16 Outstanding Breakfast Burritos in NYC

Let’s get this out of the way: New York has never been a breakfast burrito town, at least not like San Diego or Santa Fe. A handful of restaurants are getting it right — Electric Burrito in the East Village, Santa Fe BK in Williamsburg, G’s Coffee Shop in Inwood, and others on this list — but for the most part, the city’s egg and potato burritos have a long way to go. Still, things are slowly on the up, and every few months a new burrito shop rears its head, making or importing their flour tortillas, and giving us new hope. Here, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite breakfast burritos, flung from the grills of pop-ups, coffee shops, bakeries, and neighborhood restaurants.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.