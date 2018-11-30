18 Cozy, Comforting Hot Pot Restaurants in NYC

Dip meats and veggies in bubbling vats of broth to keep warm all winter long

New York City’s hot pot restaurants are finally back to being a mostly indoor activity. Just like other restaurants striving to stay in business the past two years, many hot pot establishments got creative at the height of the pandemic. They introduced portable gas burners, outdoor tents, and even carefully compartmentalized takeout packaging. But as regulations waned, more New Yorkers are back in dining rooms where they can dip their meats, vegetables, noodles, and dumplings into bubbling broths far from the cold and wind.

This winter, NYC boasts an assortment of hot pot options including mouth-numbingly spicy Sichuan, lamb-centric Mongolian, wagyu-focused Japanese, and a loaded spicy Korean one in Woodside where a whole lobster is the centerpiece.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.