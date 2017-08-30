 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The bar at Manhatta at nighttime with hanging lights and a busy crowd scene.
The bar at Manhatta.
Gary He/Eater

The Best Restaurants in Fidi

Ball out like a banker

by Eater Staff Updated
The bar at Manhatta.
| Gary He/Eater
by Eater Staff Updated
If you’re dining in the Financial District, it is likely that you are visiting Wall Street on a field trip, work in the area, are going to a doctor’s appointment, or live in one of the many new luxury towers sprouting up. The area has a long way to go to be known as a paradise for good food, but these days, luckily, there are more options than ever. For a map of Fidi lunch spots under $20, head here.

Le Gratin

Le Gratin is a “Wall Street hangout where charm still prevails,” writes Eater critic Robert Sietsema. Here, Daniel Boulud — one of the city’s most prolific providers of French restaurants — focuses on his roots in Lyon, France, in a space once home to Keith McNally’s Augustine. The move here is the restaurant’s namesake dish: the cheesy potato gratin.

5 Beekman St, New York, NY 10038
(212) 597-9020
(212) 597-9020
A blue oval dish filled with one long quenelle with a burnt top, sitting in a creamy white sauce.
Le Gratin specializes in the dish the restaurant is named for.
Bill Milne/Le Gratin

Pisillo Italian Panini

Good bread and an impressive selection of high-quality Italian cured meats, from sopressata to mortadella, have earned this sandwich shop a following. The portions are almost laughably generous: a single sandwich can easily feed two or more diners. Pisillo isn’t perfect — a sandwich might be marred by a wan winter tomato, or call out for some sort of dressing to moisten it — but the fundamentals of a quality deli are there.

97 Nassau St, New York, NY 10038
(212) 227-3104
(212) 227-3104
A hero sandwich with fresh mozzarella and meats.
Sandwich from Pisillo.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dim Sum Palace

Unlike its late-night Chinatown sibling on Division Street, this location of Dim Sum Palace only stays open until 10 p.m. But it is an ideal pick for group dining, especially without a reservation. Find Cantonese dim sum classics here like shrimp shumai dumplings, rice rolls, and more.

123 William St, New York, NY 10038
(212) 901-9760
(212) 901-9760
A pair of hands wielding a fork and knife dissects a steak beside a plate of lobster and pea shoots.
Beef and broccoli from Dim Sum Palace.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/Eater NY

Manhatta

Sixty floors up, Danny Meyer’s Manhatta offers some of the best dining views in the neighborhood. Its dining room looks out onto the East River, the Manhattan Bridge, and Brooklyn, and behind the walnut and granite bar, the rest of downtown Manhattan is visible. The restaurant has changed since it initially opened. Today, it offers an a la carte menu and a $275-per-person tasting menu.

28 Liberty St 60th floor, New York, NY 10005
(212) 230-5788
(212) 230-5788
Manhatta
The soaring view at Manhatta.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Fish Market

Fish Market, located across from Pier 17 and the Tin Building food hall, is a holdover from another time. Part dive bar, part restaurant, it’s one of the few places in town where a whole lobster comes with a free shot of vodka. This isn’t the place to take your client out to dinner: The glass in the front window has been shattered for years, and the selection of drinks here ranges from bottled Bud Light to cans of White Claw. All the same, it’s a beloved haunt in the area that happens to serve shrimp puffs, dumplings, and scallion pancakes. .

111 South St, New York, NY 10038
(917) 363-8101
(917) 363-8101

Pearl Diner

Pearl has stood out since the 1960s in the high-rise-ridden Financial District, serving up big breakfast plates in a tiny, quintessential diner space. During the week it opens at 8 a.m., and nearby office workers start filing in soon after for a morning meal. The menu offers more than 40 burgers, but stick to a classic cheeseburger or bacon burger, with fries. Don’t expect frills.

212 Pearl St, New York, NY 10038
(212) 344-6620
(212) 344-6620
Pearl Diner
Pearl Diner in FiDi stands out as history amongst the high-rises.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Xpizza

XPizza is a pizzeria and “multidisciplinary platform” curiously located near the South Street Seaport, of all places, where you can dance to some actually good DJs, and be in bed by 10 p.m. if you want to — preferably with a slice in hand. The crowd features spillover from nearby Dimes Square. At night, there’s dancing, but the space is tiny. Be ready to bump shoulders.

190 Front St, New York, NY 10038
(917) 508-3163
(917) 508-3163

Crown Shy

70 Pine Street is restaurateur James Kent’s tower of fine dining. At the ground level is Crown Shy, a restaurant that opened in 2019 that manages to hit notes of special occasion dining while not feeling fussy. Pastry chef Renata Ameni’s desserts — like the orange satsuma ice cream — are as important to try as its main courses. Upstairs, the same team operates Saga, a tasting menu restaurant on the building’s 63rd floor, and Overstory, its sibling rooftop cocktail bar.

70 Pine Street Ground Floor, New York, NY 10005
(212) 517-1932
(212) 517-1932
An ornate, high-ceilinged dining room is filled with tables and chairs. Custom light fixtures hang from the ceilings.
The dining room at Crown Shy.
Chris Payne/Crown Shy

Tin Building by Jean-Georges

Eight years in the making, celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened the Tin Building — a massive complex complete with several restaurants and retail shops — in 2022. Stretching 53,000-square-feet, and several floors, one could spend a whole day in the space alone trying dishes from all over the world. In an era of food hall overload, the Tin Building puts its own luxury spins on the genre.

96 South St, New York, NY 10038
(888) 777-0942
(888) 777-0942
A sunny room full of tables.
T. Brasserie at the Tin Building serves French bistro fare.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Urbanspace Pearl

Urbanspace, a major player in New York’s food halls, may have seen better days. The company, which is currently going through a corporate ownership restructuring, hopes to bring new light to its several Manhattan outposts, including in Fidi. Still, stalls like Que Chevre, a Puerto Rican food stand that also has a location inside the Market Line, offer a taste of something different for the area.

100 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004
(212) 529-9262
(212) 529-9262

Fraunces Tavern

There are hundreds of whiskeys, beers, and ciders to select from at this long-running tavern with a storied history that dates back to 1762. Ownership has changed hands many times through the years, and at times, its fate has hung in the balance. But it’s still kicking, offering booze and tavern fare like fish and chips, steak, and a slow-roasted chicken pot pie in a low-lit, dark-wooded space.

54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004
(212) 968-1776
(212) 968-1776

