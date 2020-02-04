 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Two people wearing orange shirts with the words “Sam’s Falafel” in black lettering stand at an outdoor food cart.
Sam’s Falafel Stand, parked in the Financial District.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

17 FiDi Lunch Spots Under $20

Where to eat in Manhattan’s Financial District, if you must

by Eater Staff Updated
Sam’s Falafel Stand, parked in the Financial District.
| Luke Fortney/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated

The Financial District isn’t quite known for its food, as research for this map repeatedly showed. But, it’s not all bad: Flavorful, reasonably priced meals are out there, with help from a handful of food carts and counter-service spots. Most of the restaurants on this list hover between the $10 and $20 price range, with a few serving standout fare for around $5. From a bowl of spicy, tongue-tingling noodles to a generous platter of falafel and pita, these are 17 of our favorite places to grab lunch in FiDi right now.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pisillo Italian Panini

97 Nassau St
New York, NY 10038
Good bread and an impressive selection of high-quality Italian cured meats, from sopressata to mortadella, helps drive the cult following this sandwich shop has amassed. The portions are almost laughably generous; a single sandwich can easily feed two or more diners. Pisillo isn’t perfect — a sandwich might be marred by a wan winter tomato, or call out for some sort of dressing to moisten it — but the fundamentals of a quality deli are there.

2. Joe’s Pizza

124 Fulton St
New York, NY 10038
Greenwich Village slice icon Joe’s has a FiDi location right next to the Fulton Street subway station. Classic New York pizza comes by the slice, though pies are also available if placing a group order.

A slice of pepperoni pizza on a white paper plate.
A pepperoni slice from Joe’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

3. Maestro Pasta

45 John St
New York, NY 10038
Pasta clocks in at under $15 a bowl at Maestro, a fast-casual restaurant with a second location in Greenwich Village. Choose from fresh, springy pastas — angel hair, fettuccine, vegan macherroni, and others — and build-your-own sauces. Noodles are also available by the half-serving, starting at around $6 a bowl.

4. Xi'an Famous Foods

8 Liberty Pl
New York, NY 10038
Popular hand-pulled noodle chain Xi’an Famous Foods has a location in FiDi, where there’s plenty of narrow communal seating for slurping a plate of slippery, tongue-tingling cumin lamb noodles. The dumplings and spicy cumin lamb burger here aren’t bad either, but the chile-studded cucumber salad is the side dish to get. 

Xi’an Famous Foods’ spicy cumin lamb noodles sit on a white plate as a person pulls them up
Spicy cumin lamb noodles from Xi’an Famous Foods.
Nick Solares/Eater NY

5. Sam's Falafel Stand

100 Cedar St #90
New York, NY 10006
There’s just two items on the menu at this quick-service food cart: a falafel sandwich, priced at $6, and a falafel platter for two dollars more. The generously portioned platter is the way to go if you’re hungry, served with pita, pickled peppers, hummus, baba ganoush, a dolma, and a large handful of crisp falafel. Don’t expect frills: This is just comforting, well-done street food that can make for two small meals in a pinch. Cash only.

The falafel platter from Sam’s Falafel Stand in the Financial District, packed with hummus, pita, and balls of falafel.
A platter of hummus, pita, falafel, and baba ganoush.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

6. Taïm

75 Maiden Ln
New York, NY 10038
Order the piping hot falafel in pita with as many toppings as can fit at this fast-casual Israeli restaurant, which has a half-dozen locations in New York City. Everything is vegetarian, and much of the menu is gluten-free, as well.

A plate with hummus with red powder and oil sprinkled on top, a cut up boiled egg next to it, along with greens and a piece of pita.
A platter with hummus, pita, and hard-boiled egg.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

7. Caravan Uyghur Cuisine

200 Water St
New York, NY 10038
One of NYC’s few Uyghur restaurants can be found tucked between office buildings along Pearl Street, even though the address lists Water Street as the exact location. The menu here is full of carb-centric dishes, including stir-fried noodles — that look like dan dan noodles that have been tossed in a wok — and diced-fried noodles dotted with dime-sized morsels of lamb. The menu also lists a number of kebabs, mostly featuring various cuts of lamb, perfect for pairing with a naan-like bread. A pro tip: Budget 20 or 30 minutes to pick up food here, whether taking out or dining in.

A blue sign above a black metal door with a propped up giant menu on the left side.
Caravan Uyghur Cuisine is one of the few Uyghur restaurants in NYC.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

8. Chinah

100 Maiden Ln
New York, NY 10038
Visit Website

This new-ish Chinese bowl spot, co-owned by a veteran of former FiDi restaurant Tomorrow, arrived in the neighborhood in March. The menu focuses on homey Chinese fare doled out in hefty portions for takeout or delivery. Try the restaurant’s signature bowl — honey-soy glazed pork belly layered over rice and vegetables — or the simple and satisfying Grandma’s Favorite, heaping with fist-sized meatballs, a mix of scrambled eggs and tomatoes, cabbage, and forbidden black rice.

