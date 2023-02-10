 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Most Romantic Restaurants in NYC

The Best Restaurants for Valentine’s Day in New York City

The Hottest Bakeries in New York City

More in New York See more maps
A grill in the table center is surrounded by meats, condiments, and beers.
Boon Dee Moo Ka Ta Thai B.B.Q. in Queens.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

The Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in New York City

Korean barbecue, Sri Lankan buffet, Chinese hot pot, and other great deals

by Robert Sietsema Updated
View as Map
Boon Dee Moo Ka Ta Thai B.B.Q. in Queens.
| Caroline Shin/Eater NY
by Robert Sietsema Updated

A decade ago the city’s dining landscape was littered with all-you-can-eat places. Usually couched as buffets, they allowed patrons to line up and pass by a dozen or more heated tubs, piling their plates with food to teetering heights, after which they’d seek out a table and begin shoveling. Then they’d do the same thing again.

But COVID threw a wrench in the AYCE system. Buffets, even with sneeze guards, were deemed unsanitary. South Asian restaurants especially suffered, and famous establishments like Jackson Diner, Utsav, and Haandi dismantled their luscious displays of food.

Now the old buffets are returning, joined by Korean barbecue restaurants that offer unlimited servings of cook-it-yourself meats; Chinese hot pots that renew your supply of broth; and Brazilian churrascarias, where you grab gauchos as they pass with skewers of charcoal-grilled meats until you can eat no more.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Meat Bros

Copy Link

The Meat Bros is like a modern factory of Korean barbecue that costs $39.99 for two hours. Their purpose is to get you to barbecue at your table as much meat as possible. Meats are requisitioned on a form with 25 varieties, including marinated pork collar and small spicy octopus. And banchan are included in one all-in price.

176 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1326
(201) 944-1326
A rooms filled with tables with vents hanging down over each table.
The futuristic interior of Meat Bros.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet

Copy Link

Located in the Grand Concourse neighborhood, Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet really means “supreme” — the buffet runs to sushi, steak, seafood simply cooked, and Chinese food, a beguiling combination if there ever were one. Prices are $12 for lunch to $18 for dinner and cheaper options for kids under $12.

200 East 161st Street, Bronx, New York 10451
Several pieces of nigiri sushi featuring shrimp, salmon, and tuna.
Sushi is part of the buffet experience at Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet.
Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet

Witch Topokki

Copy Link

This all-you-can-eat in Flushing, Queens, specializes in the Korean dish tteokbokki — rice cakes in a variety of shapes and flavors, but noodles also available. These are combined with a choice of broths and sauces — including curry and carbonara —along with other throw-ins that run to lobster balls, sausage, and mushrooms to create a hot pot of unlimited renewability. A fun time for experimental eaters that starts at around $20 for lunch and $24 for dinner. Kids are half price.

146-13 Northern Blvd, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 799-0977
(718) 799-0977
A dining room with multi-colored lights and a few tables filled with people.
Witch Topokki in Flushing.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Churrascaria Plataforma

Copy Link

Plataforma is a real Brazilian churrascaria, where meats are grilled then borne around the room by gaucho-clad servers. When you see something you like, stop them and they’ll slice freshly grilled meat onto your plate. At dinner meat choices include 13 varieties of beef, chicken, pork, and lamb, but you also get to visit a sprawling buffet of vegetable and salad sides in a Brazilian vein, and free dessert, too. It’s about $50 for lunch and $80 for dinner, with just salad options that are cheaper.

316 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 245-0505
(212) 245-0505
A gleaming knife about to cut beef tenderloins on a spit.
The rodizio allows you to eat unlimited amounts of barbecued meat.
Churrascaria Plataforma

Also featured in:

Becco

Copy Link

Located in the heart of Theater District, Becco is an Italian restaurant helmed by Lidia Bastianich that offers at lunch and dinner a meal known as Sinfonia de Paste. In addition to an antipasti plate or Caesar salad, it offers unlimited portions of three pastas per day for $34.95.

