Marc Forgione Is Relocating His Namesake Restaurant This Month

As announced last year, Marc Forgione has finally named a date when he will close his namesake Tribeca restaurant, open since 2008 at 134 Reade Street, near Hudson Street. The last night is April 19; he said he is moving because of a rent hike in the building. (For those keeping track, the restaurant closed during the pandemic, reopened, then shuttered for three months, then reopened last April.) In May, he will reopen in its new location at 30 Hudson Street, near Reade Street, in the space that had been home to David Bouley’s restaurant, Brushstroke. Ahead of the move, Forgione is dismembering all details of the restaurant of the original Forgione. “I’ve opened 20 restaurants and never made a move like this one,” he says. Forgione is the son of chef Larry Forgione, who opened An American Place in the ’80s, with whom he reopened as One Fifth in 2022. Marc Forgione is also behind Khe-Yo with chef and partner, Soulayphet Schwader, and he took over Frank DeCarlo’s Peasant in Nolita. — Melissa McCart, editor

A new bill wants to make it easier to tip

When city officials raised the minimum wages of delivery workers last year, apps like Doordash and UberEats responded by making it harder to tip: They limited the maximum amount customers could leave after an order, and, in the case of UberEats, only let people tip once an order was placed. A new bill could change that. According to Gothamist, City Councilmember Shaun Abreu plans to introduce two bills on Thursday: one that would return the option to tip to checkout, and another that sets the minimum suggested gratuity to 10 percent of the order’s total cost.