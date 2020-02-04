17 FiDi Lunch Spots Under $20

Where to eat in Manhattan’s Financial District, if you must

The Financial District isn’t quite known for its food, as research for this map repeatedly showed. But, it’s not all bad: Flavorful, reasonably priced meals are out there, with help from a handful of food carts and counter-service spots. Most of the restaurants on this list hover between the $10 and $20 price range, with a few serving standout fare for around $5. From a bowl of spicy, tongue-tingling noodles to a generous platter of falafel and pita, these are 17 of our favorite places to grab lunch in FiDi right now.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.