18 Excellent Asian Desserts in NYC

New York is undergoing an Asian dessert renaissance, from bing fen in the East Village to Filipino doughnuts in Long Island City. Desserts hold a special place in the Asian food scene: They are time- and labor-intensive, and often works of passion, like the tender, saffron-colored balls of motichoor laddoo at Shaheen Sweets. To walk into many of these shops is a visit to another country through the eyes of the owner, perhaps even a specific time and place. To note: Asian ice cream, shaved ice, and boba shops, along with restaurants with great pastry menus, also offer standout desserts — but this particular list focuses on largely dessert-heavy shops or markets in NYC.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.