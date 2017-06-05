 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A view of a food hall with people eating and trees in the space.
The Hugh is located in Midtown East and features 15 vendors.
Noah Fecks/The Hugh

A Guide to NYC’s Top Food Halls

Where to find the city’s top food halls

by Stefanie Tuder, Manami Takashina, and Eater Staff Updated
The Hugh is located in Midtown East and features 15 vendors.
| Noah Fecks/The Hugh
by Stefanie Tuder, Manami Takashina, and Eater Staff Updated

The number of food halls opening in New York City moved at a steady clip before the indoor dining ban over two years ago slowed things down. But it was only temporary as more communal dining spaces — the Hugh in Midtown East and Jacx & Co in Long Island City — managed to debut even before more workers started going back to their offices and tourists returned. In a sea of fast-causal options, the city’s top food halls are also home to some of the city’s most lauded menus — affordable African at Teranga, popular sushi handrolls at Kazunori, and Brooklyn’s pizza destination Roberta’s to name a few. Follow this guide to the best of the food hall options nearby at any given time.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Jerome L. Greene Science Center

3227 Broadway
New York, NY 10027
Visit Website

Critic Robert Sietsema recently reviewed the food options inside the Renzo Piano-designed Jerome L. Greene Science Center at Columbia University and found some gems. The usual coffee and salad options are available here, but it’s the tapas bar Oliva from chef Franklin Becker that was a surprise find with its menu of small plates, including standouts like the grilled shrimp served with salsa verde.

The glass and metal exterior with the logo of Jerome L. Greene Science Center
The exterior of the Jerome L. Greene Science Center.
Jerome L. Greene Science Center

2. TurnStyle

Columbus Circle
New York, NY
(774) 262-6095
(774) 262-6095

Turnstyle, the subterranean food hall located within the Columbus Circle subway station, is on the rebound after losing many of its vendors during the first year of the pandemic. Stroll through the long hall and pick up baked empanadas from Criollas, hot dogs from Frankies, and frosted and glazed doughnuts from the Doughnuttery.

3. Gotham West Market

600 11th Ave
New York, NY
(212) 496-2100
(212) 496-2100
Visit Website

Gotham West Market breezed onto the scene in late 2013, bringing some big-name chefs like Ivan Orkin and Seamus Mullen to far west Hell’s Kitchen. There’s been plenty of changeover in the years since, but the current lineup includes Italian spot Dell’anima, pizza place Corner Slice, and a Sushi on Jones x Don Wagyu mashup offering a 12-course omakase and katsu sandos.

A person sits at a long wooden picnic bench located inside Gotham West Market.
Inside Gotham West Market.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

4. Queens Crossing

136-17 39th Ave
Flushing, NY
(718) 713-0880
(718) 713-0880
Visit Website

Up on the second floor of Queens Crossing mall lies a food hall with at least ten vendors in 10,000 square feet of space. The myraid of shops include shabu shabu, boba tea, Korean corndogs, and an outpost of popular bakery chain Paris Baguette.

5. New World Mall Food Court

136-20 Roosevelt Ave
Flushing, NY
(718) 353-7327
(718) 353-7327
Visit Website

This Flushing food court is a citywide destination, with over two dozen vendors ranging from Sichuan to Korean. Head to the basement of this mall to find the goods, which include crispy, fried keema palata from one of the city’s few Burmese restaurants, and lamb-stuffed samsas from an equally rare-in-NYC Uyghur restaurant.

A food court stall with a blue marquee, with a couple of customers in front.
Tarim Uyghur Cuisine at the New World Mall food court.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

6. The Hugh

601 Lexington Ave
New York, NY 10022
Visit Website

The newest food hall in Midtown, which is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week with some limited weekend hours, boasts 15 vendors. For some establishments, it’s the debut of their second location in NYC.: Mah Ze Dahr (which sells some of the city’s best pastries), Kazunori (sushi handrolls), and Greenpoint Fish & Lobster (oysters and seafood from a longtime Brooklyn favorite) are just a few.

A food hall with people dining at tables.
The Hugh is located in Midtown East.
Noah Fecks/The Hugh

7. Urbanspace at 570 Lex

General Electric Building, 570 Lexington Ave
New York, NY 10022
(917) 388-9564
(917) 388-9564
Visit Website

Urbanspace at 570 Lex, from the Urbanspace team, features plenty of seating in a sprawling, bi-level space in Midtown East. Standout offerings include pizza from food hall standby Roberta’s Pizza, stuffed bao buns from Bao by Kaya, and loaded toasts from Australian coffee shop Little Collins.

