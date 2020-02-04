17 FiDi Lunch Spots Under $20

The Financial District isn’t quite known for its food, as research for this map repeatedly showed. But, it’s not all bad: Flavorful, reasonably priced meals are out there, with help from a handful of food carts and counter-service spots. Most of the restaurants on this list hover between the $10 and $20 price range, with a few serving standout fare for around $5. From a bowl of spicy, tongue-tingling noodles to a generous platter of falafel and pita, these are 17 of our favorite places to grab lunch in FiDi right now.
Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.Read More