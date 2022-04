Share All sharing options for: 20 Excellent Astoria Restaurants and Bars to Try

The neighborhood is full of outstanding choices, from Greek institutions to Brazilian grill houses and Colombian bakeries

Few neighborhoods anywhere in New York can rival the diversity of cuisine running through Astoria, from storied Greek institutions to Egyptian seafood spots and Colombian bakeries. And, of course, there are the requisite bars. Here’s where to eat and drink in the Queens area right now.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.