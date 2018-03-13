11 Restaurants Restoring Our Faith in NYC Burritos

Humility is a virtue, which is important to keep in mind as you read these next six words: New York’s burritos have mostly sucked. Over the last four decades, the city’s selection of excellent tacos and tlacoyos has blossomed — from just a handful of purveyors in the 1980s to a vibrant array of restaurants, taco trucks, and birrierias today — but for the most part, its stuffed, drenched, and french fry-filled burritos have been left out of the fold.

Only recently have Mexican American dishes that rely on flour tortillas — including breakfast burritos — been put in the spotlight, aided by a new generation of chefs who grew up making and eating them. This list of burritos from New Mexico, San Diego, San Francisco, and elsewhere includes several picks from that map, which rank among the best burritos in the city, breakfast or otherwise. Here are 11 of our favorite right now.

Note: This guide focuses on brick and mortar burrito shops, but those looking for a rotating selection of inventive burritos should check out Brooklyn pop-ups Burritos Juarez, based in Williamsburg, and Border Town, in Greenpoint.

