A hand holding a foil container with two tacos stuffed with bacon, egg, and cheese.
Breakfast tacos from Reyes Deli & Grocery.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

15 Eggy Breakfast Tacos for NYC’s Early Birds

New York has good breakfast tacos now. Here’s where to find them.

by Eater Staff
Breakfast tacos from Reyes Deli & Grocery.
| Luke Fortney/Eater NY
by Eater Staff

The origins of the Texas creation is somewhat disputed, but breakfast tacos can be readily found throughout Austin and San Antonio. In recent years, New York City has undergone a flour tortilla renaissance and welcomed an exciting new wave of Lone Star state restaurant transplants. On the whole, breakfast tacos can still be hard to come by here, though — thankfully — they are increasingly popping up and coaxing us out of bed.

In their truest sense, breakfast tacos are stuffed with items like scrambled eggs, potatoes, and chorizo. Our list diverges from tradition in certain ways (see: a breakfast taco with butternut salsa, for one). However, one criteria point was non-negotiable: these eggy tacos must be actually available in the morning, preferably throughout the week.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Astoria Provisions

12-23 Astoria Blvd
Queens, NY 11102
(917) 396-4002
(917) 396-4002
Visit Website

Breakfast is served all day at this four-year-old Astoria bistro, so guests can take their pick of chorizo, bacon and black beans to accompany the scrambled eggs, salsa verde, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese in their eggy tacos — even for lunch and dinner.

A close-up photo of two breakfast tacos stuffed with eggs, meat, and vegetables, plus sides of cucumber, lime wedges, and a green sauce.
Breakfast is served.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

2. Eggstravaganza

Park Ave, E 52nd St
New York, NY 10022
(917) 657-0987
(917) 657-0987
Visit Website

For a decade, the red Eggstravaganza van has been parked at 52nd Street and Park Avenue, run by Arturo Macedo with his sister Mary and dad Jose, doling out Mexican-themed breakfasts from its window. Most involve the namesake eggs, and indeed it was probably one of the first places in town — certainly one of the first in its East Midtown neighborhood — to serve breakfast tacos, made with two white-corn tortillas. Varieties include skirt steak and eggs, chorizo and eggs, ham and eggs, and huevos Mexicanos, featuring the lush combo of scrambled eggs, guacamole, onions, and tomatoes. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekdays only.

A cheese sprinkled taco with yellow eggs and red sausage.
Chorizo and egg taco at Eggstravaganza.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

3. Cemitas El Tigre

45-14 48th Ave
Woodside, NY 11377
(929) 296-3946
(929) 296-3946
Visit Website

Named after the Puebla-style sandwich, this Woodside restaurant has made a name for itself for dishes like its fried chicken cemita, considered here at Eater to be one of the city’s top fried chicken experiences. But the weekend-only breakfast taco is also worth attention. Starting at 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, you can get a breakfast taco on a flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, your choice of bacon or chorizo, jack cheese, crispy tater tots, pinto bean puree, pico de gallo, and sour cream for $5.50 each.

4. The Blue Light Speak Cheesy

158 Green St
Brooklyn, NY 11222
(714) 519-6374
(714) 519-6374
Visit Website

What started as a grilled cheese pop-up in 2014 — with subsequent events around Brooklyn — has since grown into this corner hangout with breakfast burritos, sandwiches, and more. Breakfast tacos, served on Tuesdays only, draw inspiration from the double decker tacos of Taco Bell, and likewise consist of a hard shell wrap in a flour tortilla. They come two to an order ($12) with a side of Hatch green chile salsa.

