The number of food halls opening in New York City moved at a steady clip before the indoor dining ban over two years ago slowed things down. But it was only temporary as more communal dining spaces — the Hugh in Midtown East and Jacx & Co in Long Island City — managed to debut even before more workers started going back to their offices and tourists returned. In a sea of fast-causal options, the city’s top food halls are also home to some of the city’s most lauded menus — affordable African at Teranga, popular sushi handrolls at Kazunori, and Brooklyn’s pizza destination Roberta’s to name a few. Follow this guide to the best of the food hall options nearby at any given time.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.