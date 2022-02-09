 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A breakfast burrito split in half and stacked on top of each other on top of tin foil on a plate.
A breakfast burrito from G’s Coffee Shop.
Bao Ong/Eater NY

16 Outstanding Breakfast Burritos in NYC

Where to find the city’s cheesiest, eggiest breakfast burritos

by Luke Fortney, Emma Orlow, and Eater Staff
A breakfast burrito from G’s Coffee Shop.
| Bao Ong/Eater NY
by Luke Fortney, Emma Orlow, and Eater Staff

Let’s get this out of the way: New York has never been a breakfast burrito town, at least not like San Diego or Santa Fe. A handful of restaurants are getting it right — Electric Burrito in the East Village, Santa Fe BK in Williamsburg, G’s Coffee Shop in Inwood, and others on this list — but for the most part, the city’s egg and potato burritos have a long way to go. Still, things are slowly on the up, and every few months a new burrito shop rears its head, making or importing their flour tortillas, and giving us new hope. Here, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite breakfast burritos, flung from the grills of pop-ups, coffee shops, bakeries, and neighborhood restaurants.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. G's Coffee Shop

634 W 207th St
New York, NY 10034
(212) 942-0679
This Inwood lunch counter feels like a tiny diner where customers sitting at a handful of stools order fried eggs, pancakes, and burgers. But the breakfast burrito ($7.50), listed on a separate handwritten sign, shouldn’t be overlooked. A flour tortilla is insulated with a thin omelet that neatly holds a choice of protein (go for the spicy chorizo), crispy home fries, gooey melted cheddar cheese, creamy avocado slices, and just a tad of salsa to give it a kick. The burrito isn’t bursting at the seams like many other versions, but it’s just as satisfying.

A burrito cut in half filled with egg, red chorizo, and avocado sits on a tinfoil bed atop a blue table.
A spicy chorizo breakfast burrito.
Bao Ong/Eater NY

2. Breakfast Burritos “El Donkey”

75 9th Ave
New York, NY 10011
(212) 256-0343
Corn gets most of the credit at Los Tacos No. 1, but this small chain of taquerias is also churning out a sleeper hit of a flour tortilla. From 8 to 11 a.m. on weekdays, those tortillas get their due, when the restaurants roll out a series of small food carts, slinging breakfast burritos that are thinner than most but priced at $6 each to compensate. Skip the chorizo version, and head straight for the egg with machaca, stringy beef that’s often found in breakfast tacos.

A hand holds a thin breakfast burrito, overflowing with pieces of egg and shredded machaca.
A machaca and egg breakfast burrito from Breakfast Burritos “El Donkey.”
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

3. Cemitas El Tigre

45-14 48th Ave
Woodside, NY 11377
(929) 296-3946
As the name of this Woodside restaurant suggests, it’s better known for its cemitas. But don’t skip out on its hefty breakfast burrito, served only on the weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The oozy Jack cheese and sour cream, combining with the scrambled eggs, makes for a more goopy, decadent consistency than other breakfast burritos on the list. Inside the flour tortilla, pico de gallo, tater tots, salsa rojo or verde, and a choice of bacon or chorizo help give it the right balance of seasoning. This is a dangerously messy breakfast burrito to eat on the go, but it’s without a doubt worth it.

A golden brown burrito sits inside unwrapped tinfoil.
The breakfast burrito at this Woodside spot comes stuffed with tater tots.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

4. Bedford Cheese Shop

67 Irving Pl
New York, NY 10003
(718) 395-3080
Despite closing down its Williamsburg location, Bedford Cheese Shop’s newer Gramercy Park outpost has luckily retained the burrito on its breakfast menu. The ingredients are commonplace: Eggs, refried beans, white cheese, and a rather bland skinless breakfast sausage penned inside a big flour tortilla. It’s the way these ingredients are treated that makes this burrito great. It is crisped on all sides in a sandwich press, then the cut surfaces are turned face down for a further toasting, meaning that every plane crackles when you bite into it. Sometimes bland is beautiful! The homemade green salsa on the side is incendiary.

