A hand clutches a hazy beer from Other Half Brewing Company that’s partially overflowing.
A hazy beer overflows at Other Half.
Tishman Speyer

15 Local Breweries to Grab a Crisp, Cold Pint in NYC

Where to find tart sours and hazy IPAs across the city

by Luke Fortney and Eater Staff Updated
A hazy beer overflows at Other Half.
| Tishman Speyer
by Luke Fortney and Eater Staff Updated

Daylight savings and warm weather are upon us, and what better way to ring in a season of outdoor eating and drinking than with a colorful, fruited sour or easy drinking IPA. From a buzzy, woman-owned brewery winning over people who “hate beer”, to longtime stalwarts in the Brooklyn and Queens brewing communities, this list of New York City breweries includes spots with food menus, flights, backyards, and boardwalk views. The beers listed in the descriptions below can change regularly, and BeerMenus is usually the best bet for an updated list of drinks on tap.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Gun Hill Brewing Company

3227 Laconia Ave
Bronx, NY 10469
(718) 881-0010
(718) 881-0010
Visit Website

Nestled in the East Bronx is Gun Hill Brewing Company, named one of the state’s most underrated breweries by Thrillist. The menu boasts a handful of award-winning beers — the Spirit 76 pilsner and Void of Light stout are both worth trying — along with more experimental drinks customers are unlikely to find elsewhere, like Henny Colada sour IPAs and stouts made from graham cracker and marshmallow. Canned beers are available for takeout, too.

2. The Bronx Brewery

856 E 136th St
Bronx, NY 10454
(718) 402-1000
(718) 402-1000
Visit Website

Anchoring the northernmost borough’s beer scene is the Bronx Brewery. This decade-old brewing company sells its most popular beers across the city, but the taproom is worth a special visit for its limited-run releases and sprawling backyard, open seven days a week. The brewery recently opened a taproom in the East Village, too, with a food counter slinging step-above smash burgers.

3. Big aLICe Brewing

8-08 43rd Rd
Long Island City, NY 11101
(347) 688-2337
(347) 688-2337
Visit Website

Named for its home neighborhood Long Island City (LIC), Big aLICe distinguishes itself with easy-drinking pours brewed with less common ingredients, like doughnuts from Astoria brunch spot Comfortland or locust honey and cara cara orange puree. IPA haters will find lots to love here, too, with refreshing beers like its Thanksgiving cranberry sour and lemongrass kolsch. Big aLICe also operates a taproom out of Industry City in Sunset Park.

4. Alewife Brewing

41-11 39th St
Sunnyside, NY 11104
Visit Website

Alewife earned its following as a small brewpub in Long Island City, where its rare, small-batch beers turned the taproom into a citywide destination. Now operating out of this larger outpost in Sunnyside, the company has more space for on-premise brewing. (Previously, it rented out space at a brewing facility in the Bronx.) There’s usually around 20 beers on tap at a given time, including fruited sours and its popular Death to Ego IPA.

5. Fifth Hammer Brewing Company

10-28 46th Ave
Long Island City, NY 11101
(718) 663-2084
(718) 663-2084
Visit Website

In 2017, Fifth Hammer joined Long Island City’s vibrant beer scene. Beers are broken down into fun, easy to decode categories — “the bright bunch,” fruited sours, and “the hop zone,” among others — making it easy to sift through the 20 beers on tap. The brewery allows customers to bring outside food into the venue (we recommend Taiwanese dumpling spot Yumpling, five blocks away), while food trucks and pop-ups operate out of the space on weekends.

6. Torch & Crown Brewing Company

12 Vandam St
New York, NY 10013
(212) 228-7005
(212) 228-7005
Visit Website

Torch and Crown opened this massive brewery early in the pandemic, becoming the only large-scale brewing operation in lower Manhattan. (The company previously operated out of a production facility in the Bronx.) To note: This Soho brewery can feel like a breeding ground for bros on weekends, but for those who persevere, smooth sours and sippable West Coast IPAs await. There’s plenty of indoor seating, along with tables out front and in a covered side yard.

Inside a brewery with some brew tanks on the side, wooden flooring, and bar seats on the right
Inside Torch & Crown.
Torch & Crown

7. Talea Beer Co.

87 Richardson St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(347) 799-1281
(347) 799-1281
Visit Website

Talea is the youngest brewery on this list and easily one of the most exciting. The beer company comes from comes from founders Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland, two of NYC’s only female brewery owners who are on a quest to win over New Yorkers who may have been nudged out of beer by bitter IPAs and high-ABV ales. Sours are well-represented here, while IPAs lean hazy and are often brewed with tropical flavors like mango, pineapple, and passion fruit.

