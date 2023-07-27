Where to Eat at John F. Kennedy Airport

It wasn’t long ago that the pandemic halted air travel for most Americans. Through it all, the difficulty of finding an actually good airport meal has persisted, whether you’re the type of person who shows up hours before boarding or the one running late.

This guide highlights all of the dining options at John F. Kennedy International Airport based on concessions information from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. While Eater will continue to update this guide, the hours and availabilities of these vendors are subject to change due to the ongoing pandemic.

Terminal 1

Downtown Market: A selection of snack offerings. Post-security

Dunkin’: Doughnuts and coffee. Food court, pre-security

Eat & Go Istanbul: Turkish food, from peynirli toast to gyros — or stick to the sweets and pastries like baklava. Between gates 5-7, post-security

Euro Cafe: Coffee, tea, and baked goods. Arrivals level west, pre-security

JikJi Cafe: Counter-service Korean and Japanese food like bulgogi, udon noodle soup, and kimbap. Food court, pre-security

Martini Bar: A retro-looking bar with various martinis, beer, and wine. Departures level S concourse gate 9, post-security

McDonald’s: Burger fast-food chain. Food court, pre-security

Panini Express: Panini, pastries, and gelato. Arrivals level east, pre-security; and departures level S concourse gate 8 and departures level W concourse gates 1-3, post-security

Pizza Pub: Grab-and-go pizza shop. Departures level gate 8, pre-security

Soho Bites: Charcuterie, chicken wings, beer, and wine. Departures level gate 3, post-security

Soy and Sake: Ramen, dumplings, and Asian fusion fare. Departures level gate 6, post-security

Starbucks: Coffee chain. Food court, pre-security

The Local: American restaurant serving breakfast, burgers, flatbread pizzas, cocktails, and beer. Departures level gate 4, post-security

Uptown Market: A selection of snack offerings. Departures level gate 8 - 10, post-security

Tuscany Cafe: Grab-and-go wraps and wine. Behind check-in counters E/F and departures level S concourse gate 5, pre-security

Wok & Roll: Steam-table Chinese fare. Food court, pre-security

Terminal 4

Bento Sushi: Grab-and-go sushi and donburi rice bowls. Gate B26, post-security

Blue Point Brewery: A brewpub outpost from the New York-based brewery. Gate 33, post-security

Buffalo Wild Wings: Chicken wing chain. Gate B26, post-security

Camden Foods: Sandwich shop with coffee and tea. Gate B41, retail hall west, post-security

Central Diner: A classic diner set-up with breakfast all day. Arrivals hall west, pre-security

Jamba Juice: Smoothie and juice chain. Gate B27, post-security

La Brea Bakery: If pastries are more your style for breakfast, head to the only East coast outpost of Nancy Silverton’s renowned bakery. Find bagel sandwiches, muffins, and coffee. Gate B34, post-security

Le Grand Comptoir: A free-standing wine bar with cheese and charcuterie. Retail hall west, post-security

McDonald’s: Burger fast-food chain. Retail hall east, post-security

Mi Casa Cantina and Restaurant: This Mexican restaurant serves street food, including tortas, burritos, salads, and guacamole. Tequila and mezcal-based cocktails come from Lynnette Marrero, who is also behind drinks at Brooklyn Peruvian favorite Llama Inn. Gate B23, post-security

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: Coffee and tea chain. Gates A3 and Gates B27, post-security

Shake Shack: Terminal 4 has two branches of this beloved Danny Meyer favorite. Homegrown burger chain Shake Shack offers all the favorites you find at the other locations, plus breakfast sandwiches and good coffee in the morning. Gates B23 and B37, post-security

So Chocolate: Chocolate and candy shop. Retail hall east, post-security

The Palm Bar & Grille: If you’ve got time to kill and are looking for a leisurely meal and a drink, head to this version of the famed Manhattan steakhouse. Retail hall west, post-security

Uptown Brasserie: American fare like catfish and grits and chicken and waffles from chef Marcus Samuelsson is the focus here. The breakfast menu features classics like buttermilk pancakes and a smoked-salmon bagel. Gate B32, post-security

Terminal 5

5ive Steak: Salads, sandwiches, burgers, steak, and sushi. Marketplace, post-security

AeroNuova: Italian with a menu created by Pasta Flyer’s Mark Ladner. Marketplace, post-security

Artichoke Pizza: Pizza shop. Food hall, post-security

Aunt Butchie’s Bakery Café: Dessert shop. Gates 14-15, post-security

Baked by Melissa: Mini cupcakes. Marketplace, post-security

Cibo Express Gourmet Market: Convenience store with grab-and-go fare. Opposite security checkpoint and at baggage claim 4, pre-security and gates 4 and 9 and in the food hall, post-security

