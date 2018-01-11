 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bunch of bagels tumbled into a basket, seeds sloughing off.
No other bread can quite match the golden sheen and toasty smell of a warm bagel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

21 Iconic Bagels in NYC

Where to find exemplary versions of NYC’s unofficial favorite food

by Eater Staff and Robert Sietsema
No other bread can quite match the golden sheen and toasty smell of a warm bagel.
| Robert Sietsema/Eater NY
by Eater Staff and Robert Sietsema

The bagel may or may not have been invented by Germans living in Poland in the 14th century, but here, it’s associated with Jewish American cuisine, as well as being one of the city’s most iconic foods. Revered by people all over the country, it’s rare to find a faithful duplication elsewhere. True bagels are boiled briefly before being baked. (Turn one over: If it has a grid pattern on the bottom, it was first steamed, and is not a true bagel.) Chewy, glutinous, and highly caloric, one’s a meal and a very satisfying one, especially when schmeared with cream cheese and planked with lox or another form of cured fish.

Even today the bagel continues to evolve, as several points on this map will demonstrate. Here are some favorites, including a Mediterranean precursor to the bagel and some stunt bagels, all good enough to be wolfed down whole without any topping at all.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Riverdale Bagels

5650 Riverdale Ave
Bronx, NY 10471
(718) 601-4502
(718) 601-4502
Faithfully furnishing bagels, bialys, and muffins to its northern Bronx neighborhood since 1992, Riverdale Bagels guarantees its bagels are boiled and not steamed. All the traditional toppings are available, but innovative spreads are being developed on a daily basis, including spicy bacon, garlic pepper, and sundried tomato cream cheeses.

A storefront with a neon boy with a bagel in his arm muscle.
Riverdale Bagel in the northwestern Bronx.
Google Maps

2. Bo’s Bagels

235 W 116th St
New York, NY 10026
(917) 902-8345
(917) 902-8345
This shop was started in 2017 to address an (alleged) lack of great bagel places in Harlem. The result is a shop with bagels that have a crisp exterior and chewy inside, made the traditional way with a 24-hour fermentation, brief boil, and bake. All the classic spreads are available, as well as aggressively creative bagel sandwiches like the Andrew, featuring egg, sausage, bacon, Vermont maple syrup, and scallion cream cheese.

A glass counter with bagels in baskets and two employees by the register to one side.
The bagel case at Bo’s in Harlem.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

3. Absolute Bagels

2788 Broadway
New York, NY 10025
(212) 932-2052
(212) 932-2052

Come lunchtime, this barn of a bagel bakery boasts lines that extend out the door, the customers eager for a taste of its bulbous and budget-priced bagels, often delivered still warm, rendering toasting unnecessary. The bagels at Absolute are a bit larger than average and glossy from their boil. The bright orange egg bagel is a favorite, and so is the everything bagel, best spread with the salty and smoky whitefish salad for an explosion of flavor.

A man in a new year’s hat smiles behind a bagel counter.
The bagel display at Absolute Bagels.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

4. Bagel Talk

368 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10024
(212) 875-1267
(212) 875-1267

Sure, Zabar’s and its stellar smoked fish is just around the corner, but the bagels here have a better chew. The place throngs with customers excited for any of the bagel sandwiches, from the standard bacon, egg, and cheese to those with whitefish or cream cheese and lox. Despite having a no-toasting policy for years, the shop now grumpily allows it.

A bagel shop shaded by trees with a red truck in front.
Bagel Talk’s modest exterior.
Google Maps

5. To Laiko

29-29 23rd St
Astoria, NY 11102
This microscopic but lively Greek bakery in Astoria is famous for its its tiny doughnuts made to order, but slip into the premises under the N tracks and discover a world of pastries that you may never have known existed. One of the best is this koulouri, a sesame-seeded precursor to the bagel. These are especially good spread with cream cheese.

A round ring of baked dough with a big hole dusted with sesame seeds.
A koulouri makes a perfect subway snack.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Copy Link
691 9th Ave
New York, NY 10036

In the contemporary fashion, the bagels are big here, with clear, distinct, and clean flavors. The sunflower seed bagel, for example, features a scatter of untoasted and unsalted seeds, making a bagel that’s not only beautiful to look at, but with a subtle flavor we’ve found nowhere else. The cream cheese collection is distinctive, too, including lots of low-fat varieties among the dozens of choices — our favorites are chipotle and walnut raisin.

