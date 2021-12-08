15 Eggy Breakfast Tacos for NYC’s Early Birds

The origins of the Texas creation is somewhat disputed, but breakfast tacos can be readily found throughout Austin and San Antonio. In recent years, New York City has undergone a flour tortilla renaissance and welcomed an exciting new wave of Lone Star state restaurant transplants. On the whole, breakfast tacos can still be hard to come by here, though — thankfully — they are increasingly popping up and coaxing us out of bed.

In their truest sense, breakfast tacos are stuffed with items like scrambled eggs, potatoes, and chorizo. Our list diverges from tradition in certain ways (see: a breakfast taco with butternut salsa, for one). However, one criteria point was non-negotiable: these eggy tacos must be actually available in the morning, preferably throughout the week.

