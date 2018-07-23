Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Fort Greene and Clinton Hill Right Now

While not quite dining destinations, these residential neighborhoods are home to a handful of restaurants worth seeking out

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Fort Greene and Clinton Hill Right Now

Clinton Hill and Fort Greene aren’t quite dining destinations on their own, but crammed together on a single dining guide, these residential neighborhoods are home to a handful of restaurants worth a special trip. Date-night dining rooms are well-represented here, with newer restaurants like Fradei Bistro, Place des Fêtes, and Saraghina Caffè offering an excuse to splurge. For something more casual, try Oma Grassa, the neighborhood’s best new pizzeria, or Brooklyn Hots, an ode to the garbage plates of Rochester with natural wine.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.