 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

24 Restaurants That Define the East Village

Where to Dine Outdoors in Queens

13 Places to Dine Outside in Brooklyn Right Now

More in New York See more maps
A white bowl with yogurt and oil is positioned next to a white bowl with yogurt with fava beans and dill, nestled next to barbari bread.
Eyval is a newcomer to the Bushwick restaurant scene.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Where to Eat in Bushwick Right Now

Wood-fired pizzas, Persian food, birria tacos, and more

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Eyval is a newcomer to the Bushwick restaurant scene.
| Adam Friedlander/Eater NY
by Eater Staff Updated

Bushwick’s rise to citywide, culinary prominence has been years in the making, but now solidified, its restaurant scene is impossible to ignore. During the pandemic, a stream of new, impressive businesses opened in the Brooklyn neighborhood, as chefs and restaurant owners turned to the area to test innovative concepts. Residents and visitors have rallied to the cause, supporting new openings, reimagined spaces, and streetside dining. Bushwick is known to change quickly, and the neighborhood is now filled with a mix of new spaces — Eyval, Sobre Masa Tortilleria — and classic haunts like Tina’s Place.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More

Falansai

Copy Link

Chef Eric Tran took over this longstanding Bushwick restaurant during the pandemic and replaced its menu with an array of seasonal dishes that nod to Mexico and Vietnam, inspired by his heritage and a recent stint at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Although the a la carte menu might catch your eye, the dac biet section, Tran’s version of a tasting menu, is what the new restaurant has come to be known for.

112 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 381-0980
(718) 381-0980
Plants and a mural decorate the outdoor dining area.
The backyard at Falansai.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Sobre Masa Tortilleria

Copy Link

This Bushwick newcomer has pulled off a rare hat trick by operating a cafe, a taqueria, and a “micro tortilleria” all under one roof. Its tortillas, made solely from imported heirloom grains, can be purchased from a small retail area at the front of the shop or ordered in taco form from a restaurant and bar in the back.

52 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
An assortment of tortilla dishes, including tacos and gringas, topped with meats and cheeses.
An assortment of dishes at Sobre Masa Tortilleria.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Otis

Copy Link

Operating out of a former tailor shop built in 1914, this Bushwick restaurant flies way under the radar. Otis may be overshadowed by its newer sibling Nura in Greenpoint, but its globe-trotting menu that pulls from India, Italy, and South America is a sleeper hit. Delicata squash with coconut chile, mussels with a chorizo broth, and chicken thighs with a pomegranate glaze make up the menu.

18 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(646) 886-0601
(646) 886-0601
A bowl of burrata surrounded by pesto and topped with seeds and greens pools in a high-walled bowl beside a plate of focaccia.
The big bowl of burrata at Otis.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Roberta's

Copy Link

Roberta’s is credited with putting Bushwick’s food scene on the map, and more than a decade after opening, the restaurant’s inventive wood-fired pies still hold up. Its pizzas can be eaten solo or shared for variety’s sake. Everything on the menu is great, but don’t miss the Bee Sting, a sweet and salty pie topped with soppressata, basil, and honey.

261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 417-1118
(718) 417-1118
Two slices of pepperoni pizza are arranged on a stainless steel pizza tray beside at a napkin at Roberta’s.
Slices of pizza at Roberta’s.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Bunna Cafe

Copy Link

Bunna Cafe was started by Sam Saverance and Liyuw Ayalew as a pop-up to highlight the importance of coffee (bunna) in Ethiopian cuisine and culture through elaborate coffee ceremonies. It has since become a permanent fixture of the vegan food scene in the neighborhood. Perfect for sharing, the main attraction is the beyaynetu, a feast of injera and stewed side dishes that can be eaten solo or portioned for larger groups.

1084 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 295-2227
(347) 295-2227

Also featured in:

Eyval

Copy Link

Ali Saboor, who worked at Sofreh in Prospect Heights, opened Eyval, a younger Brooklyn option for Iranian food last year. It was a sibling to his neighboring bakery, Sofreh Cafe, which has since closed, but Eyval continues on with its live-fire cooking. Find mushroom borani, lamb ribs with a tamarind glaze, and chicken kebab. Don’t skip dessert, which has included items like a saffron ice cream sandwich in the past.

