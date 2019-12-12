NYC’s 22 Top Italian Restaurants

New York City excels at many things, but one of its finest achievements: Italian food. As the birthplace of red-sauce, Italian-American fare, there are plenty of top-notch options across the five boroughs. These days, it feels is if all of Italy is represented here, from rustic Tuscan dishes to saucy Sicilian specialties. This list captures the best of the best Italian restaurants, new and old, in New York City — serving up all the pasta, pizza, and seafood any New Yorker (or tourist) could want.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.