Custom Burger: Grab-and-go burger shop. Food hall, post-security

Deep Blue on the Fly: The grab-and-go version of one of the better sushi spots you’ll ever find in an airport. Marketplace, post-security

Deep Blue Sushi: The seated version of one of the best sushi spots you’ll ever find in an airport. Marketplace, post-security

Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. Baggage claim 4, pre-security, and in the food hall, post-security

H&H Bagel: Bagel shop. Food hall, post-security

Horizon Bakery Cafe: A selection of pastries and coffee. Gate 1, post-security

Jamba Juice: Smoothies and juices. Marketplace, post-security

Loft: Decent stop for breakfast. Opposite gate 26, post-security

Lucy’s Asian Kitchen: Fast-casual Asian fare from across the continent. Food hall, post-security

New York Sports Grill: Bar with burgers and sandwiches. Gates 9-10, post-security

Revolucion: Mexican food. Gates 11-12, post-security

Starbucks: Global coffee chain. Gate 22, post-security

World Bean Coffee Bar & Cafe: Coffee and pastries. Gates 6 and 19, post-security

Terminal 7

Apartment 7B: A grab-and-go deli and market. Food court and near gate 6, post-security

Dunkin’: Doughnuts and coffee. Gate 10, post-security

Le Grand Comptoir: A wine bar with cheese and charcuterie. Food court, post-security

Irving Farm Coffee: Coffee, bagels, and other cafe fare. Food court, post-security

True Burger: An upscale burger shop. Gate 6, post-security

Terminal 8

Abitinos Pizza: Pre-made pizza and pasta. Food court and gate 40, post-security

Angelina’s Metro Market: Pre-made and made-to-order sandwiches. Arrivals, pre-security

Baskin-Robbins/Dunkin’: Coffee, doughnuts, and ice cream. Gate 42, post-security

Bobby Van’s Steakhouse: A dark-wood steakhouse with breakfast, salads, sandwiches, steak, and a full bar. Gate 14, post-security

Cascata: Double-duty spot for grab-and-go sandwiches, smoothies, and salads, as well as a wine bar with small plates. Gate 34, post-security

Cibo Gourmet Market: Convenience store with grab-and-go fare. Gates 6 and 7, post-security

Dunkin’: Coffee and doughnuts. Arrivals, pre-security

Drink Martini Bar: A selection of alcoholic beverages at a full bar with a martini list. Gate 4, post-security

Farmer’s Fridge: Pre-packaged salads, snacks, and grain bowls. Gate 10

Mezze Cafe: Paninis, wraps, and baked goods. Food court, post-security

New York Deli: A selection of sandwiches. Gate 41, post-security

New York Sports Bar: Sports bar with 24 beers on tap. Gate 10, post-security

O’Neal’s Restaurant: Pub with full bar and comfort food such as mac and cheese and burgers. Gate 6, post-security

Soho Bistro: Bar with breakfast, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Gate 43, post-security

Starbucks: Global coffee chain. Near food court, post-security

TWA Hotel

Paris Cafe: Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant serving food inspired by Trans World Airlines in-flight menus from the ’50s and ’60s is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Second level of the hotel, open to the public

Connie: A cocktail lounge within a restored 60-year-old TWA airplane known as Connie, which broke the transcontinental speed record on a flight from California to New York in 1946. Operating hours are 4 to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Outside the hotel, open to the public

The Sunken Lounge: A bar in a red-velvet conversation pit serving 1960s-era favorites like an Old Fashioned and a champagne cocktail that used to be served in gold-flecked glassware to TWA’s elite passengers. Wines and craft beers will be available, too, as well as snacks like olives, hummus, and a charcuterie board. Hotel lobby, open to the public

TWA Food Hall: A food hall connected to the TWA Hotel with vendors including Jamaican spot Yardie Bistro, Fly-by-Bagels, Vinny’s Panini, Feltman’s of Coney Island for hot dogs, Mister Softee, Crêpes Your Way. Food hall, open to the public

Rooftop Pool Bar: A bar at the rooftop observation deck, which overlooks a busy runway, serving aviation-themed drinks like the “Quickie Vacation,” made with vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, lime, and Prosecco. Poolside fare includes flatbread pizzas and a hummus platter. Only open to hotel guests

Coffee Bar: Chicago-based Intelligentsia Coffee pours coffee here and throughout the large hotel lobby. Hotel lobby, open to the public