25 Bogart St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
A bowl with saffron-tinged rice and a stew sit side by side on a white marble counter with a clear, yellow cocktail in the background.
Eyval comes from the team behind Prospect Heights restaurant Sofreh.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Yia Yia's Taverna

Copy Link

A rare Greek spot for the neighborhood, Yia Yia’s Taverna serves up classics such as spanakopita, chicken souvlaki, and grilled halloumi out of its Flushing Avenue dining room. The move is the avgolemono, a lemony Greek chicken soup that’s especially satisfying in cold weather months.

1035 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 821-5900
(718) 821-5900
A bowl of yellow soup with greens wadded in the middle.
The avgolemono soup at Yia Yia‘s Taverna.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

Tina's Place

Copy Link

With so much change in this neighborhood, Tina’s Place is still holding on after serving Bushwick for 80 years. The diner is a favorite among locals, and it’s one of the most affordable options on this list, serving classics like pancakes, sausage and egg plates, and diner coffee. The restaurant opens daily at 6 a.m.

1002 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 497-6890
(718) 497-6890

Taqueria Al Pastor

Copy Link

It’s no secret that Bushwick is home to some of the city’s best taco spots, but Taqueria Al Pastor is a contender for the top slot. As the name suggests, the name of the game is the al pastor with succulent slices of pork and juicy, tart bites of pineapple. Order it in taco form, or atop a gringa (two corn or flour tortillas with melted cheese in between) or volcan (a crisp tortilla with griddled cheese).

128 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 269-7538
(718) 269-7538
A man in a blue shirt with a long knife bends over a twirling vertical spit of meat.
A taquero at Taqueria Al Pastor attends to the trompo.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Sally Roots

Copy Link

This Caribbean American restaurant strives to be the type of place where customers can hang out for hours. Every dish is generously portioned for its price: Don’t sleep on the jerk chicken platter with sweet plantains, oxtail dumplings, and the duck confit mofongo.

195 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 425-0888
(347) 425-0888
A white-walled dining room with plants and tables and chairs that are set for service.
Inside Sally Roots.
Sally Roots

Ops

Copy Link

While Roberta’s may have national acclaim, Ops is the pizza champion of Bushwick. The small pizzeria serves up thin, sourdough pies made using a custom wheat flour blend, creating a well-balanced, crispy chewy base. Daily changing specials like salads and calzones help keep things fresh, and the natural wine list is expertly curated.

346 Himrod St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 386-4009
(718) 386-4009
A curved wooden bar with dozens of wine bottles arranged on floating shelves.
The bar at Ops.
Ops

Also featured in:

Santa Ana Deli & Grocery

Copy Link

Santa Ana has been serving up tacos in its bodega-slash-taqueria since it opened in the early aughts. Eater critic Robert Sietsema recommends the taco arabes with chipotle sauce and guacamole, or the namesake Santanero Burrito, which features sauces made to look like the flag of Mexicos. Dishes here are best consumed on-site with a Jarritos or Tecate from the fridge.

171 Irving Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 628-4691
(718) 628-4691
A white backdrop with red texts displays Santa Ana’s menu in Bushwick.
Santa Ana’s menu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Nene’s Deli Taqueria

Copy Link

Former Jean-Georges cook Andrés Tonatiuh Galindo Maria opened Nene’s Deli Taqueria in honor of his family in Puebla. He serves up Mexican classics like a pork mulita alongside Los Angeles inventions like birria ramen. The birria, a meat stew made with guajillo chile and garlic, comes topped with onion, cheese, and cilantro and is served on homemade tortillas. These juicy tacos have quickly become the talk of the neighborhood and have inspired a legion of local imitators.

