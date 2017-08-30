The Best Restaurants in Fidi

Fish Market, located across from Pier 17 and the Tin Building food hall, is a holdover from another time. Part dive bar, part restaurant, it’s one of the few places in town where a whole lobster comes with a free shot of vodka. This isn’t the place to take your client out to dinner: The glass in the front window has been shattered for years, and the selection of drinks here ranges from bottled Bud Light to cans of White Claw. All the same, it’s a beloved haunt in the area that happens to serve shrimp puffs, dumplings, and scallion pancakes. .