If you're dining in the Financial District, it is likely that you are visiting Wall Street on a field trip, work in the area, are going to a doctor's appointment, or live in one of the many new luxury towers sprouting up. The area has a long way to go to be known as a paradise for good food, but these days, luckily, there are more options than ever. For a map of Fidi lunch spots under $20, head here.
The Best Restaurants in Fidi
Le Gratin
Le Gratin is a “Wall Street hangout where charm still prevails,” writes Eater critic Robert Sietsema. Here, Daniel Boulud — one of the city’s most prolific providers of French restaurants — focuses on his roots in Lyon, France, in a space once home to Keith McNally’s Augustine. The move here is the restaurant’s namesake dish: the cheesy potato gratin.
Pisillo Italian Panini
Good bread and an impressive selection of high-quality Italian cured meats, from sopressata to mortadella, have earned this sandwich shop a following. The portions are almost laughably generous: a single sandwich can easily feed two or more diners. Pisillo isn’t perfect — a sandwich might be marred by a wan winter tomato, or call out for some sort of dressing to moisten it — but the fundamentals of a quality deli are there.
Dim Sum Palace
Unlike its late-night Chinatown sibling on Division Street, this location of Dim Sum Palace only stays open until 10 p.m. But it is an ideal pick for group dining, especially without a reservation. Find Cantonese dim sum classics here like shrimp shumai dumplings, rice rolls, and more.
Manhatta
Sixty floors up, Danny Meyer’s Manhatta offers some of the best dining views in the neighborhood. Its dining room looks out onto the East River, the Manhattan Bridge, and Brooklyn, and behind the walnut and granite bar, the rest of downtown Manhattan is visible. The restaurant has changed since it initially opened. Today, it offers an a la carte menu and a $275-per-person tasting menu.
Fish Market
Fish Market, located across from Pier 17 and the Tin Building food hall, is a holdover from another time. Part dive bar, part restaurant, it’s one of the few places in town where a whole lobster comes with a free shot of vodka. This isn’t the place to take your client out to dinner: The glass in the front window has been shattered for years, and the selection of drinks here ranges from bottled Bud Light to cans of White Claw. All the same, it’s a beloved haunt in the area that happens to serve shrimp puffs, dumplings, and scallion pancakes. .
Pearl Diner
Pearl has stood out since the 1960s in the high-rise-ridden Financial District, serving up big breakfast plates in a tiny, quintessential diner space. During the week it opens at 8 a.m., and nearby office workers start filing in soon after for a morning meal. The menu offers more than 40 burgers, but stick to a classic cheeseburger or bacon burger, with fries. Don’t expect frills.
Xpizza
XPizza is a pizzeria and “multidisciplinary platform” curiously located near the South Street Seaport, of all places, where you can dance to some actually good DJs, and be in bed by 10 p.m. if you want to — preferably with a slice in hand. The crowd features spillover from nearby Dimes Square. At night, there’s dancing, but the space is tiny. Be ready to bump shoulders.
Crown Shy
70 Pine Street is restaurateur James Kent’s tower of fine dining. At the ground level is Crown Shy, a restaurant that opened in 2019 that manages to hit notes of special occasion dining while not feeling fussy. Pastry chef Renata Ameni’s desserts — like the orange satsuma ice cream — are as important to try as its main courses. Upstairs, the same team operates Saga, a tasting menu restaurant on the building’s 63rd floor, and Overstory, its sibling rooftop cocktail bar.
Tin Building by Jean-Georges
Eight years in the making, celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened the Tin Building — a massive complex complete with several restaurants and retail shops — in 2022. Stretching 53,000-square-feet, and several floors, one could spend a whole day in the space alone trying dishes from all over the world. In an era of food hall overload, the Tin Building puts its own luxury spins on the genre.
Urbanspace Pearl
Urbanspace, a major player in New York’s food halls, may have seen better days. The company, which is currently going through a corporate ownership restructuring, hopes to bring new light to its several Manhattan outposts, including in Fidi. Still, stalls like Que Chevre, a Puerto Rican food stand that also has a location inside the Market Line, offer a taste of something different for the area.
Fraunces Tavern
There are hundreds of whiskeys, beers, and ciders to select from at this long-running tavern with a storied history that dates back to 1762. Ownership has changed hands many times through the years, and at times, its fate has hung in the balance. But it’s still kicking, offering booze and tavern fare like fish and chips, steak, and a slow-roasted chicken pot pie in a low-lit, dark-wooded space.
