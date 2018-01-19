13 Essential Manhattan Bakeries

Where to find the city’s best bread, plus pastries, doughnuts, and more

In a city full of great bakeries, leaving baking to the professionals has its benefits. The bakers and pastry chefs behind these shops are timeless talents in a city where only the best can stay afloat.

For a bakery to be considered for this list, it must serve breads as well as an assortment of breakfast pastries and sweets, such as cakes, pies, tarts, and cookies. Bakeries that only make a handful of items are excluded, as are sweets-only bakeries, strictly wholesale operations, or those that only sell their goods at greenmarkets. Here, we’ve chosen a baker’s dozen that represent essential bakeries in Manhattan.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it also poses a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.