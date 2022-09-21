10 Exceptional Ethiopian Restaurants in NYC

Some of the first Ethiopian restaurants opened in New York in the late 1970s, such as Sheba, a downtown Manhattan spot started by Yeworkwoha Ephrem in 1979. They were owned and operated by Ethiopians and Eritreans who immigrated to the United States following the political unrest caused by the removal of Ethiopia’s emperor Haile Selassie in 1974.

Since then, especially over the past decade, Ethiopian cuisine has become an indelible part of New York’s restaurant scene. It pairs injera, a porous flatbread resembling a pancake, made with a fermented grain called teff, with protein and or vegetable stews. Ethiopian restaurants have always been ahead of the curve on dietary needs by regularly providing numerous vegan and gluten-free choices, while still serving centuries-old dishes like strips of fried beef called tibs and diced raw meat called kitfo.

Below are 10 of our favorite Ethiopian restaurants in New York right now.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Mazuba Kapambwe-Mizzi is a freelance travel writer whose work has appeared in Afar , Conde Nast Traveler , Travel and Leisure and more. She lives between Lusaka, Zambia and New York City.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.