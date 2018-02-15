 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Best Restaurants Open on Monday in New York City

Cozy Up to a Fireplace at These Restaurants and Bars

The Restaurants That Define Williamsburg Right Now

More in New York See more maps
An overhead photograph of buns, siu mai, and other dim sum dishes in bamboo steamers.
Jing Fong is one of NYC’s most popular dim sum destinations.
Gary He/Eater NY

19 Crowd-Pleasing Dim Sum Parlors in NYC

Consider these spots for Lunar New Year 2024

by Robert Sietsema and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Jing Fong is one of NYC’s most popular dim sum destinations.
| Gary He/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema and Eater Staff Updated

New Yorkers and tourists alike often find themselves in one of NYC’s Chinatowns in search of dim sum. After all, there’s something for everyone in this collection of delicate dumplings, braised chicken feet, fresh tofu, bulging rice noodle rolls, fluffy steamed bao, tiny custard pies, and other small dishes — many requiring extraordinary skill to make. Competition between dim sum parlors has resulted in innovation, so a visit to the most popular spots means there’s often something new on the menu (or rolling by on a roving cart).

Dim sum is also conducive for group dining during holidays like Lunar New Year — which starts on Saturday, February 10, this year, designated the Year of the Dragon — especially at those banquet halls, where it’s not uncommon to find three or even four generations of families seated at big round tables. The best dim sum spots in town are also affordable, as diners enjoy the heartwarming morsels even the humblest budget can accommodate. But these days dim sum is also an all-day affair in smaller fast-casual establishments that have appeared all over town, as this map demonstrates.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Jing Fong

Copy Link

Opened in 2017, this elegant Upper West Sider offers the usual dim sum late into the evening, some of it innovative but most of it standard. Platings are lush, and there are mixed drinks, too, making it a popular destination for a quick bite or for group brunches.

380 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10013
(646) 678-5511
(646) 678-5511
Four shrimp glazed with white sauce and a sugary walnut on top of each.
Honey walnut prawns at the uptown Jing Fong.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Moon Kee Restaurant

Copy Link

The marvelous newcomer to the Upper West side explores Cantonese cooking from a Hong Kong perspective, with a gleaming premises that might as well be in Chinatown. About one-quarter of the menu is dim sum, including some less common offerings like pork and peanut fun guo and pan fried water chestnut cake.

Broadway, New York, New York 10031
(646) 438-9283
(646) 438-9283
Two plates of dim sum on a white marble surface.
Minced beef rice roll and some exceedingly meaty scallion pancakes.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

New Mulan

Copy Link

Inside Flushing’s slick Queens Crossing Mall, New Mulan is a luxuriously draped dining room with cart-service dim sum and a broad-ranging, pristine product. Stuffed vegetables like green pepper and eggplant have a profuse shrimp-paste stuffing, the congee is offered with whatever you want to put into it, rice noodle rolls taste just-made, and all sorts of soups like West Lake beef are available to round out your dim sum meal. Sometimes plates are delivered by cat robots — but don’t be alarmed.

136-17 39th Ave, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 886-8526
(718) 886-8526
Three amorphous pink balls in a steamer.
Shrimp balls at New Mulan.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dim Sum Garden Express

Copy Link

This narrow commuter snack shop in the midst of Flushing’s transportation hub is not what many may think of as delivering stellar dim sum — but it does. A broad range is available, but the specialties are congee and steamed rice noodle rolls, the latter bigger and lush with such fillings as pork ribs with black bean sauce, curried fish balls, and stewed beef brisket, among a dozen others. Chiles stuffed with shrimp paste are another delight.

136 - 55 Roosevelt Ave, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 799-0092
(718) 799-0092
A plastic tray with white noodles underneath tiny pork ribs.
Pork rib rice noodle rolls at Dim Sum Garden Express.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Tim Ho Wan

Copy Link

A visit to this imported dim sum parlor should make you proud since New York’s dim sum is just as good as Hong Kong’s. Here, har gow is thinner-skinned and has more shrimp crammed inside, while the baked char siu bao is sweeter than many versions found in NYC. Tim Ho Wan has done away with communal tables, too, making dim sum feel like a private experience. Much of its dim sum is very good, including eggplant stuffed with shrimp paste and shrimp rice noodle rolls. There’s a second East Village location.

