The Ultimate Guide to Boba in New York City

Boba, or bubble tea, keeps reinventing itself with ingredients ranging from coconut jellies and non-dairy milks to cheese foams and soft serve

Slowly but surely, New York City’s boba scene keeps growing. The craze over tapioca balls bobbing in various tea-based drinks, also called bubble tea, started in Taiwan and various shops have been a staple in Chinatown for years. These days, international chains and mom-and-pop shops keep popping up throughout the city to meet the seemingly never-ending appetite for the drinks.

But it can be overwhelming to choose from different teas, toppings, and milk options. Creating a best-selling boba drink has become an art form of sorts as many boba store owners keep finding creative ways to invent new drinks while maintaining traditional methods. There’s a good chance one of the spots on this curated list can customize a boba drink that shows why the beverage’s popularity has only increased through the years.

Anna Huang and Chloe Chan run the Instagram account Mott Street Girls. They host walking tours, create educational social media content, and partner with community organizations to make Chinese American history and culture more accessible.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.