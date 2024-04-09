If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Grand Banks, the floating restaurant at Pier 25, opens for the season today. But there’s more to the story as to how it got here.

There was a moment when Alex Pincus started to sense that his plan to transform a 142-foot sail-powered cod fishing schooner into a dockside floating restaurant might have some unforeseen challenges. It was early summer 2014, and, much to his surprise, the Sherman Zwicker that he and his brother Miles had recently acquired from the Maine Maritime Museum and spent months renovating and retrofitting into a restaurant called Grand Banks, was now jam-packed with a heavy-spending crowd of restaurant prowlers, hipsters, and a side order of Wall Street.

All good, except that the hipsters and Wall Streeters were quickly blowing through more oysters and Chenin Blanc than the Pincus brothers could keep in stock. They were also generally pushing everything from the tiny galley kitchen to the ship’s low capacity heads to the breaking point.

Alex, previously a Columbia University-educated architect, was rushing around, bussing tables, tending bar, and generally battening down hatches when he realized that the month’s super moon tide and accompanying 12-knot current was driving the Zwicker toward the pier and that the gangway was about lurch up and ram through the pilot house.

Realizing that the only way he could avert disaster was to throw his body in harm’s way, Alex sprang from the front of the ship below deck and jumped on the spring line midship, assuming a full spread eagle between vessel and dock while his brother Miles rushed to tighten the lines at the bow. Amidst the chaos, a woman impatiently caught Alex’s eye. “Do you have any idea,” she asked, “when my drink will arrive?”

Eventually Sherman Zwicker was secured and the seemingly endless party that Alex and Miles had let loose on Manhattan’s waterfront was able to rage on until the chill of November beat everyone home or below decks. But the super moon moment helped the brothers realize that they had to start to take what had begun as something of a lark a lot more seriously.

“All we wanted to do was find a cool place to drink and eat oysters on the water,” Alex told me aboard a little pontoon launch as he buzzed me around the half dozen bar-restaurants he and Miles own and operate in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Governor’s Island under their Crew hospitality group.

“Having a restaurant on a boat is a whole different thing than having one on dry land.”

It’s hard to say what the prerequisites are for becoming a builder and manager of boat restaurants, but a good place to start might be early exposure to lumber.

“Growing up in New Orleans,” Alex told me as we headed up river, “my grandmother worked in a sawmill and she never had any money for presents. Instead every Christmas she’d fill up her trunk with wood and drive down from South Carolina and give it all to us. We loved it.”

Alex and Miles became inveterate tinkerers, hammering together rudimentary structures, waterborne and otherwise. Miles, at age 10, bought and tricked out an old Laser sailboat. Alex did the same with a kayak and eventually became a member of the U.S. junior national whitewater kayak team — another skillset that would prove an important tool in the toolbox of a boat-restaurant serial entrepreneur.

“Whitewater kayaking helped me get comfortable with navigating the unknown,” Alex recalled. “It taught me to break down big scary things — huge rapids — into smaller pieces that I know I can do individually. It also taught me how to operate outside my comfort zone.”

The big scary thing the Pincus brothers would eventually break down together was New York Harbor. For years Gotham’s waterfront had been a dark, decrepit place, a body of water into which hundreds of millions gallons of raw sewage flowed every single day; an embayment where every April, when waters warm, murders and suicides would suddenly pop, to the horror of shoreside wanderers in a stretch of days the NYPD informally recognizes as “floaters’ week.”

But thanks to the Federal Clean Water Act and a host of water-based nonprofits born in the law’s wake, the New York Bight of the 21st century is significantly cleaner than that of the 20th. The potential of the waterfront was further enforced in Alex’s imagination when he read Mark Kurlansky’s book, The Big Oyster, which told the story of the rollicking 19th century oyster scene and the way New Yorkers of that era actively engaged with their marine environment. It was a time during which the average New Yorker ate 400 locally grown New York oysters per person per year and when the many oyster barges that lined the East River offered customers a “Canal Street Plan”— all the oysters you could eat for a sixpence. Could that atmosphere be recreated? The Pincus brothers thought it was worth a shot.

After founding and flipping a sailing school at the 79th Street Boat Basin in the late aughts, the two began casting around for bigger fish. Miles got his hands on a 158-foot behemoth called the Clipper City which they’d dock at the South Street Seaport and take out on booze cruises. But it wasn’t until they stumbled across the Sherman Zwicker in Maine that Alex started to take the idea of a permanent mooring of a restaurant ship more seriously.

“We presented the idea to Madelyn Wils at Hudson River Park and she said, ‘Great idea: It’ll never happen.’ And then she gave us this enormous list of permits and other things we’d have to get before we could open up,” said Alex.

But in Alex and Miles, New York City’s infamous bureaucracy had met its match. Alex, with his architecture background and experience in getting Manhattan building permits, and Miles who holds a Masters in International Transportation and Trade from SUNY Maritime, were able to tick through the paperwork in the way a contractor would plow through a punch list.

On a busy summer afternoon, New York Harbor has the feel of one of Richard Scarry’s Things That Go books: A manic, motley flotilla of container ships and jet skis, ferries and tugs.

As we rounded the Battery in his Zodiac, it came clear that in this foamy chaos, the former whitewater kayaker, Alex Pincus, had found a modicum of equilibrium. After Sherman Zwicker’s banger of an opening summer, they moved Top Chef finalist and Danny Meyer veteran, Kerry Heffernan, up from executive chef to culinary director and started to expand.

In 2017 they added Pilot, a similarly stately vessel that had been moldering in a shipyard after a 50-year run as a pilot ship in Boston Harbor. That same year a lease came available on Governor’s Island and the team promptly rushed to set up Island Oyster. Two years later, they won a bid for a redo of a humdrum city-run concession north of Pier 40 that they “unboringed” into Drift In. And two years after that they opened two more restaurants —their first no-water-view establishment, Holywater, in TriBeCa and High Tide, in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Amidst all this, the brothers founded Seaworthy in their hometown of New Orleans, and endured a pandemic, which nearly wiped them out. This same decade left Alex a widower and single dad (He is now remarried and expecting his third child). All the while they found themselves having to rebuild the guts of the Sherman Zwicker four times over.

“For various life reasons, I’ve gone deeply negative a couple times, like $300 or $400K in the hole,” Alex said as we headed across from Brooklyn over to the South Street Seaport where some day he hopes to park the last remaining 19th century East River oyster barge that’s currently lying in pieces in a warehouse in Connecticut. “But we just kind of had to believe in what we were doing. Whenever people ask us for a business plan, the only business plan we’ve ever been able to describe is that we grab cool opportunities when they come up and keep doing things we think are interesting.”

What remains cool and interesting to the brothers Pincus? This spring, Alex and Miles finished negotiations on acquiring Coronet, a sleek 180-footer that in 1887 won a $10,000 purse when it defeated the Dauntless, the other super-fast yacht of the Gilded Age, by sailing across the Atlantic in a fastest-ever 14 days and 19 hours.

The plan for Coronet is for it not to become a restaurant. If they can get it in trim in the next few years, Alex and Miles want to use it to cross the Atlantic again. In record time.