Two bagels in a bicycle basket.
Egg and sunflower bagels from Hudson Bagel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

7. Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company

35-05 Broadway
Astoria, NY 11106
(718) 204-0141
(718) 204-0141
Despite its name, Brooklyn Bagel doesn’t have Kings County locations — instead there are five spread across Queens and Manhattan. The Astoria outpost is super popular, frequently boasting long lines for their gigantic, airy bagels. They also serve a mini version, a robust selection of cream cheeses, and offer rotating specials like gingerbread, seven grain, and sundried tomato bagels.

A pair of bagels held in two hands with thumbs sticking through the holes.
Seven-grain and sundried bagels at Brooklyn Bagel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

8. Finn’s Bagels

477 10th Ave
New York, NY 10018
(212) 273-0700
(212) 273-0700
Looking for a little nosh just north of Hudson Yards? Spacious, modernistic Finn’s is your place. It has an expanded range of bagel flavors, but perhaps even more significant is the assortment of cream cheeses, including vegan ones. A favorite is the bacon and scallion cream cheese — it’s hardly kosher, but tastes great on one of the pleasantly sparse everything bagels.

A half bagel held by a hand with the cream cheese threatening to ooze out.
Scallion and bacon cream cheese at Finn’s Bagels.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

9. Tal Bagels

977 1st Ave
New York, NY 10022
Lox, nova, and smoked salmon aren’t the same thing — and Tal Bagels is the place to find out why, with a comprehensive menu that boasts all three. With multiple locations across Manhattan and too many cream cheese options to count, Tal Bagels has earned itself a reputation as one of New York’s favorite bagelries with hot bagels and fast service.

A facade in semi with a bright red neon sign.
The upper First Avenue location of Tal Bagels.
Tal Bagels

10. Ess-a-Bagel

831 3rd Ave
New York, NY 10022
(212) 980-1010
(212) 980-1010
The classic New York bagel shop, which first opened in 1976 near Stuyvesant Town, now has four locations — all which still sling big, chewy crusted bagels. It takes a while to pick up an order for sandwiches or a bagel with lox, but people looking to just order bagels and cream cheese can sneak to the back of the shop, where the line is shorter.

An assortment of well browned bagels in a tray that cuts diagonally across the frame.
An assortment of Ess-a-Bagels.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

11. Murray's Bagels

500 6th Ave
New York, NY 10011
(212) 462-2830
(212) 462-2830
Open since 1996, Murray’s was born out of a desire for a superior neighborhood bagelry in Greenwich Village. The result is large but light bagels with a crackly crust and modest interior chew. Beyond standard cream cheese, cured fish, and egg fillings, Murray’s specialty is substantial meat and poultry sandwiches bigger than usual, made from salami, hot corned beef, chicken cutlets, and just about any deli meat or fish salad one can think of.

A split bagel filled with glistening pink corned beef.
Murray’s epic hot corned beef on an untoasted garlic bagel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

12. Bagel Bob's

51 University Pl
New York, NY 10003
(212) 533-2627
(212) 533-2627
For a small bagel shop, this two-decade-old Greenwich Village spot just north of NYU tries very hard. In addition to 14 varieties of bagels, and a smaller selection of mini and flat bagels, Bagel Bob’s offers unusual cream cheese flavors such as Nutella, peanut butter, and jalapeno, as well as a diversified collection of fish salads for bagel sandwiches. Don’t miss the pumpernickel bagel with olive cream cheese.

A very dark brown bagel cut in half and thickly spread with very white cream cheese flecked with olives.
A pumpernickel bagel with olive cream cheese at Bagel Bob’s.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

13. Black Seed Bagels

176 1st Ave
New York, NY 10009
(646) 915-1500
(646) 915-1500
Founded in 2014, the multi-branched Black Seed makes Montreal-style bagels, which are different than most of those found in New York City. They’re slightly lighter, slightly sweeter, and — baked in a wood-burning oven — a little bit smoky. These bagels tend to emphasize seeds like sesame and poppy, hence the chain’s name.

A bagel split in half with bright orange lox and white cream cheese showing.
Montreal-style poppy seed bagel with lox.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

14. Tompkins Square Bagels

165 Avenue A
New York, NY 10009
(646) 351-6520
(646) 351-6520
Bagel purists won’t like this place in the East Village, with its rainbow of cream cheese options and its literal rainbow-colored bagels, but it has long lines at both locations for a reason: a massive variety of menu items, some frankly weird, that’ll serve any appetite. It’s sometimes the only bagel place out-of-town friends have heard of, but there’s a reason for that — you can get the latest food fads here executed in bagel form.