610 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
(212) 228-2802
(212) 228-2802
<span data-author="-1">Three round barbecue pork buns photographed from above</span>
Baked char siu bao at Tim Ho Wan.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Asian Jewels

Copy Link

Though located in a hard-to-find industrial district by the Flushing River, Asian Jewels (formerly Ocean Jewels) is one of the neighborhood’s pre-eminent dim sum palaces, offering a bit of luxury at surprisingly low prices. Though its dumplings lack the delicacy of, say, Bamboo Garden’s, the dim sum choices are solid and even creative. Recommendations include vegetarian rice rolls, minced beef balls, and salt and pepper fried anchovies.

13330 39th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 359-8600
(718) 359-8600
Buddhist rice noodle rolls and minced beef balls
Buddhist rice noodle rolls and minced beef balls
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Hey Yuet

Copy Link

If it’s up-to-the-minute Hong Kong dim sum in a stylish setting you’re after, Hey Yuet is your place. Right outside the gates of FIT, it offers innovative dishes such as black bao colored with powdered charcoal and filled with salted egg yolk custard and shrimp har gow with some of the biggest crustaceans you’ve ever seen in dim sum. E-fu noodles and wonton soup are also good bets.

251 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001
(646) 998-4196
(646) 998-4196
Two hands hold up a steamer with three round black steamed buns inside.
Charcoal-laced bao.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Long Island Dumplings

Copy Link

Long Island Dumplings is an offshoot of a Long Island restaurant in Babylon, New York called Pekin restaurant that also specializes in dim sum. The Greenwich Village branch offers classic dim sum from a limited menu, some in garish colors, but all fresh and tasty.

513 6th Avenue, New York, New York 10011
(646) 952 - 2515
(646) 952 - 2515
Four bright red dumplings in a plastic container.
Shrimp and beet dumplings.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Steam

Copy Link

Shanghai and Sichuan are the partial focus of this informal but comfortable Chinese restaurant in the Village, but dim sum is the draw. Don’t be surprised, given the Shanghai focus, that the soup dumplings are wonderful (including lots of crab in the crab-pork version), but there are plenty of other choices, including red bean pancakes, shrimp and watercress dumplings, pan-fried wontons, and so on.

470 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011
(917) 262-0565
(917) 262-0565
Four light green curled dumplings in a steamer.
Snow pea leaf and shrimp dumplings are lovely.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dim Sum Palace

Copy Link

Along with the fast-casual cafes popping up all over town, this homegrown chain that broadcasts its Hong Kong roots may be the future of dim sum. Offering a soupçon of elegance, it offers a broad range of congees and dumplings, including relatively thin-skinned xiaolongbao, and diaphanous siu mai bursting with shrimp, served with multiple dipping sauces. Tea is another specialty. Currently, there are eight locations, including a newer, more gigantic one at 47 Division Street, near Market Street in Chinatown, and another in Fidi.

59 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
(646) 476-8846
(646) 476-8846
A basket steamer with six puckered dumplings.
Shanghai soup dumplings at Dim Sum Palace.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Sanmiwago

Copy Link

The signature pork and yellow chive dumplings are prodigal at Sanmiwago, a Taiwanese fast food chain that specializes in dumplings, noodles, and bubble tea. The dumplings are made at a counter in the rear as you watch — your guarantee of freshness.

90 Bowery (at Hester St), New York, NY 10013
Elongated dumplings fried on one side and plated with an upward slant.
Pork and yellow chives dumplings.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mott Street Eatery

Copy Link

This place provides magnificent dim sum in a food court setting — point to the selections you want through a plexiglass divider. The largest of the stalls, 89 Eatery, specializes in dim sum from a selection of 10 or so types at one time, plus congees and more kinds of la rou fan (Chinese charcuterie including ducks, chickens, and pork) than are found many places in Chinatown.

98 Mott St, New York, NY 10013
Two white rice noodle rolls in one container and two yellow crimped dumplings in the other.
Beef rice noodle and shrimp siu mai at Mott Street Eatery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Mee Sum Cafe

Copy Link

Taking Chinatown back to the 1950s, Mee Sum is a place not to be missed for romantics and history buffs. This antique lunch counter offers great dim sum of the coffee-shop sort, neither delicate nor expensive, eaten mainly by old-timers who might linger over a plate or two. Dim sum, mostly pulled from a steam cabinet, falls into three categories: dumplings, baked buns, and congee.

26 Pell St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 349-5260
(212) 349-5260
Two met sit at a metal table in front of a very old looking storefront.
The action spills into Pell Street at Mee Sum.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Nom Wah Tea Parlor

Copy Link

The oldest continuously operating restaurant in Chinatown, this relic has been lovingly restored to something like its 1920s founding date. With no carts, customers check off dim sum orders on a pad of paper. The dim sum offerings veer toward the traditional, as seen in the well-braised chicken feet, funky turnip cakes, and fluffy steamed char siu bao.

