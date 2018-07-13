 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A colorful spread of dishes and cocktails laid out on a table
The legendary fish and chips at Dame.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

10 Exceptional Places for Fish and Chips

Fried cod, haddock, hake, and whiting for Lent, spring, or any time at all

by Robert Sietsema and Luke Fortney Updated
The legendary fish and chips at Dame.
| Alex Staniloff/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema and Luke Fortney Updated

A pub food classic, fish and chips is a perennial crowd pleaser, whether the fish in question is haddock or cod, beer-battered or tempura. The fries are equally important, from fat potato wedges with a crisp exterior and a creamy interior to the more American style, twice-fried sticks sometimes tossed in Old Bay seasoning. For those who abstain from meat on Fridays through the Lenten season, a fish fry might be a go-to. Here are several great places to get the dish around the city, in a variety of styles.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Johnny's Reef

This City Island seafood spot, closed for the first week of Lent but open thereafter Thursdays through Sundays, has been around since the 1960s. It serves up affordable fried fish and french fries, ordered at a counter, along with dense milkshakes. The outdoor space at Johnny’s Reef has plenty of picnic tables that overlook the Long Island Sound.

2 City Island Ave, Bronx, NY 10464
A deck with people sitting at tables in the sun.
Outdoor seating with a view of the Sound.
Johnny’s Reef

Devin's Fish & Chips

Devin’s was founded 22 years ago at the foot of Sugar Hill. Whiting is the favorite fish, and steamed vegetables can be had in lieu of french fries — though you’ll be missing some of the best fries in Harlem.

747 St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10031
Three fish filets on top of french fries.
Devin’s fish and chips are some of Harlem’s best.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Jones Wood Foundry

Copy Link

This British gastropub on the Upper East Side is named after a forest that occupied the space in the mid-19th century, and it serves classic English pub fare in an appropriately dank atmosphere among labyrinthine rooms, which just so happens to include an excellent rendition of fish and chips, comprised of beer-battered cod and triple-cooked spuds.

401 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021
A breaded fish filet on a wooden cutting board and chips in a bowl.
Fish and chips at Jones Wood Foundry.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Grand Central Oyster Bar

The tile-lined, arched, and subterranean space at Grand Central Oyster Bar is one of the few places displaying Guastavino vaulting, and it may be the most dramatic place to eat your fish and chips in the city. The fish is pollack, fine textured and flaky, and the fries are exceptional, too — and you’ve never seen a thicker tartar sauce.

89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
Glistening big filet with french fries, ketchup, and tartare sauce.
Fish and chips at Grand Central Oyster Bar.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

A Salt & Battery

Forget the standard one or two fish options. This dependable British takeout spot in the West Village, from the same owners as Tea & Sympathy next door, serves some great fish and chips. There are four different choices — cod, haddock, sole, or whiting — served in two different sizes, and portions are pretty generous. The large size is big enough for two. Order chips separately, or mix it up with another quintessential English side, mushy peas or battered beets.

112 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011
A giant breaded filet.
A huge cod filet overshadows the chips at A Salt & Battery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dame

Dame began life as a summer pop-up in the first year of the pandemic, focusing on fish and chips cooked to perfection with a crunchy beer batter. The permanent restaurant in the same location is tougher to get into, but its fried hake and thick-cut fries are worth the trouble if you do.

87 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012
An overhead photograph of a hand dipping a french fry in tartar sauce beside a boat of fried fish
Fish and chips at Dame.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co.

You know your fish and chips will be fresh when it’s served right in a fish market. Greenpoint Fish & Lobster dates to 2014 and has been selling wholesale fish to fancy restaurants in addition to the chowders, lobster rolls, and raw bar items it provides to diners on the premises. The spare furnishings and gleaming white interior make your fish and chips taste even better.

114 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
A gleaming white dining rooms with stools along two parallel counters.
The dining area of Greenpoint Fish & Lobster
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co.

Shipwreck Seafood Boutique

Bed-Stuy’s Shipwreck Seafood Boutique is popular for a reason: In the summer, customers huddle over greasy tables out front, dragging limp but serviceable fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning through side cups of tartar sauce and ketchup. A paper menu posted to the door lists whiting, catfish, cod, and other fish available for frying, and portions are generous for the price.

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Fried fish and a side of french fries are heaped into a takeout container.
Find excellent fried fish and serviceable fries at Shipwreck Seafood Boutique.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Littleneck

At this stylish seafood spot decorated with flotsam and jetsam in Gowanus, expect gussied-up takes on Northeastern clam-shack fare, including New England-style fish and chips served with Old Bay-seasoned fries, house pickles, and slaw.

288 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
A bar on the right, tables on the left, and ropes handing on the off-white walls.
The interior of Littleneck has a nautical motif.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Jus Fishy

Head to this fish fry in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens for fried or grilled seafood that strays somewhat from traditional New England takes on the dish. Fish and chips here can consist of battered tilapia, topped with a generous handful of chopped herbs, and served with a big pile of sweet potato fries.

555 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225
