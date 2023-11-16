 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A basket of croissants.
Croissants from Raf’s.
Melanie Landsman/Raf’s

29 Croissants to Try Around NYC

From utilitarian carts to fancy bakeries with lines out the door

by Robert Sietsema and Eater Staff Updated
Croissants from Raf’s.
| Melanie Landsman/Raf’s
by Robert Sietsema and Eater Staff Updated

A friend of my editor who recently arrived in New York City asked, “What’s the best croissant in town, or better yet, where can I get at least a decent one?” Clearly, his expectations were not especially high. Rather than making a couple of off-the-cuff suggestions, I resolved to do some digging.

The croissant is technically a yeast-leavened pastry using laminated dough. As it is formed the dough is doubled upon itself over and over to create a flaky, multilayered final product. Croissant means crescent in French, referring to the traditional shape of the pastry. Though we think of croissants as Parisian, in Paris they are associated with Vienna.

I soon set about the pleasant task of croissant-tasting, and here are my impressions of most of them, with Eater staff chiming in here and there.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien is a long-running Belgian bakery chain that opened its first location in the U.S. on Madison Avenue as a destination for New Yorkers, but ended up being not always so great. Its specialty has always been breads, of which the croissant is a species. Though misshapen, this elongated and burnished croissant is still formidable, more flaky than buttery. $4.

2 W 69th St, New York, NY 10023
(646) 233-3768
A shiny elongated croissant held on the fingers of one hand.
Le Pain Quotidien.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Épicerie Boulud

This croissant copped from the Oculus branch of Épicerie Boulud in the vicinity of the World Trade Center looks like it might have seen better days, with a flaking-off nose. No matter, it is also somewhat flattened by its very nature, and the taste is spot-on. $4.25.

1900 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
(212) 595-9606
(212) 595-9606
A croissant like a sideways diamond held in the palm of a hand by a window.
Epicerie Boulud.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Patisserie Chanson

French pastry shop Chanson offers two sizes of croissant that might have been made from pre-fab pastry, they’re so soft and undefined. One is bigger than average and has the texture of bread; the smaller is certainly cute to look at, right? Both fall in the lower ranges of acceptable due to lack of definition. $4, $2.50.

1293 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10021
(929) 468-8266
(929) 468-8266
A regular and smaller croissant poised on a rock.
Chanson.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Cafe Bilboquet

The offshoot of a fancier restaurant just off Madison Avenue is a pleasant and very French place to sit and drink coffee. Cafe Bilboquet’s is perfectly fine if unexciting, and one is more likely to turn one’s attention to the crusty almond croissant or the wild blueberry scone.

20 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022
(212) 751-3036
(212) 751-3036
A very brown croissant turned at a rakish angle.
Le Bilboquet.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Paris Baguette

With hundreds of locations across the USA including 30 in NYC, Korea-based Paris Baguette is a behemoth of a production bakery and one can’t help but weep for the artisanal croissant bakers when these examples are so cheap and good. Nevertheless, differences of a negative sort, such as a certain dryness and sponginess, can be discerned. But boy are they big! $3.09.

136-17 39th Ave, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 713-0404
(718) 713-0404
A bunch of browned croissants in a heap.
Paris Baguette.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Ole & Steen

This croissant at Ole & Steen is as big and pale as a wiffle ball, with no heft. You could throw it and no one would notice if it hit them. From a Danish bakery that otherwise makes excellent, well, Danish, filled with things like jelly and custard. This seems almost like an intentional slap in the face to the French. $3.95.

518 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10017
(929) 209-1544
(929) 209-1544
A pale large croissant.
Ole & Steen
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

French Toast Bakery

French Toast is a relative newcomer to the Woodside-Jackson Heights pastry scene, much easier to get to than the fabled Cannelle. The croissants are a shade smaller than usual, light and exceedingly squishy. Which means, I suppose, a prodigious quantity of butter but lacking a certain crustiness. No matter, the taste is completely up to par. $4.

70-06 Roosevelt Ave, Queens, NY 11372
(718) 440-9182
(718) 440-9182
A grayish croissant.
French Toast Bakery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Cannelle

Years ago, I was a big fan of Cannelle, a French bakery in an obscure corner of Jackson Heights rather hard to get to from the train. So, I went to the branch in Long Island City, and the croissant didn’t match my memory of it. It was inexpensive, with a crackly outside and an inside that was airy but lacking in rich flavor. An eminently edible croissant, but not a distinguished one. $3.25.