13 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 962-6047
(212) 962-6047
Who doesn’t like a turnip cake?
Who doesn’t like a turnip cake?
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Ping’s

Copy Link

There are many dim sum options in Manhattan’s Chinatown, but Ping’s is a crowd favorite for good reason. Whether it’s steaming siu mai or fluffy bao filled with char siu, the quality of the dishes — fresh, always served hot — are often better than many spots in the neighborhood. There can be a wait for tables.

22 Mott St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 602-9988
(212) 602-9988
Dim sum on plates and in steamers on a white tablecloth.
Ping’s still has one of the best dim sum services in town.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Golden Unicorn

Copy Link

Since 1989, this restaurant has offered Cantonese dining at its glitziest. Take the elevator to either of the two levels at the direction of a walkie-talkie-wielding host. Inside, sample dim sum displayed on rolling carts. The braised chicken feet are impossibly tender, the turnip cake earthy and wiggly, the shrimp siu mai sprinkled with crunchy roe, and the vegetarian crystal dumplings possess a green translucence.

18 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002
(212) 941-0911
(212) 941-0911
The bacon wrapped shrimp come with mayo and two Pringles potato chips
The bacon-wrapped shrimp come with mayo and two Pringles potato chips.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

East Harbor Seafood Palace

Copy Link

On the border of Sunset Park and Bay Ridge, East Harbor is one of the largest restaurants in Brooklyn, with rolling carts, private rooms, big round tables with lazy susans, and an extensive sum menu. Oversized fish balls, soy-braised chicken feet scattered with fresh green chiles, open-ended rice rolls cut like tekkamaki, and goji berry gelatin are highlights.

714 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 765-0098
(718) 765-0098
Shrimp har gow dumplings in a bamboo steamer.
Shrimp har gow
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Bamboo Garden

Copy Link

Bamboo Garden closed and reopened in 2017, refurbishing a pair of luxurious dining rooms in gold and powder blue, and adding meats and dumpling carryout in the front vestibule. Many now-popular forms of dim sum appeared here for the first time, including pig-shaped custard buns (aimed at children), giant soup dumplings that floated in bowls of soup, and a chicken-and-mushroom hot dish that circulates on small saucers.

6409 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 238-1122
(718) 238-1122
Shrimp rice noodle rolls on a white plate inundated with dark soy sauce.
Shrimp rice noodle rolls
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Affable Eatery

Copy Link

There is no more affable dim sum parlor in the city than the cavernous Affable Eatery — where the owner is apt to step up and welcome you with a clap on the back upon your first visit. The dim sum is the best in town, with rice noodle rolls gooier and more voluminous than elsewhere, braised chicken feet sweeter and cooked longer, and slight innovations on the canon like extra garlic in the steamed spare ribs with black bean sauce.

912 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219
(718) 680-2278
(718) 680-2278
Three steamers of chicken feet, riblets, and orange rolls cut in segments.
A selection of Affable dim dum.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Jing Fong

380 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10013

Opened in 2017, this elegant Upper West Sider offers the usual dim sum late into the evening, some of it innovative but most of it standard. Platings are lush, and there are mixed drinks, too, making it a popular destination for a quick bite or for group brunches.

380 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10013
(646) 678-5511
(646) 678-5511
Four shrimp glazed with white sauce and a sugary walnut on top of each.
Honey walnut prawns at the uptown Jing Fong.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Moon Kee Restaurant

Broadway, New York, New York 10031

The marvelous newcomer to the Upper West side explores Cantonese cooking from a Hong Kong perspective, with a gleaming premises that might as well be in Chinatown. About one-quarter of the menu is dim sum, including some less common offerings like pork and peanut fun guo and pan fried water chestnut cake.

Broadway, New York, New York 10031
(646) 438-9283
(646) 438-9283
Two plates of dim sum on a white marble surface.
Minced beef rice roll and some exceedingly meaty scallion pancakes.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

New Mulan

136-17 39th Ave, Queens, NY 11354

Inside Flushing’s slick Queens Crossing Mall, New Mulan is a luxuriously draped dining room with cart-service dim sum and a broad-ranging, pristine product. Stuffed vegetables like green pepper and eggplant have a profuse shrimp-paste stuffing, the congee is offered with whatever you want to put into it, rice noodle rolls taste just-made, and all sorts of soups like West Lake beef are available to round out your dim sum meal. Sometimes plates are delivered by cat robots — but don’t be alarmed.