Two beers in glasses at a table with beer cans and two hands grabbing chips and dip in the background.
Talea beers.
Molly Tavoletti/Talea

8. Grimm Artisanal Ales

990 Metropolitan Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(718) 564-9767
(718) 564-9767
Visit Website

Grimm is responsible for some of New York’s cutest beer cans, and in this case there’s some merit to judging a book by its cover. This taproom and brewery in East Williamsburg is home to some of New York’s most coveted sours, brewed with boysenberries, tart cherries, and a rotating cast of in-season fruits. There can be more than 20 beers on tap at a given time, and don’t hesitate to ask the friendly bartenders here for a recommendation — or sample — before committing.

An assortment of four colorful beers from Grimm, a brewery based in East Williamsburg.
Beers from Grimm.
Grimm

9. Interboro Spirits & Ales

942 Grand St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(877) 843-6545
(877) 843-6545
Visit Website

What this East Williamsburg brewery lacks in size it more than makes up for with its steady supply of barrel-aged sours and single, double, and triple IPAs. Commit to a full pint, or opt for a couple four-ounce pours as part of a flight. Looking for something lighter? Try a canned cocktail, or pop open one of Interboro’s 500 milliliter beer bottles, only available at the brewery and perfect for sharing.

10. Kings County Brewers Collective

381 Troutman St
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(929) 234-6557
(929) 234-6557
Visit Website

A restaurant manager, an advertising executive, and a molecular biologist walk into a bar. It sounds like the punchline to a joke, but it’s the founding story behind this brewery and taproom, which has been finding fans in Bushwick since 2016. Kings County Brewers Collective, often abbreviated as KCBC, serves several of its own beers on draft — a strawberry sour, a barley wine called Fellowship of the Bling — plus a couple of pours from other local brewers.

11. Evil Twin Brewing

1616 George St
Ridgewood, NY 11385
Visit Website

Tart smoothie beers, stouts brewed with hunks of King Cake, and hard “pastry seltzers” are all par for the course at this cult-favorite brewery from Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, the twin brother of Mikkel Borg Bjergso, who owns global beer brand Mikkeller. There’s a “hidden” cocktail bar located on premises and the Ridgewood brewery opened a second smaller taproom in Dumbo last year with most of the same beers.

Seven beer cans in a row on a wood table.
Beers from Evil Twin.
Alexa Bendek/Eater NY

12. Threes Brewing

333 Douglass St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(718) 522-2110
(718) 522-2110
Visit Website

The CEO of this Gowanus beer company stepped down earlier this year, after likening the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate to the Nazi regime, but the brewery he left behind remains a top pick for Brooklyn beer obsessives. There’s a big backyard, around 20 beers on tap, and one of the borough’s best burgers, courtesy of the Meat Hook butcher shop, which operates out of the space. Cans from Threes are sold in bars and bodegas across the city, but the brewery provides a chance to try them all in one place, plus a rotating menu of limited-release ales.

The interior of Threes Brewing, a bar and taproom located in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn.
The bar and taproom at Threes Brewing.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

13. Finback Brooklyn

545 President St
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(347) 227-8008
(347) 227-8008
Visit Website

Brooklyn beer nerds have been griping about the trek to Finback (based in Glendale, Queens) for the last decade, and during the pandemic the popular brewer finally caved, opening this second taproom in Gowanus with beer, dumplings, and coffee. The brewery is best known for its single, double, and triple IPAs, but there’s usually a stout or a sour on tap and cocktails.

14. Strong Rope Brewery

574 President St
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(929) 337-8699
(929) 337-8699
Visit Website

Strong Rope, located down the street from Threes Brewing, is a solid bet for those looking to skip the crowds at Gowanus’s biggest brewery and try some excellent beers in the process. Blonde ales and lagers are the move here, especially in the warmer months when customers pour out onto the brewery’s patio. Strong Rope operates a second location along the Red Hook waterfront.

15. Other Half Brewing Company

195 Centre St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(917) 765-6107
(917) 765-6107
Visit Website

Other Half is NYC’s undisputed champion of IPAs. The Carroll Gardens brewery has earned a following for its New England IPAs, characterized by a cloudy, hazy appearance and smooth finish. Don’t be deterred by the industrial warehouse-style entrance, or the McDonald’s across the street: This is a welcoming space with a team that’s happy to offer recommendations. The brewery operates additional locations at Domino Park and Rockefeller Center.

A hand clutches a double IPA can from Brooklyn brewing company Other Half.
Top of the Broc, a double IPA from Other Half.
Tishman Speyer

