Classic (and Fanciful) Latkes for Celebrating Hanukkah in NYC

Whether it’s a comforting matzo ball soup or hearty brisket, families and friends often come together to eat traditional dishes that play a significant part of observing many Jewish holidays. The convivial communal gatherings haven’t been so easy to organize since the pandemic for obvious reasons. As this year’s Hanukkah celebrations fall just days after another big food-filled holiday, however, more people are comfortable celebrating the Festival of Lights together again. In other words, let the eating commence.

Latkes, or fried potato pancakes, are arguably the centerpiece of any Hanukkah meal. As with most things, the holiday treats are the subject of spirited debate among Jewish families, and many have a strong set of opinions on the matter. In the end, there’s a perfect latke out there for everyone, even on this list of duck confit-topped, pastrami-stuffed potato pancakes. Hanukkah this year runs from Sunday, November 28 to Monday, December 6.

