A 45-Year-Old Grocer Is Closing Because Business Is ‘Worse Than During COVID’

Han’s Fruit and Vegetable Market, a Korean grocer that’s been open on the corner of West 93rd and Broadway for 45 years, will close at the end of April. “These days business is terrible,” owner Joo Han tells West Side Rag. “It’s worse than during COVID.” Han’s parents, Moon Nam Han and Ok Kum Han, opened the Upper West Side market in 1978. They moved to the current location a year and a half later, which Joo Han took over from his parents in 1998. The last day is April 29.

Sake Bar Decibel alums are opening something new

Sake Bar Asoko, from Shintaro Cho and Yuri Itakura, former managers at East Village izakaya Sake Bar Decibel, is opening this summer in Chinatown at 127 East Broadway, near Pike Street. The new spot “aims to merge nostalgic analog culture of the early Heisei period (early 90’s to mid 2000’s) with a modern flair,” a spokesperson says. The bar’s menu will highlight sake and shochu, as well as cocktails with flavors like yuzu. — Emma Orlow, reporter

Boisson to close all retail locations

Non-alcoholic drinks chain Boisson has closed all eight of its stores as the company focuses on distribution and online sales. Founder Nicholas Bodkins announced the news over the weekend, calling Boisson “a failed venture-backed startup that grew too quickly.” The first Boisson opened in Cobble Hill in 2021; the company rode the non-alcoholic drinks wave and expanded with a half-dozen more shops, including in Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

A longtime Chez Panisse chef opens a New Jersey restaurant

Former Chez Panisse chef for over 20 years, Cal Peternell, has moved east and has opened a restaurant in New Jersey. The new farmy place to roadtrip to this summer is called Finnbar (7 Bridge Street, near Front Street) a Mediterranean- and Italian-leaning destination spot in the Frenchtown Inn that’s about 75 miles from NYC. — Melissa McCart, editor