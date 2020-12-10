 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Six golden, bite-sized latkes rest on a white plate beside thimbles of applesauce and sour cream.
Latkes from Breads Bakery.
Breads Bakery

Classic (and Fanciful) Latkes for Celebrating Hanukkah in NYC

12 crispy potato pancakes to fill the stomach and warm the soul

by Erika Adams, Luke Fortney, and Eater Staff Updated
Latkes from Breads Bakery.
| Breads Bakery
by Erika Adams, Luke Fortney, and Eater Staff Updated

Whether it’s a comforting matzo ball soup or hearty brisket, families and friends often come together to eat traditional dishes that play a significant part of observing many Jewish holidays. The convivial communal gatherings haven’t been so easy to organize since the pandemic for obvious reasons. As this year’s Hanukkah celebrations fall just days after another big food-filled holiday, however, more people are comfortable celebrating the Festival of Lights together again. In other words, let the eating commence.

Latkes, or fried potato pancakes, are arguably the centerpiece of any Hanukkah meal. As with most things, the holiday treats are the subject of spirited debate among Jewish families, and many have a strong set of opinions on the matter. In the end, there’s a perfect latke out there for everyone, even on this list of duck confit-topped, pastrami-stuffed potato pancakes. Hanukkah this year runs from Sunday, November 28 to Monday, December 6.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Moss Café

3260 Johnson Ave
Bronx, NY 10463
(347) 275-5000
(347) 275-5000
This kosher, family-owned cafe in Riverdale offers all-day cafe staples like avocado toast, chia pudding, and salad bowls. For Hanukkah, however, the menu offers specials for the Jewish holiday, including a dozen golden-hued latkes ($36) served with sides of sour cream and applesauce, which can be ordered ahead of time, along with a variety of sugary sufganiyot. The deadline to place orders, for pick-up or delivery, is 1 p.m. on November 26.

2. Miznon

157 E 53rd St
New York, NY 10022

Mediterranean mini-chain Miznon has whipped up stacks of crispy latkes paired with a garlicky dollop of sour cream for the holiday. The fast-casual restaurant is selling limited quantities of four latkes for $14 daily from its three locations in Midtown East, Hudson Yards, and Chelsea Market.

A stack of four latkes arranged on a wooden platter with white dip and scallions on the side.
Miznon’s latkes.
Miznon

3. 2nd Ave Deli

162 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
(212) 689-9000
(212) 689-9000
2nd Ave Deli is accepting holiday orders for its recognizably dense potato latkes, which can be paired with a traditional applesauce topping or tofu sour cream and start at $4.50 apiece. If lone latkes are not enough, tack on an order of the Instant Heart Attack, a sandwich of corned beef, pastrami, turkey, or salami held in place between two latkes instead of bread.

A brick building in New York City with 2nd Ave Deli on the ground floor
2nd Avenue Deli, home to the Instant Heart Attack.
Ben Fractenberg/Eater NY

4. Breads Bakery

18 E 16th St
New York, NY 10003
(212) 633-2253
(212) 633-2253
Head to the original Breads Bakery near Union Square, or any of its other four locations in Manhattan, for crisp, reasonably priced latkes served with sour cream and applesauce. Priced at $2.75 each, or a dozen for $25, the latkes are available through December 5th.

Hanging lights and an elaborate pastry shelf can be seen through a windowed storefront, whose red sign reads “Breads Bakery.”
Outside of Breads Bakery.
Daniela Galarza/Eater NY

5. Edith’s Brooklyn

60 Greenpoint Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222
The latkes from this Williamsburg deli are available year round, tucked into bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwiches, or munched on their own. The potato pancakes are available for $3 each, or topped with a heap of trout roe for an addition $4.50.

A storefront with the words “Edith’s sandwich counter” is papered over from the inside
Outside of Edith’s in Williamsburg.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

6. B&H Dairy

127 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10003
(212) 505-8065
(212) 505-8065

B&H has been going at it since 1938, so it’s no surprise that the restaurant has its classic, non-nonsense recipe for potato pancakes down. Eat them with apple sauce and sour cream (two for $7 or three for $8), but ask for both and you’ll have to cough up an additional $0.75.

A green awning hangs over a New York City sidewalk busy with pedestrian. In a yellow printed font, it reads “Dairy and Vegetarian Food.”
The green awning of B&H advertises “dairy and vegetarian food.”
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

7. Russ & Daughters

179 E Houston St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 475-4880
(212) 475-4880
The legends at Russ and Daughters have served traditional potato latkes to generations of customers for Hanukkah each year. There’s no unusual flavors going on here, but for a classic, golden potato latke served with a dollop of sour cream or applesauce, there’s nothing more fun than ordering from this fourth-generation, family-owned appetizing shop on the Lower East Side. Latkes start at $14.50 for 5, or $34 for a dozen.

Customers bustle to and fro in front of Russ &amp; Daughters, an old-school delicatessen in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
The Lower East Side location of Russ and Daughters.
Melina Mara/Getty Images

8. Sami & Susu

190 Orchard St
New York, NY 10002
(646) 559-2856
(646) 559-2856
Middle Eastern newcomer Sami & Susu is serving substantial latkes for takeout and delivery from the Lower East Side. Priced at $14 each, they’re adorned with smoked trout roe and a dollop of creme fraiche. Note: The latkes are available starting November 28th.

A man stands with his back to us, with two people behind the counter.
Sami & Susu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

9. Baz Bagel

181 Grand St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 335-0609
(212) 335-0609
Baz doesn’t take itself too seriously, and neither does its latkes. The restaurant offers a couple of different versions of the treat, including Grandma Joyce’s famous potato latkes (3 for $12 or 9 for $30), served with sour cream and applesauce, and Fancy Pants latkes (3 for $18) with salmon roe, sour cream, and chives.

10. Mile End Delicatessen

97 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(718) 852-7510
(718) 852-7510
Brooklyn’s Mile End Deli is serving up crispy potato latkes with a fun array of toppings, from caviar creme fraiche to chopped liver, smoked salmon, and duck confit. The latkes cost $15 for six or $30 for a dozen with pickup in Boerum Hill and delivery to the five boroughs for an additional $15.

A black sign hangs outside of a restaurant advertising sandwiches in Manhattan’s Noho neighborhood.
Outside of Mile End Delicatessen.
Daniel Krieger/Eater

11. Agi's Counter

818 Franklin Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11225
(718) 822-7833
(718) 822-7833
Inspired by his Eastern European Jewish background, Jeremy Salamon will host a Hannukah celebration at his new bakery and cafe. For the first Hannukah at Agi’s Counter on Franklin Avenue, we’re told customers can expect a plate of four latkes served with salmon roe, sour cream, apple jam, and herbs, for a build-your-own situation. In addition, the team will offer a Manischewitz-style drink with concord grape and seltzer. Then, at the tail end of the holiday, Agi’s Counter will offer jelly donuts with seasonal jam and whipped butter on Sunday, December 5.

A bi-level terrazzo counter top has marigold flowers in vases and tiered plates featured pastries.
The front seating area of Agi’s Counter in Crown Heights.
Adam Friedlander/Eater

12. Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels

453 4th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 855-8817
(718) 855-8817
At Shelsky’s, customers can find traditional potato latkes sold alongside gluten-free, sweet potato, and celery root versions of the dish. The latkes start at $2.75 each or $30 for a dozen. Available toppings include creme fraiche — with or without horseradish — and applesauce. Orders this year have to be in by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24.