5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY 11101
(718) 937-8500
(718) 937-8500
A tapered at both ends croissant on a dark wooden table.
Canelle.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

ALF Bakery

This slender example has a crisp, caramelized exterior, and relatively dense flesh. It is more buttery than usual and has an elegant shape and heft. This is a perfect breakfast croissant, but not much of a sandwich croissant, and keeps longer than usual due to its high fat content, via Amadou Ly, formerly of Tribeca’s fabled Arcade Bakery. This is the best croissant in the city. $6.

Chelsea Market Lower Level, 435 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011
(646) 847-1600
(646) 847-1600
A croissant turned slightly sideways.
Alf Bakery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Aux Merveilleux de Fred

The croissants at Aux Merveilleux de Fred are baked periodically during the day, so you may get a warm one. They are compact, to be sure, and shaped like a well-worn armchair, but extremely buttery and done to a perfect shade of reddish brown. They rate third best among the best in the city. $3.90.

37 8th Ave, New York, NY 10014
(917) 475-1992
(917) 475-1992
A croissant on a white paper bag.
Aux Merveilleux de Fred.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Barachou West Village

If you like your croissant soft, almost squishy, this one is for you. The inside of Barachou’s croissant is dense and rich, and provides tensile strength with no crunch or crackle. This West Village bakery specializes in tiny cream puffs in a myriad of flavors, and their French flan and cinnamon buns are justly celebrated. $4.50.

15 8th Ave, New York, NY 10014
(646) 559-4210
(646) 559-4210
A croissant on a slatted gray background.
Barachou.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Breads Bakery

Breads is very much of the current bake-it-to-dark-brown school, and breads and pastries tend to come out that way, including its celebrated babka. These croissants are smaller than usual, and more flaky too, so they wouldn’t be a good choice for a sandwich. But for eating with a cup of strong dark coffee, it could be just the thing. $4.50.

18 E 16th St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 633-2253
(212) 633-2253
A very brown and slightly small croissant with a burned nose.
Breads Bakery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Your Local Breakfast Cart

Croissants are one of the staple offerings of the flimsy metal breakfast carts that park in Manhattan’s commercial neighborhoods from early morning till the pastries run out. The croissants are outsize, and not really croissants but oddly shaped loaves of bread. Still, at the low price they have merit, especially when wolfed down at your desk with a mediocre cup of coffee. Pro tip: Ask that they be buttered. $2.

E 13th St & University Pl, New York, NY 10003
A hand holds out a huge croissant.
Breakfast cart croissant.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Patisserie Claude

Claude Le Brenne, from Brittany, started his patisserie in 1982, replaced decades later by his assistant, Pablo Valdez, when Claude retired to France. This croissant has long been considered one of the city’s most authentic, elegant in its simplicity. It’s a little smaller than average, a little denser, plain-tasting with a slightly sweet aftertaste — it really doesn’t need butter or jam. These croissants rate second best among the three best in the ciyt. $3.25.

187 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
(212) 255-5911
(212) 255-5911
A simple croissant on a sky blue background.
Patisserie Claude.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Buvette

Buvette’s croissants are minis, and are sold two to a plate. They are consciously based on a retro French model, and taste very much like croissants I remember eating in France: plainish in taste, evenly textured no matter what part of the croissant you bite into, and made to be spread with butter and jam. $9.

At the corner of Bleecker, 42 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
(212) 255-3590
(212) 255-3590
Two croissants on a stone slab.
You get two small croissants at Buvette.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Petit Chou

Petit Chou, an East Village favorite where sweet and photogenic pastries are dispensed, comes from Paris-trained Bassim Nasr. The croissants, which boast French butter, are shaped like home plate at Yankee Stadium, but are nonetheless well-textured and have just the right amount of moistness. $4.

229 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003
(917) 475-1620
(917) 475-1620
A hand holds a nearly rectangular croissant aloft.
Petit Chou.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

La Cabra Bakery

La Cabra has a reputation for baking its croissants dark, but this one is somewhere between medium and dark, with an orangish cast. It is flakier than usual, so that when you bite into it a rain of flakes falls from the bottom, but you’ll find yourself sweeping up the flakes afterward and eating them one by one. $4.50.

152 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
A croissant on a rustic wooden bench.
La Cabra Bakery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Librae Bakery

The croissant at Librae is linear and torpedo-shaped, with no flailing arms. The pastry is of the deep-brown variety, and tastes slightly sweet. The exterior is crisp but the inside soft and of medium density. At the hump, the bottom of the interior is more cakey than at the top. A croissant with a diversity of attractions. $4.50.

35 Cooper Sq, New York, NY 10003
A dark and linear croissant.
Librae.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Le Fournil

With a prominent nose and arms outstretched, this croissant from very French East Village bakery Le Fournil is supremely buttery and done to a turn. It may be the best in the East Village. It is of average size and slightly denser than perhaps desirable. $4.