A bagel store interior with all sorts of pastries displayed and line of customers waiting to order.
A line waits in the interior of Tompkins Square Bagels.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

15. Forest Hills Bagel

10441 Queens Blvd
Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 896-2221
(718) 896-2221
Head for Forest Hills Bagel for a more comfortable bagel experience. The interior is laid out like a diner, and an opulent counter display offers a large range of flavored cream cheeses and their surrogates, including low-fat dairy spreads and those made from whipped tofu. The bagels remain the focus, however, with a very nice cinnamon raisin for sweet bagel lovers, and poppy and sesame bagels that don’t stint on the seeds.

A cinnamon raisin bagel is cut in half with cream cheese at Forest Hills Bagel in Queens.
A cinnamon raising bagel from Forest Hills Bagel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

16. Russ & Daughters

179 E Houston St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 475-4880 ext. 1
(212) 475-4880 ext. 1
For the better part of the last 100 years, the only way to get a bagel at Russ & Daughters was to wait in line — out the door and around the corner. Today, this New York institution has two additional locations at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and on Orchard Street. Their bagels and bialys — hand-rolled and boiled — are soft and chewy, but sturdy enough to hold their own against toppings like cream cheese, smoked fish, or pastrami-cured salmon.

A wooden board covered in smoked fish, cream cheese, and pickled vegetables
A lush selection of bagel fixings at Russ & Daughters.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

17. Kossar's Bagels & Bialys

367 Grand St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 473-4810
(212) 473-4810
Bialys — a flat, round, unboiled roll with chopped onions in the center that’s a cousin of the bagel — are a grand New York tradition, and Kossar’s is the ultimate place to score some. New owners have updated the shop, which opened in 1936, but they still use the same original recipe. Good bagels available, too.

A storefront with a red awning and red patio furniture in front.
Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys on the Lower East Side.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

18. Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels

453 4th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 855-8817
(718) 855-8817
Modernist bagelry Shelsky’s has all the bagel classics in small, dense form, but it sports a few spicy outliers, like its numbing Sichuan peppercorn bialy and chili crisp cream cheese. Indicative of the appetizing shop’s contemporary founding, the preparation of the bagels here shows extra care: A sourdough starter is employed in the kitchen, actual egg goes into the the egg bagels, and chopped cheese and Taylor ham sandwiches come served on a bagel or bialy.

Bagel cut in half with cream cheese in the middle.
Shelsky’s everything bagel with cream cheese.
Carla Vianna/Eater NY

19. Terrace Bagels

222 &, 222A Prospect Park West
Brooklyn, NY 11215
(718) 768-3943
(718) 768-3943
This little-known bagel bakery sandwiched between Prospect Park and Green-Wood Cemetery ensconced in a double storefront produces one of the city’s broadest range of bagel flavors and a correspondingly large array of cream cheeses. One of our favorites is the egg everything bagel, which enriches its multiple herbal flavors with egg, and another is a cinnamon raisin bagel with a sweetened cinnamon crust on the outside.

Three bagels, one crusted with cinnamon, on a gray tabletop.
Plain, cinnamon raisin, and egg everything bagels.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

20. Bagel Supreme

9401 5th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11209
(718) 745-1108
(718) 745-1108
This Bay Ridge bakery offers an outsize product so big and bulbous the holes have nearly disappeared, and one is almost enough to be shared by two. It also furnishes views of the nearby Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, and there’s a park across the street where you can eat your purchases in fine weather (the places also sells subs on rolls baked on the premises). Its most revolutionary product is the french toast bagel, which is sweet, sticky, and covered in powdered sugar.

Three bagels pressed tight in a triangle formation.
Salt, plain, and French toast bagels at Bagel Supreme.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

21. Tasty Bagels

1705 86th St
Brooklyn, NY 11214
(718) 236-1389
(718) 236-1389
Tasty Bagels in Bensonhurst, a rare Italian bagel bakery, was founded in 1983. This hub of bagel innovation owns up to inventing the big wheel bagel in 1984, a giant disk of bagel dough fit to feed an entire party by being cut in wedges. Ten years later, the flagel was born — a flattened bagel that fits in a single slot in your toaster without being cut. Apart from novelties, and a lengthy menu of hero sandwiches, all the regular bagel flavors are available in exemplary renditions.

A flattened bagel against a blue striped background.
Behold the original flagel.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

