Where to Eat at LaGuardia Airport

It wasn’t long ago that the pandemic halted air travel for most Americans. Through it all, the difficulty of finding an actually good airport meal has persisted, whether you’re the type of person who shows up hours before boarding or the one running late.

The food halls at LaGuardia Airport have seen significant transformation this year, bringing new arrivals to Terminal C that include Brooklyn ramen shop Chuko and Manhattan’s popular brunch spot Bubby’s. In partnership with Capital One, José Andrés announced plans to open a 10,000-square-foot restaurant lounge with tapas to Terminal B. Until it’s completed, an outpost of Shake Shack remains this airport’s main draw.

This guide highlights all of the dining options at LaGuardia Airport based on concessions information from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. While Eater will continue to update this guide, the hours and availabilities of these vendors are subject to change due to the ongoing pandemic.

Terminal A

Salotto: OTG, an airport food and beverage operator, runs this Italian counter operation with Caprese sandwiches and more than a dozen pizzas. Departure gates

Dunkin’: Doughnuts, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches are available at this outpost of the international coffee chain. Departure gates

Terminal B

Bar 212: New American fare and cocktails are served at a wrap-around bar with booth seating. Gates 40 to 59

Bar Veloce: This outpost of the East Village’s decades-old wine bar, of the same name, serves small plates, panini sandwiches, wine, and beer. Near Gate 24

Dos Toros: Terminal B is home to an outpost of this fast-casual taqueria chain. Level four

Dunkin’: Doughnuts, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches are available from two Dunkin’ locations in the terminal. Level one, level four

Eli’s Essentials: Sandwiches, bagels, and pastries are offered at this cafe from Eli Zabar, the son of the founders of Jewish market Zabar’s on the Upper West Side. Level four

Five Borough Food Hall: Snacks, sandwiches, and drinks, some from local businesses, are sold at this kiosk. Near Gate 59

Green Leaf’s: Sandwiched between Zaro’s and Hill Country is this walk-up counter serving salads, wraps, and grain bowls. Level four

Hill Country: Fried chicken, pulled pork, and plenty of sides are on deck at this Texas-style barbecue spot that also has outposts in Manhattan and Washington D.C. Level four

Irving Farm Coffee Roasters: This homegrown coffee brand has an outpost in Terminal B. Gates 40 to 59

Junior’s: Cheesecake and other menu items from the celebrated Brooklyn diner are on offer. Level four

Mi Casa Cantina: Tacos, burritos, and bowls are sold in a fast-casual setting. Baggage, level two

Mulberry Street: This casual, sit-down restaurant with flatbreads, burgers, and paninis comes from celebrated chef Marc Forgione. Level four

Shake Shack: This outpost of the Danny Meyer-founded burger chain is one of the biggest restaurant draws of LaGuardia. Gates 40 to 59

Spirit & Bell: A full-service wine and cocktail bar that the airport advertises as having “one of the world’s best cocktail menus.” Level four

Sweetleaf and Beecher’s: Coffee from acclaimed local roaster Sweetleaf is served at this cafe that also sells grilled cheese sandwiches and mac and cheese. Gates 24 to 30

Tony and Benny’s Pizza Parlor: A walk-up slice counter with pasta and calzones. Level four

Wendy’s: Square burgers, nuggets, fries, and more from this international fast-food chain. Level four

Zaro’s: Bagels, pastries, and deli sandwiches from this small chain of Manhattan bakeries. Level four

Terminal C

Anglers: Lobster rolls, lobster waffles, lobster tempura, and other lobster-infused seafood dishes are offered at this restaurant in Terminal C food hall. Food hall

Artichoke: This late-night New York pizza standby serves its excellent white artichoke pie and many others by the slice. Food hall

Biergarten: If your main goal is a cold beer, this is the spot. There’s a solid list of craft beers, plus sandwiches, entrees, and small plates that can be ordered via touch screen. Food hall

Bubby’s: Manhattan brunch favorite Bubby’s has touched down at LaGuardia. Near Gate E76

Chuko: An outpost of this popular neighborhood ramen spot is among the newest arrivals in Terminal C. Near Gate E74, lower level

Cotto: Former Marea chef Michael White helped open this Italian trattoria, which serves burgers, salads, and pizzas. Gate 30

Custom Burgers by Pat LaFrieda: Famed meat purveyor Pat LaFrieda helped develop the meat blend for the burgers here. Plus, there are milkshakes. Food hall

Eggy Weggy: Find breakfast sandwiches, build-your-own omelets, and bagged chips at this new addition to the terminal. Near Gate E76

Essex Burger: Known for its happy hours and boozy brunches, this New American restaurant on the Lower East Side now has an outpost at LaGuardia that specializes in burgers. Near Gate E76

Interwich: Individual tablets are used to order fried chicken, banh mi sandwiches, and bacon, egg, and cheeses at this scathingly reviewed restaurant. Food hall

Kombu: This counter, originally consulted on by Jamison Blankenship of Brooklyn’s Chuko ramen shop, offers sushi and other Japanese dishes, Gates C28 to C29

Poppy’s Bagels: The team behind Chuko Ramen tries their hand at bagels and schmear at this new breakfast spot. Near Gate E76

Sunday Supper Trattoria: A sit-down Italian restaurant and bar with grab-and-go sandwiches, pizza by the slice, and pasta. Larger entrees include a whole branzino and breaded chicken parm. Near Gate 72

World Bean: A coffee chain with baked goods. Food hall

Terminal D

Birch Coffee: This local coffee chain has a location in Terminal D. Near Gate 92

Bisoux: As part of Delta’s star-studded culinary redesign of Terminal D, Frenchette owners Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson opened this Provencal-inspired bistro. Croque monsieurs and creme brulee french toast are among the items on the menu. Near Gate 11

Crust: Neapolitan-style pies are the draw at this bar that opened with help from Jim Lahey of Sullivan Street Bakery. Near Gate 11

Flatiron Tavern and Provisions: Chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer of King in Soho consulted on the opening of this contemporary tavern that serves chops, burgers, and fresh fish. Near Gate 92

H&H Bagels: As part of a Delta concourse overhaul, local bagel chain H&H brought much-needed breakfast options to the terminal by day. Near Gate 92

Juice Press: Hot soup, acai bowls, and bottled juices in a counter-service setting. Near Gate 92

Minnow: A seafood counter with sushi, clam chowder, and lobster rolls, all ordered from individual tablets. Terminal D

Prime Tavern: Full-service steakhouse from Porter House chef Michael Lomonaco. Food hall, post-security

Rossi Pizzeria: Neapolitan-style pizza and calzones, created with help from Mark Iacono, the chef behind Brooklyn’s famed thin-crust pizza shop Lucali. Near Gate 92

Wibar: A whopping 101 wines from around the world, all by the glass. Near Gate 1

