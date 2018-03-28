15 Noteworthy Restaurants in Flatiron and Gramercy

Conveniently perched between uptown and downtown Manhattan, the neighborhoods of Flatiron and Gramercy often function as that agreeable meeting point for a dinner that feels like a safe middle ground. Despite its convenience, the area doesn’t have a reputation for being a restaurant destination. But there’s a lot more to discover in these adjacent neighborhoods besides seemingly every fancy salad lunch chain: there are fine dining establishments like Gramercy Tavern, classic burger joints like Joe Jr., and excellent Georgian fare at Chito Gvrito. A little research provides plenty of options for a noteworthy meal.

