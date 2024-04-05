A Quest to Find an Endangered Sandwich

One of my favorite sandwiches is liverwurst and its variant, braunschweiger, which is probably one of the least popular sandwich options in New York City. Hear me out.

A frequent filling in a sandwich made with rye, pumpernickel, or whole wheat, and dressed with mustard and sometimes raw onions, liverwurst was in many kids’ lunch bag rotation thirty years ago, though even then, it seemed oddly old fashioned. And even then, it wasn’t wildly popular since it didn’t look like other luncheon meats, a pate-like spreadable meat with its coarse texture and grayish-brown color. But it was cheap — which is partly why it was on many sandwich rosters of the past. With prices escalating and sandwiches hitting $20 or more, perhaps now is the moment to bring this one back. Liverwurst is not that different from the many pates on appetizer sections of restaurant menus, granted, it’s more lowbrow. And it fits right in with this throwback moment.

Liverwurst refers to a cooked sausage made from at least 30 percent pork, beef, veal or goat livers, plus trimmings and other offal; it apparently originated in Strassburg, Austria. Braunschweiger, its cousin (one that is familiar to people in, say, Pittsburgh) is a style of liver sausage that originated in the German city of Braunschwieg made from only pork livers, offal and scraps.

Even back in the 1980s, it was a hard-to-find sandwich, with Mimi Sheraton of the New York Times commenting on it following the release of a Gunter Grass’s novel, Headbirth, or The Germans Are Dying Out. “Throughout the book, the reader is aware of a coarse, lightly smoked liver sausage that is being carried from a butcher in Schleswig to the German Ambassador in Peking, who is longing for that soothingly rich and spicy taste of home,” she writes. But even back then in the city, “few sausage factories make liverwurst the way they used to,” she notes, citing the old Schaller & Weber as one of the places to get a good one, “flavored with onion, bacon or made with calf’s liver,” that could be either sliced or spread.

In my quest to buy a liverwurst sandwich, something like the ones I ate as a kid, I tried five delis in the West Village, and none seemed to have it, though the older sandwich makers at least knew what it was. I finally found one when I stumbled into Ray’s Deli (452 Hudson Street, near Barrow Street), one of the more timeworn sandwich places in the neighborhood, and the one that caters to nearby construction workers with a hot steam table featuring meatballs in tomato sauce beside arroz con pollo.

The woman behind the counter hadn’t heard of it, but the sandwich maker nodded and pulled a cylinder of liverwurst from between a honey ham and smoked turkey breast in the display case. He dared the woman at the counter to try it, and after several prompts, she did. “Not bad,” she admitted. He made my sandwich on a roll with lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and mustard ($12), with a lot more liverwurst than my mom had used.

The meat was smoky, salty, and tasted slightly of liver, and had a pleasing texture with a firm sort of squishiness. While it may have resided in many a kid’s lunchbox, it’s a pretty adult sandwich and is worthy of a comeback. Just don’t forget to seek out a breath mint after lunch.