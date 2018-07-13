10 Exceptional Places for Fish and Chips

A pub food classic, fish and chips is a perennial crowd pleaser, whether the fish in question is haddock or cod, beer-battered or tempura. The fries are equally important, from fat potato wedges with a crisp exterior and a creamy interior to the more American style, twice-fried sticks sometimes tossed in Old Bay seasoning. For those who abstain from meat on Fridays through the Lenten season, a fish fry might be a go-to. Here are several great places to get the dish around the city, in a variety of styles.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.