355 W 46th St (at 9th Ave), New York, NY 10036
(212) 397-7597
(212) 397-7597
A close up of fettucine.
Becco offers unlimited servings of three pastas.
Becco

Wonder Pig K-BBQ

Copy Link

This wonderfully named spot in the shadow of the 7 train looks like a construction site inside, with concrete floors, high ceilings, and exhaust pipes rising skyward. One all-in price gets you all-you-can-eat meat from over two dozen choices (our favorites: beef brisket and pork bulgogi), plus all sorts of soups, porridges, and side dishes, plus the banchan — request a refill when original servings of kimchi and others run out. It’s $28 for lunch and $38 for dinner.

37-08 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11101
(845) 592-5554
(845) 592-5554
A sausage, heap of shaved brisket, and red-sauced pork on a concave griddle.
The view from the barbecue hot seat.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Kikoo Sushi

Copy Link

East Villager Kikoo offers sushi and sashimi in all-you-can-eat portions, the former including hand rolls and all sorts of fanciful cut-up maki rolls. Tempura is another specialty and it poses the question, how many fried shrimp can you eat? . Just dinner for a two-hour window is $60 while dinner and drinks is $70, though sometimes the restaurants run promos and it’s less.

141 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003
(212) 533-3888
(212) 533-3888
Three hand rolls in a wooden holder.
Unlimited hand rolls are part of the deal...
Kikoo Sushi

Boon Dee Moo Ka Ta Thai B.B.Q.

Copy Link

This all-you-can-eat Thai barbecue and hot pot destination offers an endless spread of vegetables, noodles, and meats like cilantro-marinated squid and chile-seasoned pork belly. Don’t know how to cook them? No worries, says co-owner Raweewan Chen. Employees are on deck with tips, as well as constant refills of chicken bone broth for the hotpot and new pans to grill on. Make room for hot snacks like creamy tom yum soup and pad krapow gai, in addition to desserts like grass jelly and jackfruit over shaved ice and mango sticky rice. It’s about $40 per person with a 90-minute limit.

16815 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366
(917) 456-1088
(917) 456-1088
A big cavernous space with boxy booths that have grills at the center.
Inside Boon Dee Moo Ka Ta Thai BBQ.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Also featured in:

99 Favor Taste

Copy Link

This grand two-level space dramatically lit like a Broadway theater offers all-you-can-eat barbecue, hot pot, or a combination of the two. For hot pot, you can choose three of eight bubbling broths — some spicy, some herbal — and a wide selection of vegetables, meats, tofus, noodles, fish balls, sausages, and dumplings. The meat selection for the barbecue is huge. AYCE options run between about $30 to $40.

285 Grand St, New York, NY 10002
(646) 682-9122
(646) 682-9122
A dramatic space in red and black with deep shadows.
The original bilevel 99 Favor Taste on Grand Street.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Rakuzen AYCE Sushi

Copy Link

This surprisingly glitzy spot in Sunset Park pulls out all the stops when it comes to sushi, with 23 varieties of nigiri and 72 types of maki rolls available. There’s also an Elmhurst location. Prices range from $30 to $36, depending on whether you’re choosing from the sashimi options.

6408 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219
(718) 238-0008
(718) 238-0008
A maki roll covered with sauce and another plate of nigiri sushi on a bright blue plate.
Rakuzen offers a vast range of nigiri and maki rolls.
Rakuzen

Lakruwana Restaurant

Copy Link

Most South Asian restaurants no longer offer all-you-can-eat lunchtime deals, but Staten Islander Lakruwana is a holdout. The buffet, deposited in a series of ceramic and wooden pots that snake around the walls of the space, includes at least 20 dishes, breads, and condiments. It’s $20.99 for lunch and dinner.

668 Bay St, Staten Island, NY 10304
(347) 857-6619
(347) 857-6619
Pots along a shelf with green, yellow, and reddish brown dishes on it.
A few of the offerings at the Lakruwana weekend buffet.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Also featured in:

Crab House Brooklyn

Copy Link

Though this place in Coney Island, right across the street from Luna Park, bills itself as a seafood buffet, that buffet is a virtual, contactless one. As you request dishes, they are brought fresh to the table, which makes a very long sequential meal possible. You might start with spicy shrimp, then move on to raw clams (a Coney Island favorite), blue crabs with Cajun butter sauce, fried sea bass, and finally mussels in black bean sauce. The seafood buffet is $80 and the lobster buffet is $115, with kids $15 to $30 dollars depending on age and which buffet.