A white bowl with cabbage, tomato, egg, meatballs, and black rice in it
The Grandma’s Favorite bowl at Chinah.
Erika Adams/Eater NY

9. Blue Park Kitchen

70 Pine St
New York, NY 10005
This fast-casual spot offers filling, healthy bowls with a number of gluten-free and meatless options, with an emphasis on partnering with local, small-batch farms. Seasonal highlights include the turkey meatballs with charred broccoli and the gluten-free aloo tikki with mixed mushrooms. Blue Park Kitchen is a bit more under the radar than some of the bigger national and local chains in the neighborhood, so lines tend to move more quickly for those short lunch breaks.

10. Cava

63 Wall St
New York, NY 10005
Cava, a Mediterranean import from Washington D.C., has found a welcome home in New York’s fast-casual lunch scene, now boasting roughly a dozen locations citywide. Start with a serving of lamb meatballs or harissa honey chicken, before beefing up your order with toppings and sauces — there’s no limit to how many you add in, making for some truly unwieldy portions for $10 to $15.

An overhead photograph of several bowls and sides from Cava, a Mediterranean-ish fast-casual restaurant in New York City. Cava

11. Leo's Bagels

3 Hanover Square
New York, NY 10004
Excellent bagels are the obvious reason to head to Leo’s, but this FiDi fixture particularly excels in the smoked fish department, offering everything from belly lox to smoked trout to sablefish. The bagels provide a sturdy base for speciality and breakfast sandwiches, as well as a whole menu of omelets-on-a-bagel.

Customers gather around outside a restaurant exterior with a red awning displaying “Leo’s Bagels” in white lettering.
Leo’s Bagels in FiDi.
Erika Adams/Eater NY

12. Tacombi

74 Broad St
New York, NY 10004
Well on its way to becoming a national chain, local upstart Tacombi serves quick, quality Mexican fare that nods to the Yucatán Peninsula. Its fried fish burrito — loaded with beans, poblano mayo, and crispy, beer-battered cod — is one of the best ways to spend $15 in FiDi.

Outside of Tacombi’s Financial District taqueria, one of a large handful in New York City.
Outside of Tacombi’s Financial District taqueria.
Tacombi

13. Dig

80 Broad St
New York, NY 10004
If Cava wins with heaping portions and unlimited toppings, Dig on nearby Broad Street gets points for its better-than-it-should-be lunch bowl options. Point and choose among trays of lemony chicken thigh, saucy meatballs, roast vegetables, and Jasper Hill mac and cheese for a satisfying, cobbled-together meal under $15.

14. Banh Mi Cart

Hanover Square
New York, NY 10004
Despite its name, banh mi aren’t the only thing on the menu at this FiDi lunch cart, though there are 10 different varieties that range from grilled pork to tuna and a daily special, all priced between $6 and $8. Head here for solid, reasonably priced Vietnamese dishes, like chicken over vermicelli noodles with crushed peanuts or pork chops over rice. Cash only.

A metal truck with signs for Vietnamese dishes is park on Hanover Square.
Banh Mi Cart, parked in the Financial District.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

15. Springbone Kitchen

74 Pearl St
New York, NY 10004
Hearth chef Marco Canora popularized the bone-broth-in-a-coffee-cup craze years ago with Brodo, but plenty of restaurants have since dipped into the idea, including local chain Springbone. In FiDi, the teal blue corner shop offers cups of steaming bone broth with a range of mix-ins, including Spanish rice, kimchi, collagen, and hot sauce. There’s also soups — with the broth packaged separately, to mix in on your own — and a short menu of all-day breakfast items like avocado toast and scrambled eggs.

16. Bombay's Indian Restaurant

60 Pearl St
New York, NY 10004
This classic Punjabi restaurant on Pearl Street is known for its generous portions, ladled from steam tables at one end of its dining room. A sizable a la carte menu is made up of paneer kati rolls and meaty biryani, and at lunch, an array of specials with rice, naan, chicken, and kebab are all priced under $13.

17. 3 Times

38 Water St
New York, NY 10004
Visit Website

When lunch calls for takeout dim sum, local chain 3 Times is a reliable source to stock up on a midday feast. The restaurant is a quick and easy stop for juicy soup dumplings, puffy pork buns, and warm and flakey puff pastry rounds stuffed with sweet (red bean) or savory (dried shrimp and shredded Chinese radish) fillings. Noodles, fried rice, and heftier vegetable and meat dishes are also on the menu.

A close-up photograph of a steamed bun sitting in a wooden steamer basket
A steamed bun from 3 Times.
3 Times

Related Maps