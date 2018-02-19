Dumbo, once the little Brooklyn neighborhood that could, is one of Brooklyn’s premier destinations for tourists and family members in town for the weekend: Where else can you catch a ferry, walk down cobblestone streets, witness a wedding, and photograph not one, but two, bridges in the same afternoon? Of course, you’ll need somewhere to eat. Along the waterfront and surrounding streets, you can find top-notch Vietnamese noodle soups, photogenic Japanese sweets, and pioneering Texas-style barbecue.Read More
The Best Restaurants in Dumbo
Where to find Vietnamese noodle soups, Japanese desserts, and Texas-style barbecue on the waterfront
Celestine
The stunning, floor-to-ceiling views at Celestine could make even a mediocre date go magically right. The food menu — grilled prawns, short rib ragu — is straightforward with a dozen or so wines available by the glass. In warmer months, seating is available outdoors.
Lucky Rabbit Noodles
Lucky Rabbit Noodles takes up approximately 300 square feet of Dumbo almost directly beneath the Manhattan Bridge. The food is totally untraditional and straight-up good: There’s matzoh ball soup dumplings, Buffalo chicken fried rice, and braised beef noodles, said to be influenced by Taiwanese beef noodle soup.
The River Café
This romantic restaurant under the Brooklyn Bridge has been serving imaginative American food with gorgeous views for 40 years. It’s a setting worthy of celebratory dinners — proposals, anniversaries, and weddings — and the best seats in the house are at the window tables. The restaurant held a Michelin star from 2014, when it reopened after Hurricane Sandy, to 2023.
Bark Barbecue
Pitmaster Ruben Santana is one of several chefs helping to pioneer a Caribbean style of American barbecue. He started Bark Barbecue in his backyard during the pandemic and slowly expanded: He sold his meats from a street corner in Ozone Park, and later at the Smorgasburg food festival. He landed on the fifth floor of the Time Out Market in 2022, where he’s become known for Texas-style barbecue with Dominican sides, like chicharron and fried plantains.
Gair
Gair is a high-ceilinged bar a few blocks from the Dumbo waterfront. Cocktails, like the Under the Influencer, mixed with mezcal, passion fruit, celery, and cayenne, cost around $20 each. To snack on, there are oysters, chicharrones, and two burgers: a double smash burger, with American cheese and comeback sauce, and a Bulgogi beef version slathered in kewpie mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, and kimchi.
Vinegar Hill House
This anchor neighborhood restaurant ushered in farm-to-table back in 2008, founded by Freeman alums, husband and wife duo, Sam Buffa and Jean Adamson. The restaurant maintains its loyal following for its vintage vibe and crowd-pleasing menu with meticulously-sourced ingredients. Come here for chicory salads, bowls of beans, cast-iron chicken, and bay leaf panna cotta for dessert.
Juliana's
Until L&B Spumoni Gardens opens in Dumbo, the area’s best place for pizza is Juliana’s. The restaurant from the legendary pizza maker Patsy Grimaldi opened next to his former Grimaldi’s, which he sold over a decade ago. Order the thin, Margherita-style pie, with bright tomato sauce and just the right amount of cheese. Competitor Grimaldi’s sits a few doors away, though the restaurant is now a national chain. Lines are to be expected at either location, so be prepared to wait.
Em Vietnamese Bistro
Em Vietnamese Bistro is known for its noodle soups, but that’s just one of the draws. The full-service restaurant serves excellent Vietnamese crepes, buttered clams, black pepper shaking beef, soft shell crab curry, and beef shank stew. Several dishes come with banh mi on the side for dipping.
Burrow
Burrow, tucked inside of an office building, is only open from Tuesday to Thursday. That’s just one reason the Japanese bakery feels a little “mysterious.” Another reason: There’s almost no signage telling you you’re headed in the right direction. While Lysée, a bakery in Flatiron has gotten attention for its corn-shaped desserts, Burrow has been making cakes on the cob for years. The bakery sells plenty of other pastries, too, and whole cakes such as a pistachio mousse.
Pearl Street
This intimate, 10-seat counter serves raw bar items — oysters, shrimp cocktail — along with some fun surprises. There’s cheese fondue for two, a wagyu beef sandwich that name-checks Brooklyn’s legendary Roll N Roaster, and a riff on Frito Pie with caviar. If time allows, there’s a 90-minute, eight-course tasting menu for $95 per person.