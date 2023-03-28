15 Places to Try Tea in NYC

Whether your preference is black or green tea, oolong or pu’erh tea, New York has some spectacular spots for tea for a fun tea-tasting date, a group outing in lieu of coffee, or a tranquil pause in a serene setting.

But first, a primer: Tea leaves all come from the same plant, the Camellia sinensis, that can exhibit an infinitude of notes — floral, grassy, bitter, umami — that reflect terroir and cultivation. They grow on the highest mountains of Taiwan to the humid valleys of Assam, India; the shaded bushes of Japan; and the volcanic soils of equatorial Kenya.

Once plucked, tea leaves are heated right away for green tea or left to oxidize into black tea in the same way avocados turn brown; oolongs fall anywhere along the oxidation timeline. White tea is cultivated from new buds still covered by fine white hairs, and pu’erhs are fermented for decades. Herbal teas, or tisanes, are not actually derived from tea leaves but rather the fruits and roots of other plants.

Where to find tea in New York? Read on.

