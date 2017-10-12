 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A trio of Negronis from Greenwich Village cocktail bar Dante are arranged against a windowsill.
Dante offers its popular Negronis for $10 each during happy hour.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

11 Surprisingly Good Happy Hour Deals in NYC

Standout food and drink specials around the city

by Luke Fortney and Caroline Shin Updated
Dante offers its popular Negronis for $10 each during happy hour.
| Nick Solares/Eater NY
by Luke Fortney and Caroline Shin Updated

Happy hours are making a comeback in New York City, as workers begrudgingly return to their offices and inflation continues to drive up day-to-day living expenses for city residents. These deals, most common between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m., aren’t just about dollar oysters and watered-down cocktails, either: Discounted Spam musubi, five dollar white Negronis, and half-off pintxos abound, sometimes as early as noon and as late as 2 a.m. The timing and specifics of these happy hours are subject to change, so check online or call ahead before making the trek.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Vinatería

This Harlem hangout is known for its Mediterranean-leaning wine menu, but a daily happy hour might have you ordering beer, cocktails, and food, too. From 4 to 7 p.m., the restaurant and bar offers discounted oysters ($1.50 each), beer ($5), cocktails ($8), and a handful of small plates ($8), including bacalao croquettes.

2211 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026
(212) 662-8462
(212) 662-8462
An L-shaped bar counter with hanging light fixtures and dark bar stools.
Pull up to the bar at Vinatería for $7 wines and $8 small plates.
Vinatería

Sanford’s

During regular hours, brunch hotspot Sanford’s goes in on its whisky program — it has over 600 whiskies — and the same holds true for its happy hour. Every day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m, find one-ounce pours of 13 whiskies — six bourbons, three ryes, and three malts — for $7, and the famous Blanton’s single barrel selection from Buffalo Trace Distillery for $8. Specials also include dollar oysters, $5 beers and $7 wines. 

30-13 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11106
(718) 932-9569
(718) 932-9569

The Highwater

Have fun pairing your $7 Spam musubi with a $10 rum punch or a $12 Kalua pork platter with macaroni salad, rice and coleslaw at Astoria’s Highwater restaurant and bar. From 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, it offers nine solid food options, cocktails for $8 to $10, and $2 off beer, wine and well drinks.

34-20 Broadway, Astoria, NY 11106
(917) 745-0407
(917) 745-0407

El Pingüino

Greenpoint’s El Pingüino is the talk of the town, more for its date-night decor and massive tinned fish selection than it’s happy hour, but maybe that should change. The Spanish seafood bar runs a happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. daily with half off glasses of sherry, $12 martinis, and $2 oysters normally priced at $4 and worth their weight in brine.

25 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
(347) 463-9509
(347) 463-9509
Saltines, tinned fish, and skewers of pickled vegetables are arranged on a table beside glasses of wine at El Pingüino, a restaurant in Greenpoint.
Tinned seafood is the calling card at El Pingüino.
El Pingüino

Also Featured in:

Dante

A Greenwich Village stalwart since 1915, Dante offers its popular Negronis for $10 each from 3 to 5 p.m. as part of its ongoing “Negroni Sessions” series. The award-winning cocktails, typically priced between $14 to $17 each, include versions of the Negroni made with coffee liqueur, chocolate bitters, banana, and pineapple vinegar.

79-81 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
(212) 982-5275
(212) 982-5275
A bartender wearing a white outfit with black suspenders pours a red colored drink into a cocktail glass.
This Negroni, and many others, are priced at $10 each.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

Huertas

Read Review |

This Basque tapas bar in the East Village has a generous happy hour that runs until 6:30 p.m. daily in its bar area, with $5 beers, $6 glasses of wine, and lots of discounted food options. Pintxos, the catch-all name for bar snacks, are half-off and there’s a “Basque dog” for $5, but best is the bar’s “can and conserva” deal: a significant level up from the beer and shot combos found elsewhere in this Manhattan neighborhood that comes with a can of ’gansett and a tin of mackerel for $12.

107 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003
(212) 228-4490
(212) 228-4490
The Huertas restaurant storefront is filled with people, as two people walk by at night.
Head to Huertas for a half-off pintxos happy hour.
Huertas

Also Featured in:

Skinny Dennis

Discounted well drinks are the calling card at this Williamsburg bar, which comes from the same owners as Do or Dive, Lucky Dog, Rocka Rolla, and a handful of other Brooklyn dives. Happy hour runs from 12 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, when well drinks cost $3 each and beers — most priced between $4 and $6 — are a dollar off.

152 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Also Featured in:

Wandering Barman

Actually good pre-batched cocktails are the selling point at this Williamsburg taproom and production facility. How does it work? The team prepares all of its cocktails in bulk ahead of time for distribution to bars across the city, which helps keep prices low. The bar’s nine cocktails are priced at $10 each, and during happy hour — from 5 to 7 p.m. daily — they’re all half off.

315 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
The chic and vibey taproom at Wandering Barman, filled with standing customers
Find an actually good $5 cocktail at Wandering Barman during happy hour.
Mike Vitelli/Wandering Barman

The Ten Bells Brooklyn

The improbable happy hour at Bushwick natural wine bar the Ten Bells runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and from 12 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Glasses of red, white, and rosé wines on tap run $6 for a glass, or $18 for a larger carafe, and it’s never hard to find a seat out front. Room temperature oysters cost a dollar each, but skip them for the bar’s tinned fish selection, which has a few options around $10.

65 Irving Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(845) 584-3523
(845) 584-3523
An overhead photograph of a tray of room temperature oysters set over a menu.
The Ten Bells offers its oysters for a dollar from 12 to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Also Featured in:

Brooklyn Public House

Dive bar Brooklyn Public House’s happy hour goes heavy on the snacks. From 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, beers run around $5 each, but what makes this deal a cut above the rest is that its appetizers — mozzarella sticks, nachos, jalapeno poppers, and more — are all half-off during happy hour. During the summer, pouring a cold one with a gooey mozz stick in hand makes for an ideal street watching combo in Fort Greene.

247 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
(347) 227-8976
(347) 227-8976

Medusa Greek Taverna

Medusa Greek Taverna is proof that sleepy Park Slope still has some fun left in it. This Greek restaurant with an upbeat party playlist and tentacles hanging from its walls offers an all-day happy hour — from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday to Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays — with a range of frozen and mixed drinks priced between $8 and $10. Beware the potent Figalicious cocktail.

133 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
(347) 599-0749
(347) 599-0749
Customers pass in front of a Park Slope restaurant, Medusa Greek Taverna, at night.
Medusa is home to “all-day, all-night” happy hour.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

