Two halves of a chicken burrito rest on a counter, overflowing with chunks of meat, refried beans, french fries, and cheese.
The California burrito from Electric Burrito.
Electric Burrito

15 Hearty Hangover-Busting Dishes in NYC

From a Korean soup to a BEC burrito, here are the comfort dishes to nosh on after a night of drinking

by Emma Orlow and Urvija Banerji Updated
The California burrito from Electric Burrito.
| Electric Burrito
by Emma Orlow and Urvija Banerji Updated

In addition to tons and tons of water and some ibuprofen, sometimes the right meal is what it takes to cure a hangover. Food is medicine, after all, right?

Try one of these hearty dishes that’s sure to comfort you in day-after times of need. From nourishing bowls of soup to a bacon-stuffed burrito, here’s 15 superior dishes to treat a hangover in New York City. Luckily, many of these dishes are available for takeout or delivery, in case you don’t feel like crawling out of bed and putting on more than pajamas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Gamjatang at Hahm Ji Bach

40-11 149th Pl
Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 460-9289
(718) 460-9289
Gamjatang, a spicy and nourishing pork bone stew, is often referred to as hangover soup. Bowls like the one at Hahm Ji Bach are designed to make the body recuperate after a night out, with the electrolytes from the broth, and the perfect mix of carbs and protein to soak up alcohol. The one at this 24-hour Flushing spot is best enjoyed in the early hours of the morning, straight after the club, as a preventative cure. Even if you’re choosing to stay in these days, a trip here will be well worth your time.

2. Fried chicken cemita at Cemitas El Tigre

45-14 48th Ave
Woodside, NY 11377
(929) 296-3946
(929) 296-3946
This Woodside restaurant puts its own spin on cemitas, the Mexican sandwich hailing from the state of Puebla. Usually, cemitas are stuffed with ingredients like avocado, black beans, and cheese. At Cemitas El Tigre, you’ll find those classic flavors melding with crispy, Southern-style fried chicken — just the protein-packed sandwich you need to beat a hangover.

A Mexican cemita sandwich loaded with fried chicken seen in cross section. Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

3. Pierogies at Veselka

144 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10003
(212) 228-9682
(212) 228-9682
This Ukrainian diner feeds the East Village borscht and stuffed cabbage all day. But its specialty is comforting pierogis, available with traditional fillings like potato or mushroom and sauerkraut or newfangled versions like arugula and goat cheese, with sauteed onions, applesauce, and sour cream on the side. There’s no need to commit to one type — mix and match as you choose. Make it a combo platter by adding blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes on the side.

Veselka’s boiled pierogies
Pierogies at Veselka.
Gary He

4. Challah French toast at B&H Dairy

127 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10003
(212) 505-8065
(212) 505-8065

The quarters at B&H Dairy are tight, but this East Village lunch counter — that’s been open since 1940 — packs in a lot of flavor. Sidle up to the counter or order takeout on dishes like B&H’s luxurious, heaping order of challah French toast that’ll soak up the night before. If that doesn’t do it for you, we recommend the tuna melt, also served on challah, that gets the job done.

The exterior of B&H Dairy.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

5. The lunch burrito at Electric Burrito

81 St Marks Pl
New York, NY 10003
(646) 870-0104
(646) 870-0104
San Diego-style burritos landed in the East Village earlier this year to much fanfare. Options like the lunch burrito, a version made with bacon, egg, cheese, refried beans, and French fries, are a no-brainer cure for a hangover, and the spot is one of our favorites for rolling out some of the city’s most superior burritos.

A hand holds two cross-sections of a burrito made from egg, potato, refried beans, and cheese
The Lunch Burrito.
Electric Burrito

6. Pancakes at Clinton St. Baking Company

4 Clinton St
New York, NY 10002
(646) 602-6263
(646) 602-6263
There’s nowhere in NYC more known for its pancakes than Clinton St. Baking Company. Expect lines, so have a snack first, but then get ready to carbo load on Maine blueberry, banana walnut, or chocolate chunk stacks. The light and fluffy cakes are made with egg whites and come with warm maple butter.

A stack of pancakes dusted with powdered sugar and topped with blueberry jam. A tiny bowl of syrup sits on the side.
The acclaimed blueberry pancakes.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

7. Cheung fun at Yi Ji Shi Mo

88 Elizabeth St
New York, NY 10013
(646) 233-6311
(646) 233-6311

The past few years in New York have been boom times for Cantonese rice noodles. Spots like Joe’s Steam Rice Rolls and the Cheong Fun Cart are excellent spots to find these translucent delights, not to mention at dim sum venues throughout the city. But one of our all-time spots when we need a pick-me-up is a newcomer of the pack: Yi Ji Shi Mo. Douse your rolls in soy sauce and you’re ready to roll. Cash only.

