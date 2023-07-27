Where to Eat at Newark Liberty Airport

It wasn’t long ago that the pandemic halted air travel for most Americans. Through it all, the difficulty of finding an actually good airport meal has persisted, whether you’re the type of person who shows up hours before boarding or the one running late.

Expect to be wowed by the new Terminal A, the $2.7 billion upgrade that started construction in 2018. It’s a million-square-foot building with 33 gates, four lounges, and new shops and restaurants. The expensive project, designed to funnel 13 million people each year, is the gateway for flights including United, Air Canada, American, JetBlue, and Delta.

This guide highlights all of the dining options at Newark Liberty International Airport based on concessions information from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. While Eater will continue to update this guide, the hours and availabilities of these vendors are subject to change due to the ongoing pandemic.

Terminal A

Bang Cookies: Jersey City’s giant Bang Cookies made with organic ingredients. Central Plaza

Bluestone Lane Coffee: Coffee and tea. Near gates 5 and 6

Burger Fi: Burgers, hot dogs, chicken, fries, and onion-rings from a Florida-based chain. Central Plaza

Carlito’s Barbecue Taqueria: Tacos, sides, plates, and curros. Hammerhead near gate 15

D’Taco Joint: Tacos to go. Central Plaza Food Court

Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. East Pier near gate 23

Ess-A-Bagel: Bagels, spreads, and sandwiches. Hammerhead near gate 15

Garden State Market: Grab-and-go foods. Hammerhead near gate 20

Felina Cucina. Italian casual restaurant. Central Plaza near gates 7 and 8

Jersey Mike’s and Manchu Wok: Subs and Chinese food. Food court, pre-security

Jersey & Co. Gelato: Ice cream and sweets. Central Plaza

Kitchen Step: American casual fare. Hammerhead Central

The Market: Grab-and-go options. South Pier

Mediterranean Grill: To-go Italian. Central Plaza Food Court

The Office Tavern Grill: Sit-down restaurant for grill items. Central Plaza South

Playa Bowls: Rice and noodle bowls. Central Plaza Food Court

Shake Shack: Danny Meyer’s popular burger chain. South Pier

Smokehouse BBQ: Barbecue and sides. Central plaza near gates 26 and 27

Sora Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar: Quick-service sushi restaurant. Central Plaza Food Court

Tonnie’s Mini’s: An offshoot of the Newark bakery with items like a cupcake in a cup. Central Plaza

Town Bar + Kitchen: Sit-down restaurant. South Pier

W.B. Law Coffee: Coffee and pastries. South Pier

Zaro’s Bakery: Coffee and pastries. Central Plaza East

Terminal B

All You Need: Grab-and-go fare. B1 rotunda and connector

Belgian Beer Cafe: A destination for beer lovers, with a selection of bottles and drafts and a menu of beef stew, sausages, burgers, and bar food standards. B2 Rotunda, pre-security

Budweiser Brewhouse: A bar for fans of Budweiser. B1, pre-security

Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. Lower-level, pre-security

Dunkin’ Express: More coffee and doughnuts. NEC station, pre-security

Farmer’s Fridge: A vending machine that stocks salads, grain bowls, and snacks. Concourse, pre-security and B1 rotunda, post-security

Firehouse Subs: A sandwich chain. B1 connector, post-security

Illy Coffee. Coffee and pastries. B2 Satellite

Little Tony’s: Pizzeria selling slices, calzones, and salads. B1 connector, pre-security

Malone’s Fish Market: Seafood, beer, and cocktails spot. B1 concourse, post-security

Panda Express: Fast casual Chinese chain is known for its orange chicken. Food hall, pre-security

Piattino’s: An Italian restaurant with red-sauce favorites including chicken Parmesan and margherita pizzas. B3, post-security

Safe Travels: Grab ’n go snacks. B1 rotunda and B3 second level, pre-security

Salsarita’s Mexican Grill: Mexican chain with quesadillas, burritos, and more. Food court, pre-security

Smashburger: Small burger patties are all the rage right now in the tristate area. Liberty Terrace Food Hall, pre-security

Sora Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar: Full-service Japanese restaurant with sushi, tempura, chicken teriyaki, and more. B1 rotunda, post-security

Starbucks: Global coffee chain. Food court, pre-security and B1 connector

StrEAT: Grab-and-go spot with packaged food plus coffee and tea available. B3 rotunda, post-security

The Unusual Times: Pub with salads, sandwiches, and breakfast. B2 rotunda, post-security

Tony and Benny’s: Fast-casual pizzeria. Food court, pre-security

Vino Volo: Wine bar with light bites.B3 Rotunda, post-security

Zaro’s Bakeshop: Food court, pre-security

Terminal C

Abruzzo Italian Steakhouse: This Italian steakhouse offers up dishes such as chicken parm, veal chops, and various steaks alongside a full bar. Major Food Group chef Mario Carbone of the Grill consulted on the original menu. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Abruzzo Italian Market: C1

