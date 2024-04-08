Noma Projects Is Coming to NYC for One Week Only

The three-Michelin-starred “world’s best restaurant,” Noma is making the trip to New York next week. For this visit, it’s a series of events to promote its line of unique fancy products from its CPG offshoot, Noma Projects.

The events include a book signing, a restaurant pop-up, two all-day markets; a collaboration at the Union Square Greenmarket; and a private event at a charter school in conjunction with Brigaid in the Bronx. As part of the events, René Redzepi and staff are teaming up with kitchens at Superiority Burger in the East Village on Wednesday, and Dashi Okume in Greenpoint on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Noma, which helped spearhead international food tourism and the hyperlocal New Nordic movement, will close at the end of this year. It is on track to become a “full-time food laboratory,” founding chef Redzepi told the New York Times. But the restaurant isn’t going away: Instead, it is changing its business model to focus on products and occasional pop-ups.

It’s the first time that Noma Projects — with products like the super umami Mushroom Garum ($25), and Corn Yuzu Hot Sauce ($27) — has done a New York tour. In 2022, the restaurant, Noma, held a five-day residency in Brooklyn.

“The US has always been a key market,” says Lena Hennessy, Noma Projects’ acting CEO. “Our goal is to share flavors beyond the four walls of Noma.” They products are designed to make “anyone’s cooking taste good,” they said. It’s not, they emphasized, a collection of products geared for professional cooks.

See the full lineup of events below:

Sunday, April 14, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Kitchen Arts & Letters (1435 Lexington Avenue, near E. 94th Street)

René Redzepi will sign books at the Upper East Side shop, along with Mette Søberg and Junichi Takahachi, the co-heads of the Noma test kitchen and the co-authors of Noma 2.0: Vegetable, Forest, Ocean. Other books for sale will include the Noma Guide to Fermentation. Tickets are $5, which will be applied to any on-site purchase of a Noma publication.

Tuesday, April 16, starting at 5:00 p.m., pop-up at Superiority Burger (119 Avenue A, near 7th Street)

Noma Projects is popping up at Brooks Headley’s East Village Superiority Burger to collaborate on several specials that will be sold à la carte. This is a first-come, first-served event until the specials are sold out.

Wednesday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Noma Projects Market at Pop Up Grocer (205 Bleecker Street, at Sixth Avenue)

Noma Projects will be selling products and snacks from 11 a.m. until sold out at the cafe inside Pop Up Grocer.

Thursday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Noma Projects Market at Dashi Okume (50 Norman Avenue, near Wythe Avenue)

Noma Projects Market will sell products at the shop as well as a different sampling of products in the cafe, starting at 11 a.m. until sold out.

Friday, April 19, starting at 10 a.m., Noma Projects at Union Square Greenmarket (Union Square West and E. 17th Street)

In collaboration with Norwich Meadows Farm, the Noma Projects team will cook spring produce using Noma Projects products.