115 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
A croissant tilted diagonally on a wooden surface.
Le Fournil.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery

As an exemplar of the caramelized school of croissant, Lafayette’s is unsurpassed, remaining moist inside, very dark and dry outside, with a slightly scorched butter aftertaste. I didn’t like it at first bite, but found myself reaching into the bag as I walked down the street, taking bite after bite till it was gone. $4.50.

380 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003
(212) 533-3000
(212) 533-3000
A very dark croissant on a white marble background.
Lafayette Grand Cafe & Bakery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

C&B

C&B is a bakery and breakfast sandwich shop just off Tompkins Square, a neighborhood favorite. The croissants are massive and extravagantly formed, but a little on the dry side — which is not a detriment when used for one of the cafe’s excellent breakfast sandwiches. $4.25.

178 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009
A bulbous croissant on a colorful tile background.
C&B.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Raf's

Raf’s bakery is part of the restaurant that opened from the Michelin-starred Musket Room team, with Camari Mick heading up pastry. The bakery, now open Tuesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Plain are $5, pain au chocolat is $5.50, and almond and candied orange is $6. The sandwich stuffed with prosciutto and taleggio is $10.

290 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012
A spread of breads at Raf’s.
Croissants and other breads from Raf’s.
Melanie Landsman

Grandaisy Bakery

This fantastically misshapen croissant of Grandaisy Bakery looks like two bears boxing. Yet in all the other aspects of croissant formulation it excels. It is big, puffy, buttery, and squishy, with a slight but not offensive sweetness. $2.75.

250 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013
(212) 334-9435
(212) 334-9435
An almost round croissant.
Grandaisy Bakery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Supermoon Bakehouse

One of the most Instagramed croissants on the list, Supermoon’s $5 to $7 croissants come in stunty flavors like bourbon pecan twice-baked; a bi-colored pumpkin caramel and coffee cardamom; a spicy NYC croissant with Calabrian chile; as well as focaccia, sandwiches, and other baked goods.

120 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
Pastries at Supermoon Bakehouse.
Croissants at Supermoon Bakehouse.
Stephen Yang

Frenchette Bakery

There’s nothing really remarkable about Frenchette’s entry in the croissant races — average size, semi-gloss, slightly darker than average but definitely neither dark-baked nor half-baked. While it’s not in the classic crescent shape, it is like most other croissants these days and not particularly buttery — perfect in its own circumscribed way, only slightly boring. $5.

220 Church St, New York, NY 10013
(212) 227-1787
(212) 227-1787
A hand holds out a well browned symmetrical croissant.
Frenchette Bakery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Bake Culture

Bake Culture is a Chinatown-based chain that offers Chinese, Chinese American, and French pastries. The croissant is bulbous, bready, and inexpensive — very much like croissants I’ve had in Italy — and the patrons like it that way. Very nice if you want something plain with a glass of bubble tea. $2.59.

48 Bowery, New York, NY 10013
(646) 858-2898
(646) 858-2898
A pair of diners on stools looking out a window, their backs to us.
Bake culture.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

L'Appartement 4F

Husband-and-wife team Gautier and Ashley Coiffard opened this Brooklyn Heights spot in spring 2022, and there are still consistent lines out the door on weekend mornings for the warm croissants and their viral petite croissant cereal. The classic croissants ($4) are buttery and flaky and rival what you’d find in Paris; other versions include chocolate, almond, raspberry, and one topped with everything seasoning. There’s a space to sit upstairs, as well as a few tables dotted on the sidewalk outside, where you’re likely to find Brooklyn pups and croissant-loving toddlers.

115 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
(347) 599-0006
(347) 599-0006
A box of different kinds of croissants.
The croissants from L’Appartement 4F
Stephanie Wu/Eater

Bien Cuit

Of course the epitome of the caramelized school is Cobble Hill’s Bien Cuit, where the slogan on the sign out front reads “pastry well done.” Though it looks like a wooden paperweight, there could hardly be a more carefully turned-out croissant — the pastry leaves well defined, the thing as symmetrical as a football — and when you nip off the end, the inside is just as perfect. Yet they may be drier than you’d like. $4.75.

120 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 852-0200
(718) 852-0200
A very brown elongated croissant.
Bien Cuit bakes them dark.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Otway Bakery

Otway offers a classic selection of croissants among baked goods: traditional ($4.25) to chocolate ($4.75), and ham and cheese ($6) among them. The breads are standout, too.

920a Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
(917) 444-1393
(917) 444-1393