136-17 39th Ave, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 886-8526
(718) 886-8526
Three amorphous pink balls in a steamer.
Shrimp balls at New Mulan.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dim Sum Garden Express

136 - 55 Roosevelt Ave, Queens, NY 11354

This narrow commuter snack shop in the midst of Flushing’s transportation hub is not what many may think of as delivering stellar dim sum — but it does. A broad range is available, but the specialties are congee and steamed rice noodle rolls, the latter bigger and lush with such fillings as pork ribs with black bean sauce, curried fish balls, and stewed beef brisket, among a dozen others. Chiles stuffed with shrimp paste are another delight.

136 - 55 Roosevelt Ave, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 799-0092
(718) 799-0092
A plastic tray with white noodles underneath tiny pork ribs.
Pork rib rice noodle rolls at Dim Sum Garden Express.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Tim Ho Wan

610 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036

A visit to this imported dim sum parlor should make you proud since New York’s dim sum is just as good as Hong Kong’s. Here, har gow is thinner-skinned and has more shrimp crammed inside, while the baked char siu bao is sweeter than many versions found in NYC. Tim Ho Wan has done away with communal tables, too, making dim sum feel like a private experience. Much of its dim sum is very good, including eggplant stuffed with shrimp paste and shrimp rice noodle rolls. There’s a second East Village location.

610 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
(212) 228-2802
(212) 228-2802
<span data-author="-1">Three round barbecue pork buns photographed from above</span>
Baked char siu bao at Tim Ho Wan.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

Asian Jewels

13330 39th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354

Though located in a hard-to-find industrial district by the Flushing River, Asian Jewels (formerly Ocean Jewels) is one of the neighborhood’s pre-eminent dim sum palaces, offering a bit of luxury at surprisingly low prices. Though its dumplings lack the delicacy of, say, Bamboo Garden’s, the dim sum choices are solid and even creative. Recommendations include vegetarian rice rolls, minced beef balls, and salt and pepper fried anchovies.

13330 39th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354
(718) 359-8600
(718) 359-8600
Buddhist rice noodle rolls and minced beef balls
Buddhist rice noodle rolls and minced beef balls
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Hey Yuet

251 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001

If it’s up-to-the-minute Hong Kong dim sum in a stylish setting you’re after, Hey Yuet is your place. Right outside the gates of FIT, it offers innovative dishes such as black bao colored with powdered charcoal and filled with salted egg yolk custard and shrimp har gow with some of the biggest crustaceans you’ve ever seen in dim sum. E-fu noodles and wonton soup are also good bets.

251 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001
(646) 998-4196
(646) 998-4196
Two hands hold up a steamer with three round black steamed buns inside.
Charcoal-laced bao.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Long Island Dumplings

513 6th Avenue, New York, New York 10011

Long Island Dumplings is an offshoot of a Long Island restaurant in Babylon, New York called Pekin restaurant that also specializes in dim sum. The Greenwich Village branch offers classic dim sum from a limited menu, some in garish colors, but all fresh and tasty.

513 6th Avenue, New York, New York 10011
(646) 952 - 2515
(646) 952 - 2515
Four bright red dumplings in a plastic container.
Shrimp and beet dumplings.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Steam

470 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Shanghai and Sichuan are the partial focus of this informal but comfortable Chinese restaurant in the Village, but dim sum is the draw. Don’t be surprised, given the Shanghai focus, that the soup dumplings are wonderful (including lots of crab in the crab-pork version), but there are plenty of other choices, including red bean pancakes, shrimp and watercress dumplings, pan-fried wontons, and so on.

470 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011
(917) 262-0565
(917) 262-0565
Four light green curled dumplings in a steamer.
Snow pea leaf and shrimp dumplings are lovely.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Dim Sum Palace

59 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

Along with the fast-casual cafes popping up all over town, this homegrown chain that broadcasts its Hong Kong roots may be the future of dim sum. Offering a soupçon of elegance, it offers a broad range of congees and dumplings, including relatively thin-skinned xiaolongbao, and diaphanous siu mai bursting with shrimp, served with multiple dipping sauces. Tea is another specialty. Currently, there are eight locations, including a newer, more gigantic one at 47 Division Street, near Market Street in Chinatown, and another in Fidi.

59 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
(646) 476-8846
(646) 476-8846
A basket steamer with six puckered dumplings.
Shanghai soup dumplings at Dim Sum Palace.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Sanmiwago

90 Bowery (at Hester St), New York, NY 10013

The signature pork and yellow chive dumplings are prodigal at Sanmiwago, a Taiwanese fast food chain that specializes in dumplings, noodles, and bubble tea. The dumplings are made at a counter in the rear as you watch — your guarantee of freshness.