14 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 413-6684
(347) 413-6684
A pair of mulita halves with guacamole and meat visible between two tortillas.
Mulita at Nene’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mao Mao

Copy Link

Mao Mao is unlike any other Thai restaurant in New York City. Husband-and-wife owners Jugkrwut Borin and chef Arada Moonroj modeled this bi-level space on some of the most storied movie theaters in Thailand such as the Siam Theatre in Bangkok. Patrons descend a winding staircase for a taste of what the couple describes as “cinema and drinking” food. There are small paper plates of beef larb, Laotian-style papaya salad, and other classic Thai snacks made for pairing with beers, cocktails, and a dozen or so varieties of ya dong, a traditional Thai medicinal libation that’s concocted by Borin.

1000 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221
(929) 600-5965
(929) 600-5965
A selection of dishes at Thai cinema Mao Mao.
Thai drinking snacks at Mao Mao.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Falansai

112 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Chef Eric Tran took over this longstanding Bushwick restaurant during the pandemic and replaced its menu with an array of seasonal dishes that nod to Mexico and Vietnam, inspired by his heritage and a recent stint at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Although the a la carte menu might catch your eye, the dac biet section, Tran’s version of a tasting menu, is what the new restaurant has come to be known for.

112 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 381-0980
(718) 381-0980
Plants and a mural decorate the outdoor dining area.
The backyard at Falansai.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Sobre Masa Tortilleria

52 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237

This Bushwick newcomer has pulled off a rare hat trick by operating a cafe, a taqueria, and a “micro tortilleria” all under one roof. Its tortillas, made solely from imported heirloom grains, can be purchased from a small retail area at the front of the shop or ordered in taco form from a restaurant and bar in the back.

52 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11237
An assortment of tortilla dishes, including tacos and gringas, topped with meats and cheeses.
An assortment of dishes at Sobre Masa Tortilleria.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Otis

18 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Operating out of a former tailor shop built in 1914, this Bushwick restaurant flies way under the radar. Otis may be overshadowed by its newer sibling Nura in Greenpoint, but its globe-trotting menu that pulls from India, Italy, and South America is a sleeper hit. Delicata squash with coconut chile, mussels with a chorizo broth, and chicken thighs with a pomegranate glaze make up the menu.

18 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(646) 886-0601
(646) 886-0601
A bowl of burrata surrounded by pesto and topped with seeds and greens pools in a high-walled bowl beside a plate of focaccia.
The big bowl of burrata at Otis.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Roberta's

261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Roberta’s is credited with putting Bushwick’s food scene on the map, and more than a decade after opening, the restaurant’s inventive wood-fired pies still hold up. Its pizzas can be eaten solo or shared for variety’s sake. Everything on the menu is great, but don’t miss the Bee Sting, a sweet and salty pie topped with soppressata, basil, and honey.

261 Moore St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 417-1118
(718) 417-1118
Two slices of pepperoni pizza are arranged on a stainless steel pizza tray beside at a napkin at Roberta’s.
Slices of pizza at Roberta’s.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

Bunna Cafe

1084 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Bunna Cafe was started by Sam Saverance and Liyuw Ayalew as a pop-up to highlight the importance of coffee (bunna) in Ethiopian cuisine and culture through elaborate coffee ceremonies. It has since become a permanent fixture of the vegan food scene in the neighborhood. Perfect for sharing, the main attraction is the beyaynetu, a feast of injera and stewed side dishes that can be eaten solo or portioned for larger groups.

1084 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 295-2227
(347) 295-2227

Eyval

25 Bogart St, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Ali Saboor, who worked at Sofreh in Prospect Heights, opened Eyval, a younger Brooklyn option for Iranian food last year. It was a sibling to his neighboring bakery, Sofreh Cafe, which has since closed, but Eyval continues on with its live-fire cooking. Find mushroom borani, lamb ribs with a tamarind glaze, and chicken kebab. Don’t skip dessert, which has included items like a saffron ice cream sandwich in the past.

25 Bogart St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
A bowl with saffron-tinged rice and a stew sit side by side on a white marble counter with a clear, yellow cocktail in the background.
Eyval comes from the team behind Prospect Heights restaurant Sofreh.
Adam Friedlander/Eater NY

Yia Yia's Taverna

1035 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

A rare Greek spot for the neighborhood, Yia Yia’s Taverna serves up classics such as spanakopita, chicken souvlaki, and grilled halloumi out of its Flushing Avenue dining room. The move is the avgolemono, a lemony Greek chicken soup that’s especially satisfying in cold weather months.

