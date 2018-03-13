 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A colorful restaurant with two yellow picnic tables out front and a painted mural of the San Francisco Bridge.
Outside of B’klyn Burro in Clinton Hill.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

11 Restaurants Restoring Our Faith in NYC Burritos

Where to find burritos stuffed with Hatch green chiles, french fries, chiles rellenos, and more

by Luke Fortney and Robert Sietsema Updated
Outside of B’klyn Burro in Clinton Hill.
| Luke Fortney/Eater NY
by Luke Fortney and Robert Sietsema Updated

Humility is a virtue, which is important to keep in mind as you read these next six words: New York’s burritos have mostly sucked. Over the last four decades, the city’s selection of excellent tacos and tlacoyos has blossomed — from just a handful of purveyors in the 1980s to a vibrant array of restaurants, taco trucks, and birrierias today — but for the most part, its stuffed, drenched, and french fry-filled burritos have been left out of the fold.

Only recently have Mexican American dishes that rely on flour tortillas — including breakfast burritos — been put in the spotlight, aided by a new generation of chefs who grew up making and eating them. This list of burritos from New Mexico, San Diego, San Francisco, and elsewhere includes several picks from that map, which rank among the best burritos in the city, breakfast or otherwise. Here are 11 of our favorite right now.

Note: This guide focuses on brick and mortar burrito shops, but those looking for a rotating selection of inventive burritos should check out Brooklyn pop-ups Burritos Juarez, based in Williamsburg, and Border Town, in Greenpoint.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Breakfast burrito at G's Coffee Shop

634 W 207th St
New York, NY 10034
(212) 942-0679
Visit Website

This Inwood lunch counter feels like a tiny diner where customers sitting at a handful of stools order fried eggs, pancakes, and burgers. One item of particular merit is the breakfast burrito, which finds the egg cooked as a layer inside of the flour tortilla, as if it were a Beijing bing, and then cubed and browned breakfast potatoes and nuggets of avocado crammed inside, making one of the best examples of the breakfast burrito genre. It isn’t bursting at the seams like some other burritos on this list, but it’s just as satisfying.

A breakfast burrito split in half and stacked on top of each other on top of tin foil on a plate.
A breakfast burrito from G’s Coffee Shop.
Bao Ong/Eater NY

2. Bistec burrito at El Tepeyac Food Market

1621 A Lexington Ave
New York, NY 10029
(212) 987-8364
Visit Website

As businesses like Reyes Deli in Park Slope and Zaragoza in the East Village go to show, some of the city’s best Mexican food is found behind the counters of neighborhood delis and grills. Don’t be deterred by the fact that most of the burritos here come with mozzarella cheese: Fillings like carne enchilada, cecina, and bistec more than compensate. Try a burrito with the latter meat (whose name is derived from “beef steak”), which comes wrapped up with rice, beans, guacamole, and crema in a tortilla.

3. California burrito at Electric Burrito

81 St Marks Pl
New York, NY 10003
(646) 870-0104
Visit Website

Electric Burrito landed in the East Village last year, giving a proper home to the french fry-filled burritos of Southern California. There’s no shortage of burritos on the menu, but two can’t be missed: The California burrito — with carne asada, pico de gallo, and firm, salty fries — is a must-order for those who have never had one, while the lunch burrito with egg and refried beans makes for a comforting meal any time of day.

Two hands hold two halves of a California burrito, stuffed with rice, pico de gallo, French fries, and carne asada
A California burrito overflows with french fries and carne asada.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

4. Fried fish burrito at Tacombi

267 Elizabeth St
New York, NY 10012
(917) 727-0179
Visit Website

New Yorkers can say what they want about Tacombi, but this small chain of taquerias is responsible for making some of the city’s best, commercially available flour tortillas right now. It’s a crucial component of any burrito, and here that means fillings like adobada and bistec are wrapped up in thin, translucent tortillas good enough to eat on their own. Tacombi got its start slinging tacos out of a Volkswagen bus in Playa del Carmen, a coastal town known for its seafood, and its burrito stuffed with crispy fried cod is the best of the lineup.

