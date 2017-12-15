15 NYC Bars and Restaurants With Live Music

From Madison Square Garden to the Apollo, there’s no shortage of legendary musicians coming to play sold-out shows in New York City. But for a nice evening out without the hassle of wrangling exclusive tickets to major concert venues, the city is also dotted with more accessible nightlife options showcasing exceptional talent both local and far-flung. And many offer food and drinks that are memorable all on their own. Here are some standout bars and restaurants with live music in New York.

Note: This list is arranged geographically south through Manhattan and north through Brooklyn.