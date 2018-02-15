19 Crowd-Pleasing Dim Sum Parlors in NYC

New Yorkers and tourists alike often find themselves in one of NYC’s Chinatowns in search of dim sum. After all, there’s something for everyone in this collection of delicate dumplings, braised chicken feet, fresh tofu, bulging rice noodle rolls, fluffy steamed bao, tiny custard pies, and other small dishes — many requiring extraordinary skill to make. Competition between dim sum parlors has resulted in innovation, so a visit to the most popular spots means there’s often something new on the menu (or rolling by on a roving cart).

Dim sum is also conducive for group dining during holidays like Lunar New Year — which starts on Saturday, February 10, this year, designated the Year of the Dragon — especially at those banquet halls, where it’s not uncommon to find three or even four generations of families seated at big round tables. The best dim sum spots in town are also affordable, as diners enjoy the heartwarming morsels even the humblest budget can accommodate. But these days dim sum is also an all-day affair in smaller fast-casual establishments that have appeared all over town, as this map demonstrates.