1035 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 821-5900
(718) 821-5900
A bowl of yellow soup with greens wadded in the middle.
The avgolemono soup at Yia Yia‘s Taverna.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

Tina's Place

1002 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206

With so much change in this neighborhood, Tina’s Place is still holding on after serving Bushwick for 80 years. The diner is a favorite among locals, and it’s one of the most affordable options on this list, serving classics like pancakes, sausage and egg plates, and diner coffee. The restaurant opens daily at 6 a.m.

1002 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 497-6890
(718) 497-6890

Taqueria Al Pastor

128 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

It’s no secret that Bushwick is home to some of the city’s best taco spots, but Taqueria Al Pastor is a contender for the top slot. As the name suggests, the name of the game is the al pastor with succulent slices of pork and juicy, tart bites of pineapple. Order it in taco form, or atop a gringa (two corn or flour tortillas with melted cheese in between) or volcan (a crisp tortilla with griddled cheese).

128 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 269-7538
(718) 269-7538
A man in a blue shirt with a long knife bends over a twirling vertical spit of meat.
A taquero at Taqueria Al Pastor attends to the trompo.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Sally Roots

195 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

This Caribbean American restaurant strives to be the type of place where customers can hang out for hours. Every dish is generously portioned for its price: Don’t sleep on the jerk chicken platter with sweet plantains, oxtail dumplings, and the duck confit mofongo.

195 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 425-0888
(347) 425-0888
A white-walled dining room with plants and tables and chairs that are set for service.
Inside Sally Roots.
Sally Roots

Ops

346 Himrod St, Brooklyn, NY 11237

While Roberta’s may have national acclaim, Ops is the pizza champion of Bushwick. The small pizzeria serves up thin, sourdough pies made using a custom wheat flour blend, creating a well-balanced, crispy chewy base. Daily changing specials like salads and calzones help keep things fresh, and the natural wine list is expertly curated.

346 Himrod St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 386-4009
(718) 386-4009
A curved wooden bar with dozens of wine bottles arranged on floating shelves.
The bar at Ops.
Ops

Santa Ana Deli & Grocery

171 Irving Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Santa Ana has been serving up tacos in its bodega-slash-taqueria since it opened in the early aughts. Eater critic Robert Sietsema recommends the taco arabes with chipotle sauce and guacamole, or the namesake Santanero Burrito, which features sauces made to look like the flag of Mexicos. Dishes here are best consumed on-site with a Jarritos or Tecate from the fridge.

171 Irving Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 628-4691
(718) 628-4691
A white backdrop with red texts displays Santa Ana’s menu in Bushwick.
Santa Ana’s menu.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Nene’s Deli Taqueria

14 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Former Jean-Georges cook Andrés Tonatiuh Galindo Maria opened Nene’s Deli Taqueria in honor of his family in Puebla. He serves up Mexican classics like a pork mulita alongside Los Angeles inventions like birria ramen. The birria, a meat stew made with guajillo chile and garlic, comes topped with onion, cheese, and cilantro and is served on homemade tortillas. These juicy tacos have quickly become the talk of the neighborhood and have inspired a legion of local imitators.

14 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 413-6684
(347) 413-6684
A pair of mulita halves with guacamole and meat visible between two tortillas.
Mulita at Nene’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Mao Mao

1000 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221

Mao Mao is unlike any other Thai restaurant in New York City. Husband-and-wife owners Jugkrwut Borin and chef Arada Moonroj modeled this bi-level space on some of the most storied movie theaters in Thailand such as the Siam Theatre in Bangkok. Patrons descend a winding staircase for a taste of what the couple describes as “cinema and drinking” food. There are small paper plates of beef larb, Laotian-style papaya salad, and other classic Thai snacks made for pairing with beers, cocktails, and a dozen or so varieties of ya dong, a traditional Thai medicinal libation that’s concocted by Borin.

1000 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221
(929) 600-5965
(929) 600-5965
A selection of dishes at Thai cinema Mao Mao.
Thai drinking snacks at Mao Mao.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

Related Maps