An overhead photograph of two double decker breakfast tacos in a white takeout container.
Double decker breakfast tacos from the Blue Light Speak Cheesy.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

5. Yellow Rose

102 3rd Ave
New York, NY 10003
(212) 529-8880
(212) 529-8880
Visit Website

Sidle up to the bar at Texas-themed East Village newcomer Yellow Rose, grab a cup of coffee, and settle in for a round of generously proportioned breakfast tacos that could moonlight as mini-breakfast burritos. The tacos arrive stuffed with fillings including egg, chorizo, or bacon, tucked into housemade thick and chewy flour tortillas that Eater critic Ryan Sutton found to be a stunning success. Breakfast tacos are only available on the weekends, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Two large breakfast tacos with flour tortillas on a plate with a side of sauce and coffee in the background.
Breakfast tacos at Yellow Rose.
Erika Adams/Eater NY

6. Downtown Bakery

69 1st Ave
New York, NY 10003
(212) 254-1757
(212) 254-1757
Visit Website

This East Village standby began life as an Italian bakery in the 1950s, but morphed into a Mexican bakery and later a taqueria in the mid-90s, run by the brother and sister team of Olivia Marin and Manuel Marmolejo. The pair copped to the far-off popularity of breakfast tacos in Austin some time in the aughts, and began making their own spin on the formula. The best of the four options features scrambled eggs, potatoes, jack cheese, and refried beans on a white-corn tortilla. Note: the chorizo and egg version features Italian sausage, a nod to the bakery’s Italian heritage.

Two tacos on a rustic wooden table wrapped in tissue.
Chorizo (left) and potato breakfast tacos from Downtown Bakery.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

7. Dimes

Read Review |
49 Canal St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 925-1300
(212) 925-1300
Visit Website

Lower East Side fashion scene hang Dimes always has a Texas-style taco on its breakfast menu — two to an order and available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. Though the composition changes from time to time, recently it was scrambled eggs with a tomatillo and mango salsa, plus cheddar and avocado on a corn tortilla. An earlier version featured flour tortillas and corn kernels. The restaurant also makes a credible bowl of pozole.

Two flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, corn kernels, and avocado.
Breakfast tacos at Dimes.

8. Sobre Masa Cafe

53 Broadway
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Visit Website

Breakfast tacos can be just as good on corn tortillas — it’s true! — as Sobre Masa goes to show. This Williamsburg restaurant makes its hearty tortillas from heirloom corn masa in Bushwick, and they’re pliable enough to hold onto fillings like soft scrambled eggs and serrano salsa verde without getting soggy. Pictured here is the bacon and egg version, dressed with avocado and nutty salsa macha (two for $12).

Two breakfast tacos on corn tortillas, topped with bacon, egg, salsas macha, and avocado.
Bacon and egg breakfast tacos on a corn tortilla.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

9. Kings Kolache

321 Starr St Unit F
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(845) 614-3226
(845) 614-3226
Visit Website

Perched on the border of Ridgewood and Bushwick, Kings Kolache is really just a counter and a window, dispensing good coffee and even better kolaches and breakfast tacos, with only a couple of choices of both each day. The owners are the husband and wife team Paul and Sarah Morgan Ashey. Outdoor tables are covered with street maps of the Texas capital to help you forget you’re in central Queens and not central Texas. With its breezy sidewalk patio and laid back service, this place captures Austin’s Lamar Street vibe.

A flour tortilla taco with egg inside and red salsa on the side, on a street map of Austin.
Sausage, cheddar, and candied jalapeno breakfast taco at Kings Kolache.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

10. Jalapa Jar

141 Flushing Ave Building 77 - Suite 109
Brooklyn, NY 11205
(929) 337-6244
(929) 337-6244
Visit Website

Jalapa Jar began as a Smorgasburg pop-up, blossoming into a kiosk at the Clark Street subway station, and later, a pop-up in Downtown Brooklyn. Those since-shuttered ventures have given way to a newly debuted spot is in the same Navy Yard building that houses Grandchamps and Russ & Daughters, with one of the city’s most extensive breakfast taco menus. Here, each of the tacos are paired with one of Jalapa Jar’s small-batch salsa options, which are jarred in an on-site production facility and sold at specialty shops in the city. On a recent visit, we had the chorizo, egg, and cheese taco and a springy mushroom and hominy version with a seasonal butternut squash salsa. The spot is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., only on weekdays.