1223 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
(347) 462-1934
(347) 462-1934
Noodles with vegetables and shrimp on a rectangular black plate.
Garlic noodles and shrimp is one of the two dozen dishes the seafood buffet offers.
Crab House Brooklyn

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Meat Bros

176 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

The Meat Bros is like a modern factory of Korean barbecue that costs $39.99 for two hours. Their purpose is to get you to barbecue at your table as much meat as possible. Meats are requisitioned on a form with 25 varieties, including marinated pork collar and small spicy octopus. And banchan are included in one all-in price.

176 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1326
(201) 944-1326
A rooms filled with tables with vents hanging down over each table.
The futuristic interior of Meat Bros.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet

200 East 161st Street, Bronx, New York 10451

Located in the Grand Concourse neighborhood, Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet really means “supreme” — the buffet runs to sushi, steak, seafood simply cooked, and Chinese food, a beguiling combination if there ever were one. Prices are $12 for lunch to $18 for dinner and cheaper options for kids under $12.

200 East 161st Street, Bronx, New York 10451
Several pieces of nigiri sushi featuring shrimp, salmon, and tuna.
Sushi is part of the buffet experience at Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet.
Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet

Witch Topokki

146-13 Northern Blvd, Queens, NY 11354

This all-you-can-eat in Flushing, Queens, specializes in the Korean dish tteokbokki — rice cakes in a variety of shapes and flavors, but noodles also available. These are combined with a choice of broths and sauces — including curry and carbonara —along with other throw-ins that run to lobster balls, sausage, and mushrooms to create a hot pot of unlimited renewability. A fun time for experimental eaters that starts at around $20 for lunch and $24 for dinner. Kids are half price.

146-13 Northern Blvd, Queens, NY 11354
(718) 799-0977
(718) 799-0977
A dining room with multi-colored lights and a few tables filled with people.
Witch Topokki in Flushing.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

Churrascaria Plataforma

316 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019

Plataforma is a real Brazilian churrascaria, where meats are grilled then borne around the room by gaucho-clad servers. When you see something you like, stop them and they’ll slice freshly grilled meat onto your plate. At dinner meat choices include 13 varieties of beef, chicken, pork, and lamb, but you also get to visit a sprawling buffet of vegetable and salad sides in a Brazilian vein, and free dessert, too. It’s about $50 for lunch and $80 for dinner, with just salad options that are cheaper.

316 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019
(212) 245-0505
(212) 245-0505
A gleaming knife about to cut beef tenderloins on a spit.
The rodizio allows you to eat unlimited amounts of barbecued meat.
Churrascaria Plataforma

Becco

355 W 46th St (at 9th Ave), New York, NY 10036

Located in the heart of Theater District, Becco is an Italian restaurant helmed by Lidia Bastianich that offers at lunch and dinner a meal known as Sinfonia de Paste. In addition to an antipasti plate or Caesar salad, it offers unlimited portions of three pastas per day for $34.95.

355 W 46th St (at 9th Ave), New York, NY 10036
(212) 397-7597
(212) 397-7597
A close up of fettucine.
Becco offers unlimited servings of three pastas.
Becco

Wonder Pig K-BBQ

37-08 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11101

This wonderfully named spot in the shadow of the 7 train looks like a construction site inside, with concrete floors, high ceilings, and exhaust pipes rising skyward. One all-in price gets you all-you-can-eat meat from over two dozen choices (our favorites: beef brisket and pork bulgogi), plus all sorts of soups, porridges, and side dishes, plus the banchan — request a refill when original servings of kimchi and others run out. It’s $28 for lunch and $38 for dinner.