Two cut surfaces of this burrito have been toasted so the sausage inside is flattened and brown.
Breakfast burrito at Bedford Cheese Shop.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

5. Flip Sigi

131 7th Ave S
New York, NY 10014
(833) 354-7744
This Filipino taqueria is an unlikely home to one of Manhattan’s better breakfast burritos, done up with the usual bacon, egg, and hash brown. Gleaming cubes of Spam differentiate Flip Sigi’s breakfast burrito from cross-town spots Electric Burrito and Downtown Bakery for a wrap that’s at once crisp (the hash brown), crunchy (griddled bacon), filling (Spam), and creamy (avocado, which we might normally snub, but here it’s a great middle ground for the other ingredients).

Two halves of a breakfast burrito made with chunks of spam and other breakfast meats are arranged in a plastic takeout container.
The Plan B Rito from Flip Sigi, made with Spam.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

6. Electric Burrito

81 St Marks Pl
New York, NY 10003
(646) 870-0104
Electric Burrito rolled into the East Village last year championing lesser-seen Southern California-style burritos with french fries and carne asada as staple ingredients. Start with the lunch burrito, which moonlights as a pretty killer breakfast burrito available in the afternoon. The egg is fried, rather than scrambled, then rolled up tightly with refried beans, a handful of crispy french fries, diced bits of salty bacon, and pockets of melted cheese. It’s all wrapped up in a thick, chewy flour tortilla with ends tightly tucked to prevent messy blowouts. Top off every bite with a dab of the creamy, slightly spicy orange sauce that comes with each order.

A hand holds two cross-sections of a burrito made from egg, potato, refried beans, and cheese
Electric Burrito’s lunch burrito.
Electric Burrito

7. Downtown Bakery

69 1st Ave.
New York, NY 10003
(212) 254-1757
If Electric Burrito is the East Village’s cool new breakfast-burrito-making kid on the block, Downtown Bakery is the neighborhood’s old-school legend. The shop’s breakfast burritos are more modestly sized, but arrive chock-full of mild chorizo, peppers, and other headlining ingredients. In the ranchero burrito, the scrambled eggs and whole black beans are a backdrop to the chopped green peppers, onions, and tomatoes; and the chorizo and potato burrito does not skimp on the meat. The tortillas are a little thin here and both ends don’t always come tucked, so grab a few extra napkins because it can be a messy meal. Cash only.

A hand clutches a breakfast burrito at Downtown Bakery, a Mexican restaurant in the East Village
One of several breakfast burritos at Downtown Bakery in the East Village.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

8. Border Town

176 Kingsland Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11222

The Greenpoint-based flour tortilla business Border Town hosts semi-regular breakfast burrito pop-ups throughout the city for delivery and pick-up. Follow the team’s Instagram to salivate over creative burrito combinations like chicken tikka masala or peking duck. On the breakfast front, Border Town recently put out a percherón burrito wrapped with bacon and stuffed with scrambled eggs. Another recent breakfast burrito offered was a root beer-glazed ham and cheese. Fans of their fresh tortillas can also pick them up every Friday, for at-home breakfast burrito use, at Greenpoint shop, Big Night.

A burrito is cut in half with one side revealed oozy yellow eggs, meat, and cheese.
Border Town makes their own tortillas and hosts pop-ups throughout the city.
Bordertown

9. Santa Fe BK

Copy Link
178 N 8th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
(347) 304-1759
While Santa Fe BK gears up for its liquor license approval and full-service dine-in launch, this New Mexican-style restaurant has been serving up some of the city’s most stellar breakfast burritos out of its takeout window. The secret to Santa Fe’s version, is that owners hand-press their flour tortillas with a Texas-based Be & Sco tortilla machine. The result is an incredibly flavorful, perfectly chewy tortilla that’s stuffed with eggs and hard-to-find green Hatch chiles, with a choice of protein (potato, bacon, or sausage). It’s a satiating meal at just $9.

A burrito cut in half with a blue sleeved hand poking it.
The bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Fe BK.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

10. Jessi's Coffee Shop

223 Bushwick Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11206
(718) 386-3931
The breakfast burritos at Jessi’s Coffee Shop, an order-at-the-counter spot that also serves sandwiches and smoothies in East Williamsburg, are pretty simple. But they’re one of the better bang-for-buck breakfast options in the city at just $6 to $7. Warm flour tortillas are stuffed with hash browns, eggs, and American cheese with a choice of meat: turkey sausage, chorizo, bacon, or ham. Their vegetarian version comes with avocado and broccoli and it’s just as good as the meat versions, too. Be sure to ask for hot sauce.