The spacious interior of Urbanspace at 570 Lex, showing people sitting and standing on both of the food hall’s two-story levels.
Urbanspace at 570 Lex.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

8. Citizens Manhattan West

398 10th Ave
New York, NY 10001
(212) 938-0805
(212) 938-0805
Visit Website

Smack in the middle of the shiny new Manhattan West development is Citizens, an upscale food hall from boutique hotel empire builder Sam Nazarian. Grab-and-go spots for grain bowls, fried chicken, and burgers are bookended by two more ambitious establishments at either end of the hall: Casa Dani, from acclaimed Spanish chef Dani García, and Katsuya, a celebrity-favorite sushi spot imported from Los Angeles.

A food hall interior with curvy black-topped standing tables down the center of the hall and vendors on either side.
Inside Citizens at Manhattan West.
Citizens

9. Jacx & Co.

28-17 Jackson Ave
Queens, NY 11101
(929) 510-7040
(929) 510-7040
Visit Website

This stylish food hall in Long Island City has brought together a solid lineup of stalls run by some of the city’s buzziest chefs, including Lotus and Cleaver, a Cantonese barbecue bowl spot from the team behind Wayla and Kimika. Don’t miss acclaimed pastry chef Ghaya Oliveria’s all-day cafe, where she is turning out an expertly layered ham-and-cheese mille-feuille that recently caught the attention of Eater critic Ryan Sutton.

The interior of a food hall with brown, plush chairs and benches set up with wooden tables and a staircase to the right
Jacx & Co.
Rachel Vanni/Jacx & Co

10. Chelsea Market

75 9th Ave
New York, NY
(212) 243-6005
(212) 243-6005
Visit Website

This queen bee of food halls is undoubtedly a New York essential that’s celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. A trailblazer in NYC’s growing food hall scene, it has some of the best options for a food hall, though downsides include heavy tourist crowds and extremely limited seating. The original Los Tacos No. 1 stand started here and other favorites include the tingly cumin lamb soup at Very Fresh Noodles, sashimi at Lobster Place, and pistachio gelato at L’Arte del Gelato.

Chelsea Market
Chelsea Market was a trailblazer among NYC’s food halls.
Stefanie Tuder/Eater NY

11. Essex Street Market

120 Essex St
New York, NY
(212) 312-3603
(212) 312-3603
Visit Website

One of the city’s oldest food halls is now located across the street from its original location with a much larger footprint and many more options. The iconic Shopsins is still part of the lineup for those who want a wild, diner-esque meal, but there are also Thai, Scandinavian, Japanese, and of course, the award-winning Indian fare at Dhamaka.

Essex Street Market Essex Street Market/Facebook

12. Mott Street Eatery

98 Mott St
New York, NY 10013
Visit Website

Molded in the style of food court more often seen in Flushing or Sunset Park, Mott Street Eatery touched down in the middle of Manhattan’s Chinatown late last year. Inside, a handful of vendors are slinging out a stellar variety of stuffed rice noodle rolls, roasted meats, boba tea, dumplings, and more.

A food court filled with white tables, about half occupied.
Mott Street Eatery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

13. Hudson Eats

225 Liberty St
New York, NY
(212) 417-7000
(212) 417-7000
Visit Website

A good number of Manhattan’s top tier of fast-casual restaurants have come together here, with blockbusters like Mighty Quinn’s (barbecue), Black Seed Bagel (Montreal-style bagels), Dos Toros (Mexican), Parm (Italian), and Num Pang (banh mi) holding court. Newer restaurants include Cicci di Carne (an Italian deli and butcher shop), Seamore’s (seafood), and Ani Ramen House (a popular ramen mini chain in New Jersey).

Hudson Eats Nick Solares

14. Dekalb Market Hall

Basement Level of City Point, 445 Albee Square W
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(929) 359-6555
(929) 359-6555
Visit Website

Dekalb Market Hall debuted in June 2017 with an impressive roster of vendors that included the likes of Katz’s, Arepa Lady, and Ample Hills. As it goes, several stalls have already cycled through, but the ones that remain are still top-notch.

Kotti Döner at Kotti Berliner Photo by Gary He

15. Gotham Market at The Ashland

590 Fulton St
Brooklyn, NY
Visit Website

One of Fort Greene’s luxury apartment buildings boasts a food hall with several dining options. For drinks and snacks, check out Whatever Forever and Fulton Hall — both offer small plates to pair with drinks. A location of the ever-expanding Smashburger chain also has a location here.

Gotham Market at The Ashland
Gotham Market at the Ashland.
Liz Barclay/Gotham Market at the Ashland

16. Industry City

220 36th St #2A
Brooklyn, NY
(718) 965-6450
(718) 965-6450
Visit Website

Industry City has helped turn Sunset Park into a hot dining destination. There are nearly two dozen food vendors in the sprawling space, with heavy hitters like Blue Marble Ice Cream and Burger Joint. There is also the infamous, line-inspiring all-avocado bar, Avocaderia and some $18 coffee. Japan Village also offers plenty of options ranging from ramen to sushi.

Burger Joint’s burger
Burger Joint’s burger.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

