15 Crowd-Pleasing Dim Sum Parlors in NYC

New Yorkers and tourists alike often find themselves in one of NYC’s many Chinatowns because of dim sum. After all, there’s often something for everyone. It consists of delicate dumplings, braised chicken feet, sweet fresh tofu, rice noodle rolls, fluffy steamed bao, tiny custard pies, and other small dishes — many requiring extraordinary skill to make. Competition between dim sum parlors has resulted in innovation, so a visit to the most popular spots means there’s often something new on the menu (or a roving cart).

Dim sum is also conducive for group dining, especially at Chinese banquet halls like Golden Unicorn, where it’s not uncommon to find three or even four generations of families seated at big round tables. The best dim sum spots in town also don’t break the bank as diners enjoy the little heartwarming morsels even the humblest budget can afford. But that may be changing as dim sum is often offered all day long in smaller fast-casual establishments, and some of the behemoth older Chinese banquet halls such as Jing Fong have downsized. The good news is that in some of the older establishments, like Sunset Park favorite Bamboo Garden, continue to bring in diners at all times.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.