90 Bowery (at Hester St), New York, NY 10013
Elongated dumplings fried on one side and plated with an upward slant.
Pork and yellow chives dumplings.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mott Street Eatery

98 Mott St, New York, NY 10013

This place provides magnificent dim sum in a food court setting — point to the selections you want through a plexiglass divider. The largest of the stalls, 89 Eatery, specializes in dim sum from a selection of 10 or so types at one time, plus congees and more kinds of la rou fan (Chinese charcuterie including ducks, chickens, and pork) than are found many places in Chinatown.

98 Mott St, New York, NY 10013
Two white rice noodle rolls in one container and two yellow crimped dumplings in the other.
Beef rice noodle and shrimp siu mai at Mott Street Eatery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mee Sum Cafe

26 Pell St, New York, NY 10013

Taking Chinatown back to the 1950s, Mee Sum is a place not to be missed for romantics and history buffs. This antique lunch counter offers great dim sum of the coffee-shop sort, neither delicate nor expensive, eaten mainly by old-timers who might linger over a plate or two. Dim sum, mostly pulled from a steam cabinet, falls into three categories: dumplings, baked buns, and congee.

26 Pell St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 349-5260
(212) 349-5260
Two met sit at a metal table in front of a very old looking storefront.
The action spills into Pell Street at Mee Sum.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Nom Wah Tea Parlor

13 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013

The oldest continuously operating restaurant in Chinatown, this relic has been lovingly restored to something like its 1920s founding date. With no carts, customers check off dim sum orders on a pad of paper. The dim sum offerings veer toward the traditional, as seen in the well-braised chicken feet, funky turnip cakes, and fluffy steamed char siu bao.

13 Doyers St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 962-6047
(212) 962-6047
Who doesn’t like a turnip cake?
Who doesn’t like a turnip cake?
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Ping’s

22 Mott St, New York, NY 10013

There are many dim sum options in Manhattan’s Chinatown, but Ping’s is a crowd favorite for good reason. Whether it’s steaming siu mai or fluffy bao filled with char siu, the quality of the dishes — fresh, always served hot — are often better than many spots in the neighborhood. There can be a wait for tables.

22 Mott St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 602-9988
(212) 602-9988
Dim sum on plates and in steamers on a white tablecloth.
Ping’s still has one of the best dim sum services in town.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps

Golden Unicorn

18 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002

Since 1989, this restaurant has offered Cantonese dining at its glitziest. Take the elevator to either of the two levels at the direction of a walkie-talkie-wielding host. Inside, sample dim sum displayed on rolling carts. The braised chicken feet are impossibly tender, the turnip cake earthy and wiggly, the shrimp siu mai sprinkled with crunchy roe, and the vegetarian crystal dumplings possess a green translucence.

18 E Broadway, New York, NY 10002
(212) 941-0911
(212) 941-0911
The bacon wrapped shrimp come with mayo and two Pringles potato chips
The bacon-wrapped shrimp come with mayo and two Pringles potato chips.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

East Harbor Seafood Palace

714 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220

On the border of Sunset Park and Bay Ridge, East Harbor is one of the largest restaurants in Brooklyn, with rolling carts, private rooms, big round tables with lazy susans, and an extensive sum menu. Oversized fish balls, soy-braised chicken feet scattered with fresh green chiles, open-ended rice rolls cut like tekkamaki, and goji berry gelatin are highlights.

714 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 765-0098
(718) 765-0098
Shrimp har gow dumplings in a bamboo steamer.
Shrimp har gow
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Bamboo Garden

6409 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220

Bamboo Garden closed and reopened in 2017, refurbishing a pair of luxurious dining rooms in gold and powder blue, and adding meats and dumpling carryout in the front vestibule. Many now-popular forms of dim sum appeared here for the first time, including pig-shaped custard buns (aimed at children), giant soup dumplings that floated in bowls of soup, and a chicken-and-mushroom hot dish that circulates on small saucers.

6409 8th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(718) 238-1122
(718) 238-1122
Shrimp rice noodle rolls on a white plate inundated with dark soy sauce.
Shrimp rice noodle rolls
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Affable Eatery

912 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219

There is no more affable dim sum parlor in the city than the cavernous Affable Eatery — where the owner is apt to step up and welcome you with a clap on the back upon your first visit. The dim sum is the best in town, with rice noodle rolls gooier and more voluminous than elsewhere, braised chicken feet sweeter and cooked longer, and slight innovations on the canon like extra garlic in the steamed spare ribs with black bean sauce.

912 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219
(718) 680-2278
(718) 680-2278
Three steamers of chicken feet, riblets, and orange rolls cut in segments.
A selection of Affable dim dum.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Related Maps