A stark white rice roll, speckled with bits of dried shrimp and barbecue pork, sits inside a silver metal takeout container
 Cheung fun at Yi Ji Shi Mo.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

8. Breakfast burrito at Santa Fe BK

178 N 8th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(347) 304-1759
(347) 304-1759
While Santa Fe BK, which opened in October of this year, awaits its liquor license to open fully, the New Mexican-style restaurant has been running morning breakfast burritos out of its takeout window. There are currently three breakfast burrito options at Santa Fe: potatoes, sausage, or bacon with scrambled eggs and Hatch chiles. The team’s handmade flour tortillas are perfectly chewy, differentiating the burritos from the competition (you can even buy the tortillas to cook with at home). Stop by, break out a burrito on the Santa Fe stoop, sip on New Mexico Piñon coffee, and be transported to the southwest.

Homemade flour tortillas make all the difference.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

9. Guatemalan tradicional breakfast at Claudia's

39 Bushwick Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(347) 987-3402
(347) 987-3402
This East Williamsburg spot serves up Guatemalan breakfast dishes that nourish even the gnarliest of hangovers. There’s a bowl with pulled pork, eggs, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno and red onions with home fries or a BEC with chile aioli on brioche. Our favorite, though, is the scrambled eggs breakfast with black beans, plantains, and tortillas. The restaurant is currently closed but plans to reopen on December 27.

A storefront with a blue awning and blue neon in the window reading Claudia’s.
The exterior of Claudia’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Copy Link
1002 Flushing Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 497-6890
(718) 497-6890

Tina’s opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m., so depending on how the night’s going, it may make most sense to head straight there for breakfast after a night out. The waffle deluxe comes with a choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, two eggs any style, home fries, and toast — all for just $10. Cash only.

11. Kolaches at Brooklyn Kolache

520 Dekalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11205
(718) 398-1111
(718) 398-1111
Autumn Stanford has been serving these perfectly-chewy, Czech-Texas pastries out of her Bed-Stuy storefront since 2012. Now, with a second location in Manhattan, more New Yorkers than ever can enjoy her treats. Pair your morning caffeine (there are regular espresso machine drinks as well as a snickerdoodle latte), with some of the city’s top carbohydrates. Kolaches here span sweet to savory, offered in flavors like blueberry sweet cheese; jalapeno, egg, and cheese; pimento cheese; mushroom and goat cheese; and Texas beef sausage.

A spread of Czech-Texas pastries, known as kolaches, filled with jam and topped with slices of jalapeno
A spread of kolaches.
Dara Pollak/Brooklyn Kolache

12. The Wake Me Up at Maya Congee Cafe

563 Gates Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11221
(347) 326-6003
(347) 326-6003
Part-general store, part-cafe, this colorful Bed-Stuy business is one of our all-time favorites in the neighborhood. Owner Layla Chen puts her own spin on the breakfast staple with a congee made with quinoa and jasmine rice. The Wake Me Up version — with pork, avocado, and cheese — will motivate you to get out of bed even on the hardest mornings.

Congee with avocado, egg, and pork presented in a paper to-go bowl on a yellow table.
The Wake Me Up congee.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

13. Shrimp and grits at Peaches HotHouse

415 Tompkins Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 483-9111
(718) 483-9111
Peaches HotHouse — and its sibling restaurant Peaches on Lewis Avenue — do Southern comfort food right, and the shrimp and grits made with chorizo are flavor-packed and restorative. If shrimp doesn’t do it for you when you’re hungover, try any number of the other dishes such as chicken and French toast or a fried chicken sandwich.

14. Bacon, egg, and cheese tacos at Reyes Deli & Grocery

532 4th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 369-3211
(718) 369-3211
At Reyes Deli & Grocery on Fourth Avenue, you’ll find one of the best breakfast tacos in the city. Reyes’ bacon, egg, and American cheese taco deviates from breakfast tacos in its strictest Texan definition by forgoing flour tortillas for corn — but Reyes’ version is still a much lighter alternative to a BEC on a bagel or roll.

A hand holding a foil container with two tacos stuffed with bacon, egg, and cheese.
BEC tacos.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

