We’re Teaming Up With Food Bank for New York City for Hunger Action Month

Eater is honored to once again be partnering with Food Bank For New York City to host the annual restaurant campaign, Eat for Good — taking place from September 18 to September 24.

While the campaign’s central mission is to raise awareness around food insecurity in New York City, for the last two years Eat for Good has also been about driving business directly to local restaurants, which continue to feel the effects of the pandemic.

If you’d like to get involved this year, visit one of the restaurants participating in the campaign such as Paulie Gee’s, Peasant, and Sami & Susu, or your favorite neighborhood restaurant, and encourage your friends to visit their favorites too. By patronizing these restaurants, you are making a difference to New Yorkers in need.

Food Bank For New York City has been the city’s major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs, providing meals in the neediest communities while raising awareness and engagement among all New Yorkers.