37-08 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11101
(845) 592-5554
(845) 592-5554
A sausage, heap of shaved brisket, and red-sauced pork on a concave griddle.
The view from the barbecue hot seat.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Kikoo Sushi

141 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003

East Villager Kikoo offers sushi and sashimi in all-you-can-eat portions, the former including hand rolls and all sorts of fanciful cut-up maki rolls. Tempura is another specialty and it poses the question, how many fried shrimp can you eat? . Just dinner for a two-hour window is $60 while dinner and drinks is $70, though sometimes the restaurants run promos and it’s less.

141 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003
(212) 533-3888
(212) 533-3888
Three hand rolls in a wooden holder.
Unlimited hand rolls are part of the deal...
Kikoo Sushi

Boon Dee Moo Ka Ta Thai B.B.Q.

16815 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366

This all-you-can-eat Thai barbecue and hot pot destination offers an endless spread of vegetables, noodles, and meats like cilantro-marinated squid and chile-seasoned pork belly. Don’t know how to cook them? No worries, says co-owner Raweewan Chen. Employees are on deck with tips, as well as constant refills of chicken bone broth for the hotpot and new pans to grill on. Make room for hot snacks like creamy tom yum soup and pad krapow gai, in addition to desserts like grass jelly and jackfruit over shaved ice and mango sticky rice. It’s about $40 per person with a 90-minute limit.

16815 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366
(917) 456-1088
(917) 456-1088
A big cavernous space with boxy booths that have grills at the center.
Inside Boon Dee Moo Ka Ta Thai BBQ.
Caroline Shin/Eater NY

99 Favor Taste

285 Grand St, New York, NY 10002

This grand two-level space dramatically lit like a Broadway theater offers all-you-can-eat barbecue, hot pot, or a combination of the two. For hot pot, you can choose three of eight bubbling broths — some spicy, some herbal — and a wide selection of vegetables, meats, tofus, noodles, fish balls, sausages, and dumplings. The meat selection for the barbecue is huge. AYCE options run between about $30 to $40.

285 Grand St, New York, NY 10002
(646) 682-9122
(646) 682-9122
A dramatic space in red and black with deep shadows.
The original bilevel 99 Favor Taste on Grand Street.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Rakuzen AYCE Sushi

6408 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219

This surprisingly glitzy spot in Sunset Park pulls out all the stops when it comes to sushi, with 23 varieties of nigiri and 72 types of maki rolls available. There’s also an Elmhurst location. Prices range from $30 to $36, depending on whether you’re choosing from the sashimi options.

6408 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219
(718) 238-0008
(718) 238-0008
A maki roll covered with sauce and another plate of nigiri sushi on a bright blue plate.
Rakuzen offers a vast range of nigiri and maki rolls.
Rakuzen

Lakruwana Restaurant

668 Bay St, Staten Island, NY 10304

Most South Asian restaurants no longer offer all-you-can-eat lunchtime deals, but Staten Islander Lakruwana is a holdout. The buffet, deposited in a series of ceramic and wooden pots that snake around the walls of the space, includes at least 20 dishes, breads, and condiments. It’s $20.99 for lunch and dinner.

668 Bay St, Staten Island, NY 10304
(347) 857-6619
(347) 857-6619
Pots along a shelf with green, yellow, and reddish brown dishes on it.
A few of the offerings at the Lakruwana weekend buffet.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Crab House Brooklyn

1223 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Though this place in Coney Island, right across the street from Luna Park, bills itself as a seafood buffet, that buffet is a virtual, contactless one. As you request dishes, they are brought fresh to the table, which makes a very long sequential meal possible. You might start with spicy shrimp, then move on to raw clams (a Coney Island favorite), blue crabs with Cajun butter sauce, fried sea bass, and finally mussels in black bean sauce. The seafood buffet is $80 and the lobster buffet is $115, with kids $15 to $30 dollars depending on age and which buffet.

1223 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
(347) 462-1934
(347) 462-1934
Noodles with vegetables and shrimp on a rectangular black plate.
Garlic noodles and shrimp is one of the two dozen dishes the seafood buffet offers.
Crab House Brooklyn

Related Maps