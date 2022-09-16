Hop on This Bus and Eat Your Way Through Lower Manhattan

The M14a – SBS is one of the city’s quintessential bus lines, and a ride along its route, should you step off along the way for eating and sightseeing, would make a perfect expedition. The “M” stands for Manhattan and over the course of 45 minutes or so, the vehicle makes its way from Abingdon Square in the heart of the West Village, through Union Square, then down Avenue A in the East Village, finally terminating on the Lower East Side. This allows easy access to four of downtown’s most popular and picturesque neighborhoods.

The SBS part of the name designates a line where one buys a ticket at the bus stop from a machine before getting on (be prepared to show the ticket). The bus itself in this case is an imperial two bus-lengths long, with an accordion in the middle to facilitate turning. So many are the seating options within this ocean liner of the land, that picking your seat can be a pleasure in itself. So buy a ticket, hop on, hop off, and hop on again.

I’ve mapped the route of the bus, making eating and drinking suggestions along the way, and also pointing out some don’t miss attractions. Happy sightseeing!

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.