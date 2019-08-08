A Guide to the Stunningly Diverse Dining Scene in Jackson Heights

In the last decade the Jackson Heights dining scene has exploded. With an emphasis on South Asian, South American, Southeast Asian, and Mexican cuisine, it has one of the most interesting mixes of reasonably priced restaurants in the city. And within each category, there is stunning diversity. You can get buckwheat flatbreads from the Mustang District in Nepal, seafood zarzuela from an antique Castilian restaurant, Filipino food from the Bicol region, or some of the finest Italian-American pizza and heroes in the borough.

One area to watch lies along Northern Boulevard, where the growth in South American restaurants has been amazing. Now there are cocktail bars that bring in regulars in the late afternoon and early evening (walk east along Northern from 80th Street and check the chalkboards), where a mixed drink can cost a mere $5, with inexpensive snacks galore. At least three restaurants specialize in elaborately topped hot dogs washed down with fruity drinks. An entire day could be spent just scratching the surface of all the restaurants in Jackson Heights, but here are some the best spots to check out now.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here ; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here .

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.