A maroon awning with white text that reads Jessi’s Coffee Shop hangs above a green part of the awning with text in white that says coffee with the restaurant’s phone number listed.
Jessi’s Coffee Shop sells breakfast burritos, bagels, coffee, smoothies, and more.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

11. Foster Sundry

215 Knickerbocker Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(718) 569-8426
As this list goes to show, some of the city’s best burritos are found in the least likely places: coffee shops, pizzerias, bakeries, and so on. This Bushwick storefront is another culprit, serving breakfast burritos from a space that doubles as a butcher shop and general store. Jalapeno and red onion might not be typical breakfast burrito trappings, but here they help balance out chorizo and hash brown for a light, easy-to-crush wrap. The burritos are perfectly moist — no dry eggs here — and loaded with Frank’s hot sauce. Available until 6 p.m.

A hand clutches a partially bitten breakfast burrito, made with hashbrown, egg, tomato, onion, and hot saucey eggs.
Pepper, onion, and tomato are scattered through the breakfast burrito at Foster Sundry.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

12. Speedy Romeo

376 Classon Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11238
(646) 542-1848
Speedy Romeo sells burritos, a welcome (even if somewhat unexpected) move from this wood-fired pizzeria. The restaurant makes two types of burritos until 4 p.m. daily, one with broccoli and another with chorizo. For something deeply comforting, especially in colder weather, opt for the latter version: It checks all of the breakfast burrito boxes — warm, filling, portable — with a flavorful flour tortilla that’s toasted on one side.

A hand clutches two halves of a breakfast burrito wrapped in tin foil.
Speedy Romeo serves breakfast burritos until 4 p.m.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

13. Cielito Lindo Bistro

665 Nostrand Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11216
(347) 425-1140
Breakfast burritos don’t only need to be eaten at breakfast time. Thankfully, this Mexican, American, and Latin street food joint in Crown Heights, offers their “Cowboy Style” burrito at any time of day. Cielito’s breakfast burrito packs in a ton of flavor: well-spiced chorizo, jalapeno slices, and a chipotle mayo help enliven hunks of potatoes, scrambled eggs, beans, and cheese.

A tortilla stuffed with egg and potatoes is cut in half on a angle, sitting on a mint green plate on a grey tabletop.
The “Cowboy Style” burrito is available to order at night as well.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

14. Ursula Brooklyn

724 Sterling Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11216
Visit Website

Perhaps the map’s most-talked-about breakfast burrito, Ursula is popular for good reason. These line-inducing breakfast options are inspired by owner Eric See’s Southwest upbringing. There are four burritos on offer here, each made with handmade and pressed flour tortillas. A bacon version with green chile and scrambled eggs can have the meat subbed out to be made vegetarian. Just don’t ask for a burrito after noon, as the ordering window is strict.

A burrito cut on the diagonal and placed in a turquoise plate
Burritos are served until noon at Ursula.
Clay Williams/Eater NY

15. Reyes Deli & Grocery

532 4th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 369-3211
It’s well-documented that Reyes Deli & Grocery is churning out some of Park Slope’s better Mexican food, especially on weekends when tamale, barbacoa, and atole specials rein supreme. Is this massive breakfast burrito — chorizo, rice, black bean, cheese, and avocado — just a normal burrito with scrambled egg thrown in? Possibly, but it does the trick in a pinch (especially when doused in the hotter-than-your-average red and green salsas that come with it), and at $9 is one of the better value plays on this list.

A breakfast burrito from Reyes Deli &amp; Grocery in Brooklyn, made with rice, beans, eggs, avocado, and Oaxaca cheese.
The Tabasco breakfast burrito from Reyes Deli & Grocery, with rice, beans, eggs, avocado, and Oaxaca cheese.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

16. Girasol Bakery

690 5th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 369-0251
This South Slope cafe is open 24 hours, but it’s worth visiting during the morning when the smells of conchas and champurrado slip out onto the sidewalk. A small grill churns out huaraches, cemitas, and other Mexican fare, including a breakfast burrito different than any on this list. Chunks of tender, salty potato are the main event, backed up by bits of eggs, sausage, and melty American cheese. Pair it with with a cup of atole — or a bag of Takis, from a vending machine at the back of the shop — for a breakfast around $10.

A hand clutches a breakfast burrito filled with chunks of potato, sausage, and American cheese from Girasol Bakery in South Slope, Brooklyn.
A breakfast burrito with potato and sausage from Girasol Bakery.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