Two halves of a burrito with pieces of crispy, fried fish and a splash of green salsa.
A fried fish burrito from Tacombi.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

5. Breakfast burrito at Santa Fe BK

178 N 8th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(347) 304-1759
Visit Website

One of two New Mexican restaurants on this list, Santa Fe stands out for its stellar breakfast burritos served from a takeout window in Williamsburg (ahead of opening for full-service indoor dining this spring). Owners John Watterberg and Melissa Klein hand-press their flavorful and chewy flour tortillas, before filling them with eggs, green Hatch chiles, and proteins like potato, bacon, and sausage. Order one for $9, or mix-and-match a bag of six burritos for $50.

A burrito with a bite taken out reveals a green chile and egg inside, placed atop yellow tissue paper.
A bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Fe BK.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

6. Santanero burrito at Santa Ana Deli and Grocery

171 Irving Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 628-4691
Visit Website

The selection of groceries at Santa Ana Deli and Grocery has dwindled since opening in 2005, and in its place, a menu of tacos, cemitas, and burritos has continued to grow. In the latter category, there’s no better than the namesake Santanero burrito, which comes sauced with crema, salsa, and cilantro in a style meant to evoke the Mexican flag. It is stuffed with an impressive number of ingredients, including rice, beans, onion, mushroom, poblano pepper, guacamole, cheese, and crema, before adding meat.

This burrito Santanero is nearly identical to an LA or SF burrito mojado (smothered burrito).
The Santanero burrito at Santa Ana Deli and Grocery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

7. Chile relleno burrito at Tacos Morelos

Wyckoff Ave & Jefferson Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11385
(929) 348-8387
Visit Website

This late-night taco truck started with a single street cart in Jackson Heights, before expanding with a restaurant in the neighborhood and few mobile locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn. Tacos Morelos sets itself apart with its menu of tlacoyos, huaraches, cemitas, and other dishes not always found at Mexican food trucks. One is the chile relleno, a poblano pepper that’s been stuffed with cheese and then fried, and here the comforting dish can be ordered in burrito form with rice and black beans. It’s one of the best ways to conclude (or pause during) a night out.

8. Garlic butter shrimp burrito at B’klyn Burro

922 Fulton St
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(718) 622-8776
Visit Website

From this colorful Clinton Hill taqueria, owner Pepe Urquijo is serving one of the borough’s most accurate representations of the San Francisco-style burrito. The restaurant’s flakey flour tortillas are filled with pico de gallo, rice, and beans, while the trio of crema, cheese, and avocado — what’s sometimes referred to as “a super” in the northern California city — are included by default. The best bet is the knockout garlic butter shrimp, but keep your eyes peeled for the sometimes-there, sometimes-not carne asada.

9. Chorizo burrito at Ursula

724 Sterling Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11216
Visit Website

Ursula isn’t just a breakfast burrito spot. It’s a “green chile-fueled love letter to New Mexico,” as Eater called it shortly after opening, ripe with stuffed sopaipillas and chile rellenos from chef-owner Eric See. Still, New Yorkers continue to line up here in the early mornings, when the restaurant serves New Mexican-style burritos, made with eggs, hash browns, Hatch chiles, and — best of all — smoky chorizo or vegan pinto beans. Served until noon.

A burrito cut on the diagonal and placed in a turquoise plate
The chorizo breakfast burrito at Ursula
Clay Williams

10. Potato burrito at Girasol Bakery

690 5th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 369-0251
This South Slope cafe is open 24 hours, but it’s worth visiting during the morning when the smells of conchas and champurrado slip out onto the sidewalk. A small grill churns out huaraches, cemitas, and other Mexican fare, including a breakfast burrito different than most others in the city. A whole potato is boiled until tender and salty, then wrapped up with American cheese, griddled egg, and sausage or another breakfast meat. Pair it with with a cup of atole — or a bag of Takis, from a vending machine at the back of the restaurant — for a breakfast around $10.

A hand clutches a breakfast burrito filled with chunks of potato, sausage, and American cheese from Girasol Bakery in South Slope, Brooklyn.
The potato-packed breakfast burrito at Girasol Bakery.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

11. California burrito at Super Burrito

190 Beach 69th St
Queens, NY 11692
(718) 269-4560
Visit Website

After operating Super Burrito as a seasonal stand on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk for three years, owners Eugene Cleghorn and Sam Neely relocated to this permanent restaurant a few months into the pandemic, where its burritos are served year-round. Cleghorn and Neely grew up in San Francisco, and their menu pays homage to the northern California city with burritos filled with garlic shrimp, chile colorado, and other ingredients. Order the California burrito with french fries, a dish that technically calls Southern California its home, but is more than done justice here.

