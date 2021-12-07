13 Generously Stuffed Jamaican Patties in New York City

With help from local supplier Tower Isles, mass-produced versions of the Jamaican patty have found their way into the display cases of bodegas and slice shops across the city. But for something flakier, homemade, and preferably steaming when cracked open, head to one of the 13 restaurants on this list. This guide includes decades-old bakeries — Champion Bakery, Trinidad Golden Place — along with neighborhood favorites in the city’s growing patty scene, like Uptown Veg and Veggies, which serve vegetarian versions of the beloved baked good.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.