Two tacos with toppings sit side-by-side in a paper to-go box.
Two tacos to-go from Jalapa Jar
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

11. Warude

385 Tompkins Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 684-4449
(718) 684-4449
Visit Website

The breakfast taco menu at Warude, available daily starting at 10 a.m., offers several scrambled-egg-laden options. Though the $6 price tag for the chicken mole taco puts it on the pricier end of our list, it is also one of the city’s larger breakfast tacos, verging on burrito-size. The perfectly-flakey handmade flour tortilla is stuffed with fluffy eggs and saucey chicken. Overall, this hefty breakfast buddy is protein-packed and would get us out of bed on even the coldest of days.

A breakfast taco sits on a turquoise plate
The chicken mole breakfast taco.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

12. King David Tacos

611 Bergen St
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(929) 367-8226
(929) 367-8226
Visit Website

In addition to stands at Madison Square Park and Grand Army Plaza, (as well as distribution at many coffee shops throughout the city), Austin-style breakfast tacos from King David Tacos now have a permanent home in Prospect Heights. The new brick-and-mortar spot, which opened in May of this year, serves up KDT classics like its popular take on migas, a taco with scrambled eggs, salsa, and tortilla chips. Unlike some of the other spots on this list, KDT’s tacos aren’t made-to-order, but on the other hand, that does mean they’re a reliable pick for an on-the-go breakfast in a pinch. Just be sure to get there early because they tend to sell out quickly. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.

A spread of Austin-style tacos at King David Tacos
A spread of Austin-style tacos at King David Tacos.
Ashley Sears/King David Tacos

13. Colina Cuervo

759 Nostrand Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11216
(718) 552-2005
(718) 552-2005
Visit Website

At this Latin American cafe in Crown Heights, there’s a chorizo potato taco, a crispy chicken version with buttermilk dressing and avocado, or one with roasted mushrooms and chimichurri. Three come in an order for $12, and for $2 extra you can add scrambled eggs. Breakfast tacos start cooking up at 8:30 a.m. but if you want to drop by earlier when the cafe opens at 8 a.m., start sipping on one of their excellent horchata lattes to gear up your appetite.

Three tacos topped with pink pickled red onions snuggle up in a tin to-go container, photographed on a wooden table.
Three tacos come in a order at Colina Cuervo.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

14. Reyes Deli & Grocery

532 4th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 369-3211
(718) 369-3211
Visit Website

There’s Breakfast Tacos, in the stricter Texan sense of the words (flour tortilla, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, and sometimes potatoes), and then there’s breakfast tacos, the looser catch-all phrase for tacos that happen to be eaten during breakfast hours. Some of our favorite morning meals fall into this latter category, including the tacos at Reyes Deli & Grocery, a Mexican bodega in Gowanus. The version pictured here is essentially a bacon, egg, and American cheese sandwich stuffed between two corn tortillas, but for something simpler, try the nourishing chorizo and egg taco, priced around $7 for two.

An exterior shot of a deli and grocery store with American and Mexican flags hanging on a front gate.
Reyes Deli & Grocery.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

15. Tacos Y Mas

1831 Mott Ave
Far Rockaway, NY 11691
(718) 327-3001
(718) 327-3001
Visit Website

Tacos Y Mas bills itself as “a small place with a big menu,” serving up tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tostados, and more along a busy strip of Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway. Each of the $3 breakfast tacos include eggs and a choice of meat — sausage, steak, ham, bacon, or chorizo — layered with mozzarella cheese and pico de gallo, and bolstered by two corn tortillas. Closed on Sundays.

An exterior sign with white lettering spelling out Tacos Y Mas against a red background.
Tacos Y Mas.
Erika Adams/Eater NY

Read Review |
