40 Inexpensive Dining Destinations in NYC

Eater critic Robert Sietsema tracks down some of the city’s best food deals in the five boroughs and beyond

For many New Yorkers, dining on a budget the past two years has been more important than ever. Luckily, there are options throughout the five boroughs that don’t require saving up for a fancy, sit-down meal. While the coronavirus pandemic has tossed a brick into the machinery of New York City restaurants, I have seen small, inexpensive, often immigrant-run restaurants continuing to stay open and in some cases, even flourishing. Here are 40 great dining establishments, including some old standbys as well as some new favorites, where you can dine well for $15 or less — or occasionally more depending on the meal size, cost of ingredients, or location, since overhead is often higher in expensive neighborhoods.

New to this edition of the map are Al Aqsa, All’antico Vinaio, Bedawi Cafe, Ethel & Annie Mae’s, Kotha Grill, Los Primos, Pilsener Haus, Taiwan Pork Chop House, Taqueria 86, Teranga, and Tortas Morelos.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.