 1935, Village Vanguard lures locals and tourists alike looking to catch some of the biggest acts in jazz. The small club has hosted legends including John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and Dizzy Gillespie. Admission starts at $40 per set (8 and 10 p.m.), and there’s a one-drink minimum. Reservations recommended.

178 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014
(212) 255-4037
(212) 255-4037
Village Vanguard
Village Vanguard
Village Vanguard

Blue Note

A staple of the Village jazz scene, Blue Note hosts some of the top contemporary names in the genre, including Grammy winners Keyon Harrold. Room is tight, to the point that things can get uncomfortable, and the food is subpar — but the music is almost always transcendent. There’s a $20 food/drink minimum per person. Tickets recommended.

131 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 475-8592
(212) 475-8592
Blue Note
Blue Note
Blue Note

White Eagle Hall

White Eagle Hall in Jersey City is worth a visit to this grand restored theater with acts like Lee Fields, Damien Jurado, Guided by Voices, and Los Nuevos Reyes Del Reggaeton. There are two restaurants at ground level: tropical bar Cellar 335 and Madame Claude Bis.

337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
(201) 885-5166
(201) 885-5166

The Django

The Django is a jazz club in the basement of Tribeca’s Roxy Hotel. The room feels like a cheese cave, or maybe a wine cellar, with vaulted ceilings and a central stage that hosts different performers nightly. Sets start every 90 minutes between 7:30 p.m. and midnight, and a “night owl” menu with mac and cheese and a $30 burger is served starting at 11 p.m.

2 6th Avenue The Roxy Hotel, Cellar Level, New York, NY 10013
(212) 519-6649
(212) 519-6649
A stage with vaulted ceilings in a cellar-like room.
The stage at the Django. The venue is located in the basement of Tribeca’s Roxy Hotel.
The Django

Skinny Dennis

Even while Williamsburg rapidly evolves, Skinny Dennis always seems to stay the same, which is how the regulars like it. A holdover from the neighborhood’s punkier days, the unassuming honky tonk bar offers stiff drinks at the right price and is an energetic scene for country acts.

152 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
(212) 555-1212
(212) 555-1212
Skinny Dennis
Skinny Dennis
Photo: Ian Stroud

Union Pool

The longtime hookup bar features mostly local acts as well as regulars in a venue that offers $5 cans and El Diablo tacos.

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 609-0484
(718) 609-0484
Union Pool
Union Pool
Union Pool

Baby's All Right

This South Williamsburg spot features live music by on the rise, mostly indie names multiple times a week, along with DJ sets. Don’t miss the tasty $11 frozen cocktails, like the Pink Baby, with vodka, mate, and grapefruit. A full menu of Korean-focused dishes is available too, including bibimbap and kimchi fried rice.

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 599-5800
(718) 599-5800
Baby’s All Right Baby’s All Right [Official]

The Red Pavilion

Lily bulb, hawthorn berry, and coix seeds are more likely relegated to a Chinatown herbal shop than a Bushwick nightclub and restaurant. Yet ingredients like these on a Traditional Chinese Medicine menu shares the stage at the Red Pavilion. Look for jazz and cabaret for weekend early sets and DJs later.

1241 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
A club and restaurant.
The room at Red Pavilion.
Cassie Zhang/Red Pavilion

The Sultan Room

This club adjacent to the Turk’s Inn features global-inspired performances, events, and record releases for less than $25. Look for Eastern Mediterranean-inspired bites from the next-door restaurant.

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 215-0025
(718) 215-0025
The Turk’s Inn
Outside the Turk’s Inn.
Jeff Brown/The Turk’s Inn

Ornithology Jazz Club

Here’s a vegan jazz club from the founder of Smalls and Fat Cat (now Cellar Dog) that’s about as Brooklyn as it gets from Rie Yamaguchi-Borden and Mitchell Borden. Set in an old Bushwick carriage house, sets are 6:30 and 9:30 nightly for under $20 a set (and often closer to $10). Happy hour is 6 to 8 p.m. with select drinks costing $8.

6 Suydam St, Brooklyn, NY 11221
(917) 231-4766
(917) 231-4766

LunÀtico

Nearly every night of the week, there’s live music happening at Bed-Stuy’s LunAtico. The welcoming neighborhood restaurant and bar is owned by a trio of touring musicians and hosts an eclectic range of music genres.

486 Halsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11233
(718) 513-0339
(718) 513-0339

Related Maps