29 Croissants to Try Around NYC

A friend of my editor who recently arrived in New York City asked, “What’s the best croissant in town, or better yet, where can I get at least a decent one?” Clearly, his expectations were not especially high. Rather than making a couple of off-the-cuff suggestions, I resolved to do some digging.

The croissant is technically a yeast-leavened pastry using laminated dough. As it is formed the dough is doubled upon itself over and over to create a flaky, multilayered final product. Croissant means crescent in French, referring to the traditional shape of the pastry. Though we think of croissants as Parisian, in Paris they are associated with Vienna.

I soon set about the pleasant task of croissant-tasting, and here are my impressions of most of them, with Eater staff chiming in here and there.