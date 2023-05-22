12 Outstanding Caesar Salads in NYC

The Caesar salad is ubiquitous: Most commonly attributed to Tijuana’s Italian restaurateur, Caesar Cardini, it was historically prepared tableside but has many different iterations in the modern interpretation. What’s key is the combination of cold, crunchy romaine, sharp Parmesan, and anchovy topped with a crisp bread element working together to create the perfect balance. Here are some exemplary offerings of the ever-present salad.