Bar Left: French restaurant and bar. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Bar Right: Cocktail bar. Gates C101 to 115, post-security

Boar’s Head Deli: Made-to-order sandwiches. Gates C120 to 139, post-security

Breakfast Boli: Egg-filled breakfast stromboli that turns into Uptop Pizza at night. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Caps Beer Garden: Beer bar with Asian fare. Gates C120 to 139, post-security

Casciano Italian Specialties: Terminal C is littered with mediocre, pre-made sandwiches that have been sitting out for who knows how long. Skip those and go for freshly made Italian sandwiches created by the guys behind luxe NYC restaurants the Grill and Carbone. Breakfast time brings bagel sandwiches. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

CIBO Express Gourmet Market: Tired sandwiches, wraps, and other grab-and-go fare in a convenience store format. Pre-security: Near door two on third level, near door three on second level, near baggage claim six, near baggage claim nine; Post security: Gates 70 to 99, gates 101 to 115, gates 120 to 139

CIBO Express Kosher Gourmet Market: Kosher sandwiches, wraps, and other grab-and-go fare in a convenience store format. Near Gate 125, post-security

Custom Burger: Fast-casual burgers. Gates C70 to 99 and 120 to 139, post-security

Daily: A rotating menu of “seasonal options.” Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. Baggage claim three, pre-security and gates C101 to 115, post-security

Eggy Weggy: Breakfast sandwiches and omelets that become Custom Burger at night. Gates C70 to 99 and 120 to 139, post-security

Flora Cafe: A Middle Eastern menu initially designed with the help of Taïm’s Einat Admony, which includes options like lentil soup, Greek salad, hummus, and falafel. Gates C120 to 139, post-security

Flip Flop Pancakes: A sit-down breakfast spot. Gates C120 to 139 and C70 to 99, post-security

Forno Magico: Sit-down pizzas. Gates C120 to 139, post-security

Garden State Cafeteria: Food cooked to order in the airport’s basement. Lower level

Garden State Diner: Jersey at its finest exists in a diner, and Garden State Diner does as fair a representation as possible, considering tough airport food constraints. Breakfast is served all day, as well as soups, salads, sandwiches, and a full bar. C101 to 115, post-security

Happy Clam: Red-sauce food such as chicken parm sandwiches and linguini with white clam sauce. Gates C101 to 115, post-security

Kaedama: A noodle bar with ramen, dumplings, and rice bowls. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Little Purse: Top Chef alum Dale Talde consulted on the opening of this dumpling restaurant. Gate C101 to 115, post-security

Melange Café and Melange Bakery Chocolatier: Chocolate master Jacques Torres played a role here, creating chocolate chip cookies, alfajores, and a Nutella salted caramel cookie. There are also crepes that can be filled with Nutella and bananas, or savory options. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Notorious Taco: A taco joint. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Novella: Pizza and pasta. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Oeno Wine Bar: A wine bar with over 60 wines by the glass and bottle, plus panini. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Park American Grill: An American grill spot. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Philly Cheesesteaks: Exactly what the name says. Gates C120 to 139 and C70 to 99, post-security

Poppy’s Bagels: Bagel sandwiches sold from the Casciano’s counter have several locations throughout EWR. Gates C70 to 99 and 101 to 115, post-security

Proof Whiskey Bar: A tavern with lots of whiskeys. Gates C101 to 115, post-security

Red Mango: Frozen yogurt with toppings. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Riviera: Parisian dishes such as tuna Nicoise and steak frites. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Saison: A sit-down French restaurant, originally opened by famed chef Alain Ducasse. Gates C120 to 139, post-security

Starbucks Coffee: Global coffee chain. Near gates C84, C94, and C120 to 139, post-security

Supreme Bowl: A grab-and-go bowl spot. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Surf Bar: Sushi and other seafood. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Tacquila: Mexican bar and restaurant. Terminal C, post-security

Tagliare: Thin-crust pizza by the slice. Gates C120 to 139, post-security

Tsukiji Fishroom: Sushi purportedly flown in from Japan’s famed Tsukiji Market. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

Uptop Pizza: Build-your-own personal pizzas. Baggage claim #9

Vanguard Kitchen: A slick restaurant with marbled tabletops and international food. Gates C101 to 115, post-security

Vanguard Market: The market, grab-and-go component of the restaurant. Gates C101 to 115, post-security

Vesper Tavern: An American tavern with a full bar, burgers, and a raw bar. Gate C70 to 99, post-security

Wabi Sabi: The menu here has dumplings, fried crab claws, and gyoza. Gates C70 to 99 and C120 to 139, post-security

Wanderlust Burger Bar: Five-time Burger Bash winner Josh Capon designed this menu, which features a ton of burgers alongside an even longer list of beers. Gates C70 to 99, post-security

World Bean Coffee: Coffee stand. Baggage claim six and gates C70 to 99, C101 to 115